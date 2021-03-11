today's leftovers GNU Parallel 20211022 ('Sinclair') released GNU Parallel 20211022 ('Sinclair') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4

Python Permutations of a List You might have heard or worked on permutations in Mathematics or Calculus. In the realm of mathematics, it’s a very well-known idea. The permutation is said to be a set of possible outcomes generated from a single set. Similarly, the Python language also supports permutation by utilizing some of its built-in methods and modules. Today, we will learn to get the possible permutations of a single list by using different methods in Python.

Enrico Zini: Scanning for imports in Python scripts I had to package a nontrivial Python codebase, and I needed to put dependencies in setup.py. I could do git grep -h import | sort -u, then review the output by hand, but I lacked the motivation for it. Much better to take a stab at solving the general problem

C++ recursive function A process in which a specific function calls itself either directly or indirectly is known to be a recursion, and that respective function is a recursive function. The recursion process deals with the iteration of several numbers to the same function. To terminate the execution of a recursion process, we need to have a base case followed by any condition. This tutorial uses the involvement of recursion functions in C++, so before reading this, you must be familiar with the basics of this programming language. Recursion is an effective approach to dissolve the issues like complex mathematical computations tasks. This is done by distributing the task into sub-tasks. This process is done by following the divide and conquer rule. It’s not a mandatory thing to always use a recursion process in your program for the repetition. Any problem that is resolved through recursion can also get solved through iteration. But the recursive function is more efficient in programming as the code is very short and easily understandable while performing the same task. The recursion process is always recommended for issues like searching and sorting, tree traversals, etc.

C++ iterator tutorial An iterator is a pointer-like object that points towards an element present inside the container like arrays, structures, etc. A pointer is used to move through the data inside the container. Iterators play an important role in connecting with the containers through the algorithms. The pointer is an absolute part of the pointer. A pointer can iterate through the containers having elements by navigating and pointing towards the specific element. But not all the iterators are the same as pointers. The big advantage of iterator is that it offers an interface for any container type. Iterators are capable of making the algorithms independent of the container type. In other words, iterators are applied to every data type and every container.

C++ Diamond Problem A diamond problem is an issue that occurs in programming languages, especially in C++, when you are using multiple inheritances. Multiple inheritances in C++ are commonly used as a tool when the code is very lengthy. So to handle the source code, we use classes to manage the program. However, the multiple inheritances cause a problem if it is not used properly. These problems mainly contain the DIAMOND problem. This tutorial aims to highlight the main factors of the diamond problem, how it occurs from the multiple inheritances, and all the solutions required to resolve it. To execute the programs regarding “C++ diamond inheritance” in the Linux operating system, you need to have an Ubuntu system installed and running on the Virtual machine. Two tools are used. One is any editing tool, and as such, we will use the default “text editor” of Linux. You may use other preferred editing tools. The second one is the Ubuntu terminal. On which, you will run the program and can see the output displayed. First, we will discuss multiple inheritances in the article, as the “diamond problem” occurs in the case of having inheritance in the source code.

Fun and Scary Code from Qt and KDE These are some really cool or obfuscated code snippets for your amusement. We didn’t want to rate them, so the order doesn’t mean anything at all Just to make sure that there’s no misunderstanding: This code really is/was in the Qt or KDE repositories.

Retiring the I18N_NOOP macros Since decades KDE’s translation and localization framework KI18n provides a mechanism for marking strings for message extraction and deferred translation, the I18N_NOOP prepprocessor macros. Those can be very error prone though, so for KDE Frameworks 5.89 there is now a proposed replacement.

Open Hardware/Modding: Game Boy, RISC-V, and More An Open Source Game Boy Printer That Doesn’t Print | Hackaday While we’ll admit seeing your Game Boy Camera shots come out on a little slip of thermal paper was pretty neat back in 1998, anyone who’s still using the Game Boy Printer these days is probably more interested in getting their images in digital form. Which is why the open source NeoGB Printer is so exciting. A collaborative effort between [Rafael Zenaro], [Raphaël BOICHOT], and [Brian Khuu], the project combines an ESP32 development board and some common components with their GPLv3 firmware to fully emulate the Game Boy Printer hardware. Once plugged into your Game Boy, any of the 110 titles that support Nintendo’s paper-pushing peripheral will recognize the NeoGB Printer as the real deal and happily send along the image.

Alibaba unveils RISC-V XuanTie processors - LinuxStoney Alibaba, one of the largest Chinese IT companies, announced the discovery of developments related to XuanTie E902, E906, C906 and C910 processor cores, based on the 64-bit architecture of the RISC-V instruction set. The open XuanTie kernels will develop under the new names OpenE902, OpenE906, OpenC906, and OpenC910. Diagrams, descriptions of hardware blocks in Verilog language, simulator and accompanying project documentation are published on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license. Separately published adapted to work with chips XuanTie versions of compilers GCC and the LLVM , library Glibc to , tools of Binutils , loader the U-the Boot , the Linux kernel , middleware interface OpenSBI (RISC machines-the V the Supervisor Binary Interface), a platform for the creation of embedded Linux-based systems Yocto Project , and See also patches for launching the Android platform.

Mechanical Linkage CAD For Everyone | Hackaday The documentation says that it appears to run under Wine as well if you prefer to run it under Linux.

Mapping Dance syncs movement and stage lighting using tinyML | Arduino Blog Being able to add dynamic lighting and images that can synchronize with a dancer is important to many performances, which rely on both music and visual effects to create the show. Eduardo Padrón aimed to do exactly that by monitoring a performer’s moves with an accelerometer and triggering the appropriate AV experience based on the recognized movement. Padrón’s system is designed around a Raspberry Pi 4 running an MQTT server for communication with auxiliary IoT boards. Movement data was collected via a Nano 33 BLE Sense and its onboard accelerometer to gather information and send it to a Google Colab environment. From here, a model was trained on these samples for 600 epochs, achieving an accuracy of around 91%. After deploying this model onto the Arduino, he was able to output the correct gesture over USB where it interacts with the running Python script. Once the gesture is received, the MQTT server publishes the message to any client devices such as an ESP8266 for lighting and plays an associated video or sound.