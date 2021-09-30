today's howtos
When we hear the name of Kodi, the first thing that comes to mind is a complete multimedia center for playing videos and music . However, this program goes much further and allows us to manage and reproduce other content such as television channels or photos.
Precisely in these same lines we want to focus on this last element that we comment on, that is, in the management and visualization of images. This is something that we can directly carry out from this program without the need for additional ones. With this, what we want to tell you is that, as with video or audio content, photographic files can also be managed from here.
As with the rest of the file types, when we start working with Kodi the first thing we have to do is create our photo library or libraries. From there, the application itself will already know the disk locations where we have these contents stored for later management. This is something that is surely familiar to us if we have already used it with videos or audios. In fact, below, we are going to show you a series of changes that we recommend you do to improve the viewing experience of these own photos.
This tutorial describes how to install Nexus repository manager on Debian 11.
Nexus is the World’s #1 repository manager for build artifacts.
Linux Mint uses LightDM GTK greeter for the login screen. It tries to show each user’s wallpaper, and it works well if you stick to the default Cinnamon desktop environment.
However, I use a standalone window manager (dwm) and my wallpaper is set by Nitrogen. This breaks the feature, unless we take some steps.
5 years ago I wrote a post called how to ask good questions. I still really like that post, but it’s missing a few of the tactics I use to get useful answers like “interrupt people when they’re going off on an irrelevant tangent”.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yarn on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, YARN an acronym for Yet Another Resource Navigator is a fast, stable, and reliable Javascript package manager which is compatible with npm ( Node Package Manager). Yarn helps with the management of npm packages which includes installation, updating, configuration, and removal of packages.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Yarn Package Manager on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Want to run Android apps in Linux? Here’s how to do it using the Anbox container in Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 21.10.
Anbox, Anbox in a box, is a free and open-source software that runs the full Android system in a container, abstracts hardware access and integrates core system services into a GNU/Linux system.
There’s another solution “Waydroid” to do the similar things in Linux. It’s said to have better performance, though it requires Wayland session. For those stick to Xorg, here’s how to install and use Anbox.
Deno is a lightweight JavaScript runtime that is both straightforward and safe. It provides a stable and comfortable development environment, allowing you to write TypeScript without transpilation. In addition, as an engine with V8 as the base, it has high compatibility with existing JavaScript code written with full support for ECMAScript standards.
We'll show you how to install Deno on Ubuntu 20.04 and run a hello world script to test your installation in this article.
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is a compiler software package with a collection of compilers for several languages. It is free and open-source software, which means that everyone has the opportunity to contribute or modify the application according to their own needs. GCC supports various programming languages, including C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Java and Ada. It also provides libraries such as libstdc++ for C++ and libgcj for Java.
GCC uses a technology called “Recursive Descent Parsing”, which is very effective at finding errors in the code. GCC also provides a rich set of warnings that can be used to spot possible problems or bugs that may not have been detectable by the compiler itself. GCC performs some optimizations on both the intermediate code and the final machine code, but it does not perform as many optimizations as a commercial compiler would.
In this guide, we will learn the usage of conditional statements in Bash scripting with examples. Decision-making is an important step in programming. There may be a situation where certain conditions have to be met and based upon that you have to write some logic. This is what a conditional statement does. The conditional statements allows you to write logic and take decisions. The concept that you read here will be the same for all the programming languages out there but with syntactic and implementation difference.
Wget is a free utility to download files from the web. It gets data from the Internet and saves it to a file or displays it in your terminal. This is literally also what web browsers do, such as Firefox or Chromium, except by default, they render the information in a graphical window and usually require a user to be actively controlling them. The wget utility is designed to be non-interactive, meaning you can script or schedule wget to download files whether you're at your computer or not.
Raspberry Pi Tablet Gets Radio Surgical Enhancement
We always get excited when we buy a new tablet. But after a few months, it usually winds up at the bottom of a pile of papers on the credenza, a victim of not being as powerful as our desktop computers and not being as convenient as our phones. However, if you don’t mind a thick tablet, you can get the RasPad enclosure to fit around your own Raspberry Pi so it can be used as a tablet. Honestly, we weren’t that impressed until we saw [RTL-SDR] add an SDR dongle inside the case, making it a very portable Raspberry Pi SDR platform.
The box is a little interesting by itself, although be warned it costs over $200. For that price you get an LCD and driver board, a battery system, speakers, and an SD extension slot with some control buttons for volume and brightness. There’s a video of the whole setup (in German) below.
Also: What limitations does the Raspberry Pi have?
