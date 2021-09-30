StarLabs StarLite is an Attractive 11-inch Linux Laptop
This dinky 11.6-inch Linux notebook, the latest from UK-based company StarLab, is modestly priced and moderately spec’d.
Consciously so.
See, not everyone needs to crunch code, battle orcs, or render 4K video. “More power” is nice, but when all you really do with a laptop is browse the web, e-email, Zoom, and binge-watch Netflix shows… A mid-range laptop can suffice.
Problem is there isn’t a lot of choice when it comes to mid-range (and well-made) Linux laptops in the lower price brackets.
