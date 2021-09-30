KDE Plasma, Gear, Frameworks Update in Tumbleweed
The past week produced two openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots and both included a lot of updates for users of KDE.
Plasma, Gear and Frameworks weren’t the only packages to update in the snapshots.
Snapshot 20211019 offered quite a bit of updated packages. Remote access package remmina 1.4.21 provided updates for the GNOME 40 runtime and made some backward compatibility with WebKit versions under 2.32.0. The refreshable braille display package brltty updated to version 6.4 and made sysusers.d a new package while also removing some old SUSE RPM constructs. The PDF rendering library poppler 21.10.0 fixed the rendering of some odd splash patterns and added support for setting custom stamp annotations. Mesa 21.2.4 had several fixes and rolled out patches for both PowerPC and LLVM i386 compiling. A package to get a major update in the snapshot was rdma-core 37.1, which focuses on userspace components for the Linux Kernel’s drivers/infiniband subsystem; this new major version fixed cmake flags to correct paths for pkg-config. KDE’s 5.87.0 Frameworks version had an enormous amount of updated packages in the snapshot. Among the updates was the removal of defunct Python and Ruby script engines with Plasma Framework. The 5.87.0 Breeze Icons package added 22px variants of the preferences icons and the same version of the UI framework package Kirigami fixed Breadcrumb Control on mobile when using layers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 203 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Essential System Tools: Czkawka – data cleaner
This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section. Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. We recommend fdupes, an excellent command-line tool. We know that many users prefer software with a graphical user interface. Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more. Czkawka is free and open source software.
Purism and Linux 5.14 and Linux 5.15
The Purism team is continuously working on improving the hardware and software support for the Librem 5. These innovations contribute directly to the mainline, upstream kernel so that the hardware can be supported as part of the development community in the future. Following up on our report for Linux 5.13 this summarizes the progress on mainline support for the Librem 5 phone and its development kit during the 5.14 and 5.15 development cycles. This summary is only about code flowing upstream.
KDE Plasma, Gear, Frameworks Update in Tumbleweed
The past week produced two openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots and both included a lot of updates for users of KDE. Plasma, Gear and Frameworks weren’t the only packages to update in the snapshots. Snapshot 20211019 offered quite a bit of updated packages. Remote access package remmina 1.4.21 provided updates for the GNOME 40 runtime and made some backward compatibility with WebKit versions under 2.32.0. The refreshable braille display package brltty updated to version 6.4 and made sysusers.d a new package while also removing some old SUSE RPM constructs. The PDF rendering library poppler 21.10.0 fixed the rendering of some odd splash patterns and added support for setting custom stamp annotations. Mesa 21.2.4 had several fixes and rolled out patches for both PowerPC and LLVM i386 compiling. A package to get a major update in the snapshot was rdma-core 37.1, which focuses on userspace components for the Linux Kernel’s drivers/infiniband subsystem; this new major version fixed cmake flags to correct paths for pkg-config. KDE’s 5.87.0 Frameworks version had an enormous amount of updated packages in the snapshot. Among the updates was the removal of defunct Python and Ruby script engines with Plasma Framework. The 5.87.0 Breeze Icons package added 22px variants of the preferences icons and the same version of the UI framework package Kirigami fixed Breadcrumb Control on mobile when using layers.
Games: Haunted Chocolatier, DXVK, and More
Recent comments
1 min ago
21 min 18 sec ago
23 min 5 sec ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago