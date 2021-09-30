Stable vs. Bleeding-Edge Linux Distros: Which One Should You Choose?
Linux distributions have multiple ways of delivering software to their users. But which one should you go for—stability or the latest software?
One of the major choices that many Linux users face when choosing a Linux distribution is its stability, or how much the software changes.
Some distros favor stable, tried-and-true software while others will include newer software that may not be as reliable, also known as "bleeding-edge," a play on "cutting-edge."
So, which one should you choose? Let's find out.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 616 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 39 min ago
20 hours 40 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago