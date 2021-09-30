We recently looked at some of the changes and new features arriving with the upcoming version 1.7 release of the Julia programming language. The package system provided by the language makes it easier to explore new language versions, while still preserving multiple versions of various parts of the ecosystem. This flexible system takes care of dependency management, both for writing exploratory code in the REPL and for developing projects or libraries.

[...]

For a while I've thought that the Plots package needed a particular feature. This morning I cloned the project to my computer, added the feature, made a pull request on GitHub, made a change suggested by one of the maintainers, and got it approved. The entire elapsed time for this process was about five hours. In this section I'll describe two more package system commands that make it easier to hack on public packages.

In the REPL, I entered package mode, then executed develop Plots. This command, which can be shortened to dev, clones the named package's Git repository to the user's machine in the directory .julia/dev/ . Since Plots is a big package with many source files, this took about two minutes.

This command also alters the environment so that using Plots imports from the version under development, rather than the official version. The command free Plots returns to using the official version. One can switch back and forth between these two incarnations of the package freely, as subsequent dev commands won't download anything, but simply switch back to the development version.

I entered the development directory and created a branch for my feature with the git checkout ‑b command. The package manager doesn't require this; it's happy to let you mangle the master branch. But I had plans to ask that my feature be merged into master, and needed to create a branch for it. Packages under develop are loaded from the file tree, not from the Git repository.

Then I wanted to edit the function to add my feature. But where is it? Plots has 37 files in its src tree. Because of multiple dispatch, each function can have dozens of methods associated with it, all with the same name. This makes finding a particular method in the source difficult to accomplish with simple grep commands.