Virtual mouse app for Linux phones makes desktop apps easier to use
Linux phones are basically just small, low-power Linux computers with touchscreens, and modems. While most mobile Linux distributions designed for phones feature touch-friendly user interfaces and apps, you can also run desktop applications on a Linux phone.
But you may have trouble actually using software that obviously weren’t designed for small screens, because it can be hard to navigate applications designed for keyboard and mouse input when you’re using a fingertip. So developer CalcProgrammer1 built a Touchpad Emulator that lets you use the entire surface of your phone as a trackpad, controlling an on-screen cursor.
KDE Plasma 5.24 Desktop Environment to Introduce Support for Fingerprint Readers
Renowned KDE developer Nate Graham shared today the big news that a fingerprint authentication feature, which is in development for quite a while now, has finally been merged and will be ready for deployment as part of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment series, due for release next year.
Fingerprint authentication support has been implemented in the Users panel in System Settings. There, users who have a fingerprint reader, either built-in in their laptop or as an external device, will be able to enroll, as well as to de-enroll fingerprints.
Canonical Wants Your Feedback on the New Ubuntu Desktop Installer
Earlier this year, Canonical announced that they will start work on a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer that will replace the current Ubiquity installer in future release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution.
The installer is written in the Flutter SDK developed by Google and sports a fresh and modern design with some new options that are missing from the current Ubuntu installer.
FreeBSD 12.3-BETA1 Now Available
The first BETA build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.
Installation images are available for:
o 12.3-BETA1 amd64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA1 i386 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA1 powerpc GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA1 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 12.3-BETA1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE
o 12.3-BETA1 sparc64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA1 armv6 RPI-B
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 BANANAPI
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 BEAGLEBONE
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 RPI2
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 WANDBOARD
o 12.3-BETA1 armv7 GENERICSD
o 12.3-BETA1 aarch64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA1 aarch64 RPI3
o 12.3-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64
o 12.3-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS
Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally,
the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.
Installer images and memory stick images are available here:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/
The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.
If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.
If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/12.3" branch.
Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.
=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===
VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64
architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL
(or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-BETA1/
The partition layout is:
~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)
The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.
Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images. See this page for more information:
https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU
To boot the VM image, run:
% qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \
-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
-netdev user,id=net0
Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
Recent comments
25 min 28 sec ago
4 hours 1 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 47 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago