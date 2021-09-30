today's howtos
-
How To Install Netdata on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is an open-source tool designed for the real-time system performance monitoring solution. It monitors processes such as memory, CPU utilization, disk input/output, network bandwidth, system applications, MySQL database among other system real-time metrics. The metrics are visualized on stunning interactive dashboards in form of graphical charts.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Netdata Monitoring tool on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How To Install OpenVPN Server on Debian 11
In Linux, we can do many things and one of them is to create our own VPN. To do this, we will use well-known tools like OpenVPN and our beloved Debian 11. So, in this post, you will learn how to install OpenVPN Server on Debian 11.
-
How To Install Tasksel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tasksel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Tasksel is a Ubuntu tool that allows you to install multiple related packages as coordinated “tasks” onto your server. So instead of installing packages one by one, say for a LAMP stack, you can install a LAMP stack on one go as Tasksel groups packages together.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Tasksel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Apache Maven on Ubuntu - Anto ./ Online
This guide will show you how to install Apache Maven on Ubuntu. You will also see how to verify the install and set up a basic project for testing purposes.
-
How to Install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 21 - Unixcop
Apache Tomcat is an open-source Java servlet and Java Server Page container. Developers build and deploy dynamic java-based applications using Apache Tomcat. Java servlets are small java programs defining how a server handles requests and responses. Developers write the servlets while Tomcat handles all the backend and routing. As it is an opensource tool, Apache Tomcat is contributed by developers all over the world.
Apache Tomcat is an open-source Java HTTP web server developed by the Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat helps to deploy the Java Servlet and the JavaServer Pages and serves them like an HTTP web server.
-
How to Install Pigz to Compress Files Faster in Linux
File compression and decompression is an important milestone for any Linux user. It saves you some significant storage space when dealing with sizable data. Also, we cannot overlook the data security implementations successfully contributed by reputable file compression tools.
Compressed files are safer from data corruption and compromise than uncompressed files. The success of file compression and decompression depends on the tool you use for the task.
-
How to Install & Configure Git on AlmaLinux 8
Git is a mature, actively maintained open source project initially developed in 2005 by Linus Torvalds, the famous Linux operating system kernel creator. Git is designed for developers that need a pretty straightforward version control system. Most software is collaborative efforts and sometimes can have hundreds of people with commits working on software development projects. It is essential to track these commits customarily done in branches in most projects before being merged into the master for release. It is easy to review and track down any incorrect commits and revert, leading to a much easier development if anything goes wrong.
-
How to Install or Upgrade Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Ubuntu come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s, which lacks the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Nvidia Graphic Drivers from the Nvidia Proprietary Repository, a PPA repository, or manually using the beta drivers for an example, thus giving you the latest in software available.
-
How to Install themes on Xubuntu and Other Distros Using Xfce Desktop Environment
Installing themes on Xubuntu is similar to Ubuntu or any other Linux distribution. You put the theme files in the ~/.themes folder and then use a tool to change it.
However, some options or the user interface will look different considering Xubuntu uses the Xfce desktop environment. This is why I created this specific tutorial to show the steps with proper screenshots.
-
How to create a virtual CAN interface on Linux - PragmaticLinux
A virtual CAN interface is the perfect solution when developing CAN nodes, without needing an actual physical CAN bus. Think of a virtual CAN interface as a software CAN adapter, through which you can access an emulated CAN bus. The SocketCAN subsystem of the Linux kernel comes with build-in support for virtual CAN interfaces. This tutorial explains in detail how to create and use a virtual CAN interface on your Linux system.
-
How to install Java 17 in Debian 11 – Citizix
Java is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible. Java was developed by Sun Microsystems (which is now the subsidiary of Oracle) in the year 1995. James Gosling is known as the father of Java.
Java and the JVM (Java’s virtual machine) are required for many kinds of software, including Tomcat, Jetty, Glassfish, Cassandra and Jenkins.
In this guide we are going to explore how to install Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Developer Kit (JDK) in Debian 11.
-
How to install Tiled Map Editor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Tiled Map Editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
-
How to install Vivaldi on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Vivaldi on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
How to set up Samba shares in Ubuntu Server the easy way
Webmin is an administration web UI for managing UNIX-like operating systems. For example, if you have an Ubuntu server and want an easier way to create Samba shares on your system, Webmin is an excellent tool.
With Webmin, you can create Samba shares on Ubuntu Server through your web browser, easily manage permissions, etc. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use Webmin to configure Samba shares in Ubuntu Server the easy way.
-
How to set up an FTP server on Ubuntu with Webmin
Do you want to set up an FTP server on your Ubuntu Server system but don’t want to deal with configuration files? If so, Webmin is for you! Webmin is an excellent tool that allows users to manage UNIX-like servers with an easy-to-use web interface. Here’s how to use Webmin to set up an FTP server on Ubuntu.
-
How to set up an NFS share in Webmin on Ubuntu Server
NFS (AKA Network File System) is a handy networking tool that makes transferring files on Linux super fast. However, setting it up is tedious if you do not know what you are doing.
That’s where Webmin comes in. It’s a web UI manager for UNIX-like operating systems that makes setting up complex things like NFS easy. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can set up an NFS share with it.
-
Installing Mods for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (NASB) on Linux - Boiling Steam
It’s been a few weeks since the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (NASB). While some media outlets have criticized the game for lacking voice-overs, extra character skins, having a generic soundtrack, and a “cheap budget” feeling, a lot of these issues can be mitigated, thanks to the modding community. Players don’t have to wait for an official update to come out to enjoy quality-of-life upgrades to the game. If you want to make Nigel Thornberry look like Wario, you can do that. If you desire Reptar to look like Bowser or Yoshi, you can do that. If you hunger for more life to the game by adding voice-overs for the characters, you can do that. If you crave victory themes, you can do that. If you’re tired of the bland soundtrack for a particular stage and yearn for something better, you can do that. If you desire PlayStation-style buttons, you can do that.
-
Jenkins: How to create a node agent - Anto ./ Online
A Jenkins node agent is essentially a worker node that performs operations requested by Jenkins. Jenkins will manage the node agent as well as the required tools. This guide will show you how to create an agent node in Jenkins.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 613 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kontron takes Raspberry Pi into Industry 4.0 with Codesys
“The integrated development environment Codesys for programmable logic controllers according to the IEC 61131-3 standards is hardware-independent software for application development in industrial automation,” according to Kontron. “Thanks to its open interfaces and security features, Codesys has distinguished itself as an industry 4.0 platform and facilitates data exchange between IIoT networks.” Prior to this, Codesys has been available for Kontron’s PiXtend – a similar product that takes a standard Pi rather than a Compute Module. Of this, the company said: Codesys V3 lets you memory-program controls. An integrated web visualisation tool is available for displaying your control elements, diagrams and graphics on your smartphone, tablet or PC.”
Security: Windows, Microsoft Malware, GPS Bug, and Some Exaggeration/FUD
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: New Hardware Based on RISC-V and Arduino Projects
Recent comments
24 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago