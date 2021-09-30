Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of October 2021 07:56:55 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Linux IP Command with Usage Examples

    The IP command is part of iproute package that is by default installed in Modern Linux distributions. In Linux, the IP command is used to manage and display Network Interfaces, IP Addresses, IP Routing Table, and IP Neighbor Entries. It is commonly used to assign an IP address to a network interface and configure network interface settings.

    In this tutorial, we will learn Linux IP command with usage examples.

  • Jenkins: An introduction to jobs and projects - Anto ./ Online

    This guide will explain what a Jenkins job (or project) is and discuss the different types you may encounter. There are many types available, and it depends on the plugins that you have installed. First, however, this guide will discuss the main types that you will encounter.

  • How to create an RDS cluster on AWS

    AWS RDS (Relational Database Service) is a managed database service provided by AWS to launch highly available, fault-tolerant, automatic failover, and scalable database servers as AWS RDS is a managed service, so it does not provide the shell access to the server. You only get the connection endpoint to connect to the database. AWS RDS provides the following benefits over a self-managed database server.

  • How to Deal with Spaces in File Path Linux

    Using Linux operating system and facing problems while dealing with the spaces in file path? Many Linux users encounter this issue. In the Linux operating system, we can run commands by passing multiple arguments. A space separates each argument. So, if we give the path that has a space, it will be considered two different arguments instead of one a single path.

    In this article, we will dive deeper into how to deal with spaces in file path Linux? But, before that, we need to know the ls command, the uses of the ls command, the syntax for writing the command on the terminal.

  • How can I see all services in Ubuntu?

    System services are the processes or system programs known as ‘daemons’ that continuously run in the background. These services wait for client requests and are responsible for how the system works and how it communicates with other programs. When working in a Linux environment, including Ubuntu, you can easily manage all system services (start, stop, restart, enable at system boot, etc.) through a service manager. Most of the modern Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, now use a process manager known as ‘systemd’. The systemd is a service manager in the Ubuntu system and used to replace the ‘init’ process. The systemd services manager is controlled by the primary command-line tool ‘systemctl’ command.

    We will show you the various techniques in this tutorial related to listing or viewing all services in the Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • How do I Copy Multiple Files Using CP in Linux

    CP allows you to copy directories and command files using the command line. With this command, you can transfer multiple files or folders, preserve attribute information and create their backups. CP copies file independently from their originals. So, we can say that the CP command is useful for Linux. People still don’t know how to use this command and search for answers regarding copying multiple files using CP in Linux. That’s why we have written this article to briefly describe how to copy multiple files using CP in Linux.

  • Find Processes Using Most CPU Linux

    Many times such situations come in Linux where we have to deal with application unresponsiveness or sluggish applications due to CPU usage. This happens when our Linux system CPU is very busy. Most of the time, it has to wait until the CPU is free and queue up to process its pending requests.

    Whenever the CPU is completely occupied by the processes of the Linux system, it becomes difficult for the CPU to process other requests. All remaining requests have to be stopped until the CPU is freed. This becomes a huge obstacle.

    We have to use the appropriate command to know the processes which are affecting the CPU. In this article, we will tell how we can solve CPU-related problems with the help of the following commands, as well as see how to find those processes which are using most CPU Linux.

  • Detect SQL Injection (SQLi) and XSS - blackMORE Ops

    LibInjection is a C library to Detect SQL Injection (SQLi) and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) through lexical analysis of real-world Attacks.

    SQLi and other injection attacks remain the top OWASP and CERT vulnerability. Current detection attempts frequently involve a myriad of regular expressions which are not only brittle and error-prone but also proven by Hanson and Patterson at Black Hat 2005 to never be a complete solution. LibInjection is a new open-source C library that detects SQLi using lexical analysis. With little upfront knowledge of what SQLi is, the algorithm has been trained on tens of thousands of real SQLi attacks and hundreds of millions of user inputs taken from a Top 50 website for high precision and accuracy.

  • Diagnose connectivity issues with the Linux ping command | Opensource.com

    Networked computers are so common these days that most of us take it for granted that a computer on one side of a room can contact one on the other side of the room, much less the other side of the world. When it works as designed, networking is what makes the Internet, the cloud, file shares, media streaming, remote administration, printing, and much more possible. When something goes wrong, it can sometimes be challenging to diagnose. One of the most fundamental diagnostic tools for networked connectivity is the ping command.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Systemd-Free MX Linux 21 Officially Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

Dubbed “Wildflower”, MX Linux 21 has been in development for the past six months and comes as an upgrade to the MX Linux 19.x series, based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, and shipping with the Xfce 4.16 and KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environments, as well as, for the first time, an official edition featuring the Fluxbox 1.3.7 window manager with mx-fluxbox 3.0 configs. Read more

Games: RPCS3, Helms of Fury, Himno - The Silent Melody

  • PS3 emulator RPCS3 can now boot all games released for the console | GamingOnLinux

    An incredible milestone for RPCS3, the free and open source cross-platform PlayStation 3 emulator as their compatibility list has hit the ability to boot all known games.

  • Helms of Fury is an action rogue-lite with a focus on collecting abilities and fast combat | GamingOnLinux

    After a new fast-paced action dungeon crawler? Helms of Fury built with Godot Engine looks like a lot of fun and worth keeping an eye on. The developer has just put up a Kickstarter campaign with plans to offer native Linux support. They're hoping to raise CA$15,000 by November 20 with a release planned for 2023. Designed to offer plenty of freedom with the ability to create some insanely powerful character builds, there's a lot to love about the design. Mixing together tons of items to collect across different rarities, with a system that allows you to power up further using a mixtures of attunements and runes to buff you up.

  • Atmospheric rogue-lite RPG Himno - The Silent Melody is now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    Developer David Moralejo Sánchez has taken the popular mechanics from the first peaceful Himno, and adapted them into a much bigger game in Himno - The Silent Melody. This time around it's not a peaceful experience, there's dangers lurking in the dark. "You play as Fash, an intrepid Guardian Explorer who has seen this world fall. Now after hundreds of years, Fash must bring together the other guardians and restore that world of light and color.

Kernel: LWN's In-Depth Articles and AMD "Smart Trace Buffer" Feature Being Wired Up For Linux

  • The intersection of modules, GKI, and rocket science [LWN.net]

    One does not normally expect a lot of controversy around a patch series that makes changes to platform-specific configurations and drivers. The furor over some work on the Samsung Exynos platform may thus be surprising. When one looks into the discussion, things become more clear; it mostly has to do with disagreements over the best ways to get hardware vendors to cooperate with the kernel development community. In mid-September, Will McVicker posted a brief series of changes for the Exynos configuration files; one week later, a larger, updated series followed. The purpose in both cases was to change a number of low-level system-on-chip (SoC) drivers to allow them to be built as loadable modules. That would seem like an uncontroversial change; it is normally expected that device drivers will be modular. But the situation is a little different for these low-level SoC drivers.

  • Pulling slabs out of struct page [LWN.net]

    For the time being, the effort to add the folio concept to the memory-management subsystem appears to be stalled, but appearances can be deceiving. The numerous folio discussions have produced a number of points of consensus, though; one of those is that far too much of the kernel has to work with page structures to get its job done. As an example of how a subsystem might be weaned off of struct page usage, Matthew Wilcox has split out the slab allocators in a 62-part patch set. The result may be a foreshadowing of changes to come in the memory-management subsystem. The kernel maintains one page structure for every physical page of memory that it manages. On a typical system with a 4KB page size, that means managing millions of those structures. A page structure tells the kernel about the state of the page it refers to: how it is being used, how many references to it exist, its position in various queues, and more. The required information varies depending on how any given page is being used at the moment; to accommodate this, struct page is a complicated mess of structures and unions. The current definition of struct page makes for good pre-Halloween reading, but those who truly want a good scare may want to see what it looked like before Wilcox cleaned things up for 4.18.

  • A rough start for ksmbd [LWN.net]

    Among the many new features pulled into the mainline during the 5.15 merge window is the ksmbd network filesystem server. Ksmbd implements the SMB protocol (also known as CIFS, though that name has gone out of favor) that is heavily used in the Windows world. The creation of an in-kernel SMB server is a bit surprising, given that Linux has benefited greatly from the user-space Samba solution since shortly after the beginning. There are reasons for this move but, in the short term at least, they risk being overshadowed by a worrisome stream of security-related problems in ksmbd. Why create an in-kernel SMB server at this point? In a sense, ksmbd is not meant to compete with Samba; indeed, it has been developed in cooperation with the Samba project. It is, however, meant to be a more performant and focused solution than Samba is; at this point, Samba includes a great deal of functionality beyond simple file serving. Ksmbd claims significant performance improvements on a wide range of benchmarks; the graphs on this page show a doubling of performance on some tests. An in-kernel server is an easier place to support variants like SMB Direct, which uses RDMA to transfer data between systems. By drawing more eyes to the code, merging into the mainline may also facilitate faster development in general. One other reason — which tends to be spoken rather more quietly — is that a new implementation can be licensed under GPLv2, while Samba is GPLv3. Ksmbd was first posted for review (as "cifsd") by Namjae Jeon in late March; the eighth revision came out just before the opening of the 5.15 merge window in late August. The last version received no review comments, but previous versions had clearly been looked at by a number of developers. Nobody objected when Steve French asked Linus Torvalds to pull ksmbd into the mainline on August 29.

  • Scrutinizing bugs found by syzbot

    The syzbot kernel-fuzzing system finds an enormous number of bugs, but, since many of them may seem to be of a relatively low severity, they have a lower priority when contending for the attention of developers. A talk at the recent Linux Security Summit North America reported on some research that dug further into the bugs that syzbot has found; the results are rather worrisome. Rather than a pile of difficult- or impossible-to-exploit bugs, there are numerous, more serious problems lurking within. [...] The first speaker on day one of the summit was Xiaochen Zou, a PhD student at the University of California, Riverside, who described a tool that he and his colleagues have been running on bugs that syzbot—which uses the syzkaller coverage-guided fuzzer—has reported in the Linux kernel. Over the last four years, syzbot has reported around 4000 bugs, of which 3000 have been fixed. There are eight categories that these bugs mainly fall into, but only some of those categories represent security bugs, he said. These are classic, severe kernel security holes, such as use after free, double free, and out-of-bounds writes; they are mostly found by the Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN) as part of syzkaller runs.

  • AMD "Smart Trace Buffer" Feature Being Wired Up For Linux - Phoronix

    AMD patches this month have begun preparing support for a new CPU feature called Smart Trace Buffer (STB). Earlier this month the initial patch was posted for enabling AMD Smart Trace Buffer support on Linux as an extension to AMD's PMC kernel driver. This morning the STB enablement has already been revised in a second version of the patches.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6