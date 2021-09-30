Wine 6.20
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 6.20 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - MSXml, XAudio, DInput and a few other modules converted to PE. - A few system libraries are bundled with the source to support PE builds. - HID joystick is now the only supported joystick backend in DirectInput. - Better support for MSVCRT builds in Winelib. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.20.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.20.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Wine 6.20 and Wine staging 6.20 Released - itsfoss.net
Additionally, we can note the formation of a release of the Wine Staging 6.20 project , within which extended Wine assemblies are formed, including incompletely finished or risky patches that are not yet suitable for adoption into the main Wine branch. Compared to Wine, Wine Staging provides 557 additional patches.
The new release provides synchronization with the Wine 6.20 codebase. 5 patches related to joystick support in DirectInput and COM initialization when windows are activated in imm32 have been transferred to the main Wine composition. Updated patches eventfd_synchronization and ntdll-NtAlertThreadByThreadId. Temporarily disabled the mfplat-streaming patch set and all remaining dinput patches (to coordinate with the new HID backend).
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format - Phoronix
Wine 6.20 was released today as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 6.20 continues the recent trend of converting more modules over to the PE (Portable Executable) format. The latest Portable Executable conversion work is for MSXml, XAudio, and DInput, among others. There are also some system libraries bundled with the source to support PE builds.
