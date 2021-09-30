When we hear the name of Kodi, the first thing that comes to mind is a complete multimedia center for playing videos and music . However, this program goes much further and allows us to manage and reproduce other content such as television channels or photos.

Precisely in these same lines we want to focus on this last element that we comment on, that is, in the management and visualization of images. This is something that we can directly carry out from this program without the need for additional ones. With this, what we want to tell you is that, as with video or audio content, photographic files can also be managed from here.

As with the rest of the file types, when we start working with Kodi the first thing we have to do is create our photo library or libraries. From there, the application itself will already know the disk locations where we have these contents stored for later management. This is something that is surely familiar to us if we have already used it with videos or audios. In fact, below, we are going to show you a series of changes that we recommend you do to improve the viewing experience of these own photos.