Fixed: Add-Apt-Repository Command Not Found Error on Ubuntu/Debian - DekiSoft
When you try to add a new software repository then there are chances you face the “add-apt-repository command not found’ Ubuntu error, this article shows you to FIX it for good. This is used to indicate that its package is missing from the system.
Jenkins: Freestyle vs pipeline jobs - Anto ./ Online
Let’s look at some of the differences between Jenkins freestyle and pipeline jobs.
Ansible: Basic concepts (playbooks, modules, collections) - Anto ./ Online
Let’s look at playbooks, modules, and collections in Ansible. These are basic concepts, but you must know this to get started with Ansible. This guide will describe their roles in the automation process.
Ansible: Writing your first playbook - Anto ./ Online
Let’s try to automate something and write our Ansible playbook. For our first example playbook, we’ll configure a server to run a web server using Nginx.
How to Install PHP 7.4 on CentOS 8 – LinuxWays - TechStony
PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is the most commonly used server-side scripting language that is used to create dynamic websites. All most popular CMS (Content Management Systems) and frameworks such as WordPress, Laravel, and Magento are built in PHP programming. You will explore in this guide how you can install PHP 7.4 version on CentOS 8 system. Different PHP versions are available for installation on CentOS 8. Before choosing a PHP version for installation from all of them, make sure this version must meet the application requirements.
How to install FreeOffice on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FreeOffice on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Install ownCloud on Linux Mint 20 – LinuxWays - TechStony
ownCloud is an efficient cross-platform software used for file hosting services. Originally, ownCloud works pretty much like Dropbox, however, there are such plugins available with the help of which you can make it function like Google Drive. In this article, we want to share with you the steps of installing ownCloud on a Linux Mint 20 system.
How IT pros can set boundaries and protocols - TechRepublic
How To Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ONLYOFFICE offers a secure online office suite highly compatible with MS Office formats (DOCX, XLSX, PPTX). ONLYOFFICE is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS users. Freely distributed under the terms of AGPL v3.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors free and open-source office suite on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Clear apt-cache on Debian 10 – LinuxWays - TechStony
Apt (Advanced Packaging Tool) is a command-line package installation and dependency management utility in Debian-based distributions.
When you install packages in Debian using the apt-get or apt command, a copy of the .deb file is saved in the /var/cache/apt/archives directory. If you uninstall and reinstall a package, your system will look for it in the cache and download it from there rather than downloading it again.
If you run out of disk space on your Debian system, you can clear the apt-cache and free up some space.
In this guide, you will learn how to clear the apt-cache on Debian.
How to Install Dooble Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 – LinuxWays - TechStony
There are tons of browsers available to install on any operating system. Although many people prefer Chromium browsers, some users prefer something different depending on their needs. Dooble is one browser that helps users to customize their internet browsing. Today I will show you how to install a highly customizable and privacy-focused browser that makes your workflow professional. The Dooble browser does things that other browsers might not be able to do in some cases. To follow along, you will need a running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS instance.
How to Install Krita on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – LinuxWays - TechStony
Krita is an exclusive painting program that helps artists to unleash their professional skills in the digital world. It uses the latest KD supported technologies to help digital artists to create digital art. Krita is tightly bonded with KDE and works flawlessly on any distribution. I am using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and will guide you to install Krita on your Ubuntu system.
How to Install Nginx with PHP-FPM on Debian 11
Throughout this post, we will take you to step by step to install Nginx with PHP-FPM on Debian 11.
Before we start, it is necessary to explain what Nginx and PHP-FPM are to get a better understanding of the process.
Nginx is an open-source HTTP web server that stands out for being very fast and efficient. In addition, Nginx is ready to be used as a reverse proxy. In this mode, it is used to balance the load between back-end servers, as well as to be used as a cache on a slower back-end server.
One of the main advantages of using Nginx is that it processes tens of thousands of simultaneous connections in a compact, multi-core CPU process. This is why it is so lightweight, efficient, and above all robust.
How to run Mysql 8 with Docker and Docker-Compose
In this guide we are going to explore how to run Mysql 8 locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Mysql 8 locally without installing it in your machine or if you want to run multiple versions of Mysql seamlessly.
Exploring Text Editors in Ubuntu 20.04 - ByteXD
In Ubuntu, we can use text editors for the configuration of files, editing files, writing codes, and much more.
There are two types of text editors;
Command-line Interface (CLI) and Graphical User Interface (GUI).
Today in this article, I will discuss the most commonly used text editors in Ubuntu 20.04.
Setting up Let's Encrypt certificates for the 389-ds LDAP server | dennogumi.org
In the past months I’ve set up LDAP at home, to avoid having different user accounts for the services that I run on my home hardware. Rather than the venerable OpenLDAP I settled for 389 Directory Server, commercially known as Red Hat Directory Server, mainly because I was more familiar with it. Rather than describing how to set that up (Red Hat’s own documentation is excellent on that regard), this post will focus on the steps required to enable encryption using Let’s Encrypt certificates.
Install Ambiance (or Radiance) Theme on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Do you want to switch to the old Ambiance app theme on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa? Then via this article, we let you know how to do that in a very easy way.
Well, earlier in the old versions of Ubuntu we were getting Ambiance or Radiance as the default theme. However, this got changed with the release of Ubuntu 19.10 because since then we have had Yaru as the default one. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean we cannot switch back to the old days (themes) on the newer versions of Ubuntu. After all, it is just a theme but may give some a familiar feeling.
And the best thing is the package to install the Ambiance theme is available in the default official repo of Ubuntu, hence just follow the given steps.
Security Leftovers
Wine 6.20
Our journey to open source during Google Summer of Code
Every year, Google organizes a program called Summer of Code (GSoC). Students worldwide can write open source code under an open source mentoring organization and get paid to do so! You get to work on cool open source projects, network with talented engineers, and get paid during the summer break. How cool is that!? In this blog post, we'll guide you through our GSoC experience and give you tips and tricks so that you can have a fantastic experience like we did. We'll also share our differing perspectives based on our different interests and challenges.
