Wine 6.20

Saturday 23rd of October 2021 12:05:28 PM
Software
  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 6.20 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - MSXml, XAudio, DInput and a few other modules converted to PE.
  - A few system libraries are bundled with the source to support PE builds.
  - HID joystick is now the only supported joystick backend in DirectInput.
  - Better support for MSVCRT builds in Winelib.
  - Various bug fixes.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.20.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.20.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
  • Wine 6.20 and Wine staging 6.20 Released - itsfoss.net

    Additionally, we can note the formation of a release of the Wine Staging 6.20 project , within which extended Wine assemblies are formed, including incompletely finished or risky patches that are not yet suitable for adoption into the main Wine branch. Compared to Wine, Wine Staging provides 557 additional patches.

    The new release provides synchronization with the Wine 6.20 codebase. 5 patches related to joystick support in DirectInput and COM initialization when windows are activated in imm32 have been transferred to the main Wine composition. Updated patches eventfd_synchronization and ntdll-NtAlertThreadByThreadId. Temporarily disabled the mfplat-streaming patch set and all remaining dinput patches (to coordinate with the new HID backend).

  • Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format - Phoronix

    Wine 6.20 was released today as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

    Wine 6.20 continues the recent trend of converting more modules over to the PE (Portable Executable) format. The latest Portable Executable conversion work is for MSXml, XAudio, and DInput, among others. There are also some system libraries bundled with the source to support PE builds.

This week in KDE: Fingerprint reader and NVIDIA GBM support!

Two big features landed this week: support for fingerprint readers and the NVIDIA driver’s GBM backend! Fingerprint support has been in progress for quite some time thanks to Devin Lin, and this week, it was merged for Plasma 5.24! So far we let you enroll and de-enroll fingers, and any of those fingers can be used to to unlock the screen, provide authentication when an app asks for your password, and also authenticate sudo on the command line! It’s really cool stuff. Read more

Virtual mouse app for Linux phones makes desktop apps easier to use

Linux phones are basically just small, low-power Linux computers with touchscreens, and modems. While most mobile Linux distributions designed for phones feature touch-friendly user interfaces and apps, you can also run desktop applications on a Linux phone. But you may have trouble actually using software that obviously weren’t designed for small screens, because it can be hard to navigate applications designed for keyboard and mouse input when you’re using a fingertip. So developer CalcProgrammer1 built a Touchpad Emulator that lets you use the entire surface of your phone as a trackpad, controlling an on-screen cursor. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.24 Desktop Environment to Introduce Support for Fingerprint Readers

Renowned KDE developer Nate Graham shared today the big news that a fingerprint authentication feature, which is in development for quite a while now, has finally been merged and will be ready for deployment as part of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.24 desktop environment series, due for release next year. Fingerprint authentication support has been implemented in the Users panel in System Settings. There, users who have a fingerprint reader, either built-in in their laptop or as an external device, will be able to enroll, as well as to de-enroll fingerprints. Read more

Canonical Wants Your Feedback on the New Ubuntu Desktop Installer

Earlier this year, Canonical announced that they will start work on a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer that will replace the current Ubiquity installer in future release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution. The installer is written in the Flutter SDK developed by Google and sports a fresh and modern design with some new options that are missing from the current Ubuntu installer. Read more

