Games: Haunted Chocolatier, DXVK, and More
Haunted Chocolatier announced from Stardew Valley creator | GamingOnLinux
ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier is the brand new announcement from the creator of Stardew Valley and it looks quite familiar in style with a new setting.
After 10 years of working on Stardew Valley, it was clearly time for something new. In this game, you will play as a chocolatier living in a haunted castle. In order to thrive in your new role, you will have to gather rare ingredients, make delicious chocolates, and sell them in a chocolate shop. It's a little more than that though, with a bit of a fantasy flavour being sprinkled on top.
DXVK-Native 1.9.2a Released For Direct3D-Over-Vulkan With Native Games - Phoronix
Valve continues embracing DXVK-Native for allowing more of their older games to target Vulkan by using this Direct3D-to-Vulkan translation layer for native games. DXVK-Native 1.9.2a is out with the latest fixes and improvements.
This summer DXVK-Native saw its first release for this adaptation of DXVK intended to be used by native Windows/Linux games for running their Direct3D renderer path over Vulkan.
DXVK Native 1.9.2a is out for translating Direct 3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan for Linux games | GamingOnLinux
DXVK Native is the fork of the original translation layer DXVK, the part of Proton that translates Direct 3D 9 / 10 / 11 to Vulkan but this is meant for Linux native builds and a new release is out now. Developed by Joshua Ashton who has been involved in DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, updating a few Valve games and more. Be sure to check out our previous interview!
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements - Phoronix
A new Steam client beta is out with a few Linux enhancements worth noting.
For many months now Valve has been working to improve its shader (pre-)caching support to speed-up game load times and providing a smoother gaming experience for games otherwise compiling shaders on-demand. With the Steam Deck public release quickly approaching, they continue to better that Steam pre-caching support.
Steam Client Beta improves Steam Cloud syncing, Shader Pre-Caching | GamingOnLinux
Valve have a fresh Steam Client Beta with some pretty big back-end improvements, likely readying up as much as possible for the upcoming Steam Deck.
There's a few general fixes for connections to the Steam servers, a rare black screen when loading Library pages and announcements plus an update of the embedded Chromium build. It gets a lot more interesting than that though.
Wildflower: From the Embers is a story-driven RPG about a young witch in a new town | GamingOnLinux
Ice Water Games (Tenderfoot Tactics) have announced Wildflower: From the Embers, a new story-driven RPG that focuses on a young witch and her life in a new town.
Sounds like quite a varied game too, taking elements from their previous games blended with something new. It has the magical combat from Tenderfoot Tactics with a bigger map and a focus on scale with some units being massive plus you're dealing with emotional attributes and abilities, visibility and stealth. Then there's also the gardening that builds off their earlier title Viridi and cooking inspired by Breath of the Wild.
[...]
The release is planned for 2022 with Linux native support. Once we get more details and a trailer we will post it up in a new article as we'll be following this with great interest - it looks gorgeous.
Don't Starve Together and Terraria are teasing a crossover, Hallowed Nights returns to DST | GamingOnLinux
Seems like something is brewing between the developers of Don't Starve Together (Klei) and Terraria (Re-Logic) with some sort of cross-over planned for both games.
Developer of ENCODYA announces sci-fi mystery Soul Tolerance | GamingOnLinux
Soul Tolerance is the next game from ENCODYA developer Chaosmonger Studio, planned for once they're finished with the upcoming Clunky Hero that releases in November.
JARS is a new take on Tower Defense with puzzles and a Gothic style | GamingOnLinux
The first PC release from Mousetrap Games is JARS, a blending of a Tower Defense game with puzzles to solve and a pretty great looking gothic style.
Essential System Tools: Czkawka – data cleaner
This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section. Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. We recommend fdupes, an excellent command-line tool. We know that many users prefer software with a graphical user interface. Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more. Czkawka is free and open source software.
Purism and Linux 5.14 and Linux 5.15
The Purism team is continuously working on improving the hardware and software support for the Librem 5. These innovations contribute directly to the mainline, upstream kernel so that the hardware can be supported as part of the development community in the future. Following up on our report for Linux 5.13 this summarizes the progress on mainline support for the Librem 5 phone and its development kit during the 5.14 and 5.15 development cycles. This summary is only about code flowing upstream.
KDE Plasma, Gear, Frameworks Update in Tumbleweed
The past week produced two openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots and both included a lot of updates for users of KDE. Plasma, Gear and Frameworks weren’t the only packages to update in the snapshots. Snapshot 20211019 offered quite a bit of updated packages. Remote access package remmina 1.4.21 provided updates for the GNOME 40 runtime and made some backward compatibility with WebKit versions under 2.32.0. The refreshable braille display package brltty updated to version 6.4 and made sysusers.d a new package while also removing some old SUSE RPM constructs. The PDF rendering library poppler 21.10.0 fixed the rendering of some odd splash patterns and added support for setting custom stamp annotations. Mesa 21.2.4 had several fixes and rolled out patches for both PowerPC and LLVM i386 compiling. A package to get a major update in the snapshot was rdma-core 37.1, which focuses on userspace components for the Linux Kernel’s drivers/infiniband subsystem; this new major version fixed cmake flags to correct paths for pkg-config. KDE’s 5.87.0 Frameworks version had an enormous amount of updated packages in the snapshot. Among the updates was the removal of defunct Python and Ruby script engines with Plasma Framework. The 5.87.0 Breeze Icons package added 22px variants of the preferences icons and the same version of the UI framework package Kirigami fixed Breadcrumb Control on mobile when using layers.
