Virtual mouse app for Linux phones makes desktop apps easier to use
Linux phones are basically just small, low-power Linux computers with touchscreens, and modems. While most mobile Linux distributions designed for phones feature touch-friendly user interfaces and apps, you can also run desktop applications on a Linux phone.
But you may have trouble actually using software that obviously weren’t designed for small screens, because it can be hard to navigate applications designed for keyboard and mouse input when you’re using a fingertip. So developer CalcProgrammer1 built a Touchpad Emulator that lets you use the entire surface of your phone as a trackpad, controlling an on-screen cursor.
