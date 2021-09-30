Renowned KDE developer Nate Graham shared today the big news that a fingerprint authentication feature, which is in development for quite a while now, has finally been merged and will be ready for deployment as part of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment series, due for release next year. Fingerprint authentication support has been implemented in the Users panel in System Settings. There, users who have a fingerprint reader, either built-in in their laptop or as an external device, will be able to enroll, as well as to de-enroll fingerprints.

Linux phones are basically just small, low-power Linux computers with touchscreens, and modems. While most mobile Linux distributions designed for phones feature touch-friendly user interfaces and apps, you can also run desktop applications on a Linux phone. But you may have trouble actually using software that obviously weren’t designed for small screens, because it can be hard to navigate applications designed for keyboard and mouse input when you’re using a fingertip. So developer CalcProgrammer1 built a Touchpad Emulator that lets you use the entire surface of your phone as a trackpad, controlling an on-screen cursor.

Canonical Wants Your Feedback on the New Ubuntu Desktop Installer Earlier this year, Canonical announced that they will start work on a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer that will replace the current Ubiquity installer in future release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution. The installer is written in the Flutter SDK developed by Google and sports a fresh and modern design with some new options that are missing from the current Ubuntu installer.