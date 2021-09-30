today's leftovers
What if Internet stops? How to rebuild an offline federated infrastructure using OpenBSD
My biggest point would be that my computer could be used to replicate itself to other computer owners, give them the data so they can spread it again. Data copied over and over will be a lot more resilient than a single copy with a few local backups (local as in same city at best because there is no Internet).
Because most people's computers relying on the Internet to have data turned into useless bricks, I think everyone would be glad to be part of an useful infrastructure that can replicate and extend.
Hello World’s first-ever special edition is here!
Why Is It So Hard to Figure Out What to Do When You Lose Your Account?
People lose a lot when they lose their account. For example, being kicked off Amazon could mean losing access to your books, music, pictures, or anything else you have only licensed, not bought, from that company. But the loss can have serious financial consequences for people who rely on the major social media platforms for their livelihoods, the way video makers rely on YouTube or many artists rely on Facebook or Twitter for promotion.
And it’s even worse when you can’t figure out why your account was closed, much less how to get it restored. The deep flaws in the DMCA takedown process are well-documented, but at least the rules of a DMCA takedown are established and laid out in the law. Takedowns based on ill-defined company policies, not so much.
Over the summer, writer and meme king Chuck Tingle found his Twitter account suspended due to running afoul of Twitter’s ill-defined repeat infringer policy. That they have such a policy is not a problem in and of itself: to take advantage of the DMCA safe harbor, Twitter is required to have one. It’s not even a problem that the law doesn’t specify what the policy needs to look like—flexibility is vital for different services to do what makes the most sense for them. However, a company has to make a policy with an actual, tangible set of rules if they expect people to be able to follow it.
