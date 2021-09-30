Dubbed “Wildflower”, MX Linux 21 has been in development for the past six months and comes as an upgrade to the MX Linux 19.x series, based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, and shipping with the Xfce 4.16 and KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environments, as well as, for the first time, an official edition featuring the Fluxbox 1.3.7 window manager with mx-fluxbox 3.0 configs.

Games: RPCS3, Helms of Fury, Himno - The Silent Melody PS3 emulator RPCS3 can now boot all games released for the console | GamingOnLinux An incredible milestone for RPCS3, the free and open source cross-platform PlayStation 3 emulator as their compatibility list has hit the ability to boot all known games.

Helms of Fury is an action rogue-lite with a focus on collecting abilities and fast combat | GamingOnLinux After a new fast-paced action dungeon crawler? Helms of Fury built with Godot Engine looks like a lot of fun and worth keeping an eye on. The developer has just put up a Kickstarter campaign with plans to offer native Linux support. They're hoping to raise CA$15,000 by November 20 with a release planned for 2023. Designed to offer plenty of freedom with the ability to create some insanely powerful character builds, there's a lot to love about the design. Mixing together tons of items to collect across different rarities, with a system that allows you to power up further using a mixtures of attunements and runes to buff you up.

Atmospheric rogue-lite RPG Himno - The Silent Melody is now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux Developer David Moralejo Sánchez has taken the popular mechanics from the first peaceful Himno, and adapted them into a much bigger game in Himno - The Silent Melody. This time around it's not a peaceful experience, there's dangers lurking in the dark. "You play as Fash, an intrepid Guardian Explorer who has seen this world fall. Now after hundreds of years, Fash must bring together the other guardians and restore that world of light and color.