Audio/Videos: Ubuntu Kylin, Hideo Kojima, and More
How I customize my KDE Plasma Desktop - Invidious
Today, by popular demand, we're going to look at how I customized my Plasma desktop: panels, docks, themes, window controls, icons, widgets, login screen... It's probably nothing too crazy compared to other user's setups, but it's mine, and I'm proud of it.
How to install Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu Kylin 21.10.
Linux Essentials - User Account & Password Expiration - Invidious
Keeping track of user accounts is very important, especially as a Linux server administrator. In this episode of Linux Essentials, we'll explore user and password expiration.
Enterprise Linux Security Episode 6 - Image Defaults - Invidious
Although there's no such thing as a "perfect" deployment image, including some sane defaults into your images and templates can save you a lot of work down the road, and also give you the opportunity to include more secure defaults. In this episode, we'll discuss deployment image defaults as well as some recent news.
WILL IT LINUX? | Death Stranding #SteamProton - Invidious
By popular request! Let's install Hideo Kojima's immersive, post-apocalyptic Amazon delivery walking simulator, and ask the important question: WILL IT LINUX?
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi Tablet Gets Radio Surgical Enhancement
We always get excited when we buy a new tablet. But after a few months, it usually winds up at the bottom of a pile of papers on the credenza, a victim of not being as powerful as our desktop computers and not being as convenient as our phones. However, if you don’t mind a thick tablet, you can get the RasPad enclosure to fit around your own Raspberry Pi so it can be used as a tablet. Honestly, we weren’t that impressed until we saw [RTL-SDR] add an SDR dongle inside the case, making it a very portable Raspberry Pi SDR platform. The box is a little interesting by itself, although be warned it costs over $200. For that price you get an LCD and driver board, a battery system, speakers, and an SD extension slot with some control buttons for volume and brightness. There’s a video of the whole setup (in German) below. Also: What limitations does the Raspberry Pi have?
Android Leftovers
I Spy With My Raspberry Pi, Doom Running in a Skull's Eye
Just when you think there’s nowhere else for Doom to be played, a developer known as Foone manages to run Doom in the eye of a skeleton—all with the help of our favorite SBC, the Raspberry Pi. You may already know the name Foone, they have a history of running Doom on unusual devices, including running the retro classic on a pregnancy test. For Foone's next project they have chosen to create what could be one of the best Raspberry Pi projects ever. Inside the skull of a larger than life plastic skeleton there is a Raspberry Pi and a dual screens embedded into the eye sockets. On those screens is everyone's marine fighting the legions of demons intent on taking over the moons of Mars.
