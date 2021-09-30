Security: Updates and National Targets
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (apache, chromium, nodejs, nodejs-lts-erbium, nodejs-lts-fermium, and virtualbox), Fedora (vsftpd and watchdog), Oracle (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and redis:6), and Ubuntu (libcaca, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, linux-azure-5.8, and mailman).
This Week In Security: Argentina, MysterySnail, And L0phtcrack | Hackaday
The government of Argentina has a national ID card system, and as a result maintains a database containing data on every citizen in the country. What could possibly go wrong? Predictably, an attacker has managed to gain access to the database, and is offering the entire dataset for sale. The Argentinian government has claimed that this wasn’t a mass breach, and only a handful of credentials were accessed. This seems to be incorrect, as the seller was able to provide the details of an arbitrary citizen to the journalists investigating the story.
Nation-State Attacker of Telecommunications Networks
LightBasin (aka UNC1945) is an activity cluster that has been consistently targeting the telecommunications sector at a global scale since at least 2016, leveraging custom tools and an in-depth knowledge of telecommunications network architectures.
Eswatini Government's gov.sz website is running a cryptojacker | Netcraft News
The Government of Eswatini’s website, www.gov.sz, is running a cryptojacker. Cryptojackers use website visitors' CPU power to mine cryptocurrency, most often without their knowledge or permission. Data from archive.org suggests the JavaScript snippet was added to the site’s HTML source between 28th September and 6th October.
MAKE MORE with Inkscape – Papercraft et al.
Inkscape, the most used and loved tool of Fedora’s Design Team is not just a program for doing nice vector graphics. With vector graphics (in our case SVG) a lot more can be done. Many programs can import this format. Also, Inkscape can do a lot more than just graphics. The last article of this series showed how to use Stroke or Hershey Fonts for engraving and other such methods with Inkscape. This article will look at several Inkscape extensions for making Papercraft or that otherwise help to flatten out three-dimensional (3D) objects. Rapid Prototyping is an oft-mentioned word (even more so since the advent of 3D-Printing). Sure, you can easily 3D-print computer designed objects. But the downsides are the cost and the amount of extra work you have to put into the 3D printed objects to get a clean surface.
Android Leftovers
Optimizing LibreOffice for a larger number of users
Have you ever edited a document in LibreOffice in more than one window? Right, neither have I. Who'd think about LibreOffice and more than one user at the same time, right? Except ... somebody did and that's how collaborative editing based on LibreOffice works. For whatever strange reason, somewhen in the past somebody thought that implementing multiple views for one document in OpenOffice (StarOffice?) was a good idea. Just select Window->New Window in the menu and you can edit your favourite document in 50 views that each show a different part of the document and update in real time. And that, in fact, is how collaborative editing such as with Collabora Online works - open a document, create a new view for every user, and there you go. But, given that this has never really been used that much, how well did the original relevant code perform and scale for more users? Well, not much, it turns out. Not a big surprise, considering that presumably back when that code was written nobody thought the same document could be edited by numerous users at the same time. But I've been looking exactly into this recently as part of optimizing Collabora Online performance, and boy, are there were gems in there. You thought that showing the same document in more views would just mean more painting also in those views? Nah, think again, this is OpenOffice code, the land of programming wonders.
Essential System Tools: Czkawka – data cleaner
This is the latest in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the Summary section. Even though the cost of storage per GB continues to fall, it’s common for users to need to find and remove duplicates files. The process of finding and removing duplicates is time-consuming. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that are designed to remove the laborious nature of finding duplicates. We recommend fdupes, an excellent command-line tool. We know that many users prefer software with a graphical user interface. Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more. Czkawka is free and open source software.
