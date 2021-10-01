Videos/Shows: Feren OS 2021.10, Hackaday Podcast, and More
Linux overview | Feren OS 2021.10 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Feren OS 2021.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Feeling Wyze | Self-Hosted 56
Local self-hosted video capture with AI object detection just got easy. Morgan joins us to detail his Frigate setup and its optional tight integration with Home Assistant.
Plus, our new favorite up time monitoring tool and an easy way to add Tailscale and other apps to OPNsense with community plugins.
Hackaday Podcast 141: LowFER Badges, Outrun Clocks, Dichroic Lamps, And Piano Action | Hackaday
Hackaday editors Mike and Elliot Williams catch up on a week’s worth of hacks. It turns out there are several strange radio bands that don’t require a license, and we discuss this weekend’s broadcast where you can listen in. It’s unlikely you’ve ever seen the website check-box abused quite like this: it’s the display for playing Doom! Just when you thought you’d seen all the ESP32’s tricks it gets turned into a clock styled after Out Run. Mike geeks out over how pianos work, we’re both excited to have Jeremy Fielding giving a Keynote talk at Remoticon, and we wrap things up with a chat about traffic rules in space.
How A 85€ Laptop Is Helping Me Go Through Uni! - Kockatoo Tube
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 13 - Networking - Invidious
Setting up a separate network for your virtual machines is a great idea, especially since that allows you to segregate your management network.
Valve just FIXED the Steam Deck's BIGGEST PROBLEM! - Invidious
SMLR E327 – The Second Reboot
Intro:
Tony Bemus, Tom Lawrence, Phil Porada and Jay LaCroix
Sound bites by Mike Tanner
The LawrenceSystems YouTube Channel Where videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTecknowledge
Jay’s Site
https://www.learnlinux.tv/
Jay’s Bash Prompt https://pastebin.com/kzPjE8y4
Show Notes
We took a break and we are back.
