today's howtos
-
Linux IP Command with Usage Examples
The IP command is part of iproute package that is by default installed in Modern Linux distributions. In Linux, the IP command is used to manage and display Network Interfaces, IP Addresses, IP Routing Table, and IP Neighbor Entries. It is commonly used to assign an IP address to a network interface and configure network interface settings.
In this tutorial, we will learn Linux IP command with usage examples.
-
Jenkins: An introduction to jobs and projects - Anto ./ Online
This guide will explain what a Jenkins job (or project) is and discuss the different types you may encounter. There are many types available, and it depends on the plugins that you have installed. First, however, this guide will discuss the main types that you will encounter.
-
How to create an RDS cluster on AWS
AWS RDS (Relational Database Service) is a managed database service provided by AWS to launch highly available, fault-tolerant, automatic failover, and scalable database servers as AWS RDS is a managed service, so it does not provide the shell access to the server. You only get the connection endpoint to connect to the database. AWS RDS provides the following benefits over a self-managed database server.
-
How to Deal with Spaces in File Path Linux
Using Linux operating system and facing problems while dealing with the spaces in file path? Many Linux users encounter this issue. In the Linux operating system, we can run commands by passing multiple arguments. A space separates each argument. So, if we give the path that has a space, it will be considered two different arguments instead of one a single path.
In this article, we will dive deeper into how to deal with spaces in file path Linux? But, before that, we need to know the ls command, the uses of the ls command, the syntax for writing the command on the terminal.
-
How can I see all services in Ubuntu?
System services are the processes or system programs known as ‘daemons’ that continuously run in the background. These services wait for client requests and are responsible for how the system works and how it communicates with other programs. When working in a Linux environment, including Ubuntu, you can easily manage all system services (start, stop, restart, enable at system boot, etc.) through a service manager. Most of the modern Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, now use a process manager known as ‘systemd’. The systemd is a service manager in the Ubuntu system and used to replace the ‘init’ process. The systemd services manager is controlled by the primary command-line tool ‘systemctl’ command.
We will show you the various techniques in this tutorial related to listing or viewing all services in the Ubuntu 20.04 system.
-
How do I Copy Multiple Files Using CP in Linux
CP allows you to copy directories and command files using the command line. With this command, you can transfer multiple files or folders, preserve attribute information and create their backups. CP copies file independently from their originals. So, we can say that the CP command is useful for Linux. People still don’t know how to use this command and search for answers regarding copying multiple files using CP in Linux. That’s why we have written this article to briefly describe how to copy multiple files using CP in Linux.
-
Find Processes Using Most CPU Linux
Many times such situations come in Linux where we have to deal with application unresponsiveness or sluggish applications due to CPU usage. This happens when our Linux system CPU is very busy. Most of the time, it has to wait until the CPU is free and queue up to process its pending requests.
Whenever the CPU is completely occupied by the processes of the Linux system, it becomes difficult for the CPU to process other requests. All remaining requests have to be stopped until the CPU is freed. This becomes a huge obstacle.
We have to use the appropriate command to know the processes which are affecting the CPU. In this article, we will tell how we can solve CPU-related problems with the help of the following commands, as well as see how to find those processes which are using most CPU Linux.
-
Detect SQL Injection (SQLi) and XSS - blackMORE Ops
LibInjection is a C library to Detect SQL Injection (SQLi) and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) through lexical analysis of real-world Attacks.
SQLi and other injection attacks remain the top OWASP and CERT vulnerability. Current detection attempts frequently involve a myriad of regular expressions which are not only brittle and error-prone but also proven by Hanson and Patterson at Black Hat 2005 to never be a complete solution. LibInjection is a new open-source C library that detects SQLi using lexical analysis. With little upfront knowledge of what SQLi is, the algorithm has been trained on tens of thousands of real SQLi attacks and hundreds of millions of user inputs taken from a Top 50 website for high precision and accuracy.
-
Diagnose connectivity issues with the Linux ping command | Opensource.com
Networked computers are so common these days that most of us take it for granted that a computer on one side of a room can contact one on the other side of the room, much less the other side of the world. When it works as designed, networking is what makes the Internet, the cloud, file shares, media streaming, remote administration, printing, and much more possible. When something goes wrong, it can sometimes be challenging to diagnose. One of the most fundamental diagnostic tools for networked connectivity is the ping command.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 362 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Systemd-Free MX Linux 21 Officially Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
Dubbed “Wildflower”, MX Linux 21 has been in development for the past six months and comes as an upgrade to the MX Linux 19.x series, based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, and shipping with the Xfce 4.16 and KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environments, as well as, for the first time, an official edition featuring the Fluxbox 1.3.7 window manager with mx-fluxbox 3.0 configs.
Games: RPCS3, Helms of Fury, Himno - The Silent Melody
Kernel: LWN's In-Depth Articles and AMD "Smart Trace Buffer" Feature Being Wired Up For Linux
Recent comments
43 min 14 sec ago
5 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago