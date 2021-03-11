One of the great virtues of open-source software – which is that anyone can contribute – is also one of its greatest weaknesses. The issue is that supply-chainlike process by which projects involving multiple contributors come together is based to a large degree on faith that no one will introduce malicious code or backdoors that sabotage a project. As open source has increasingly worked its way into commercial and enterprise applications, however, some people see the reliance on trust as a vulnerability. Kim Lewandowski and Dan Lorenc of Google LLC’s open-source security team recently noted that the process of installing most open-source software today “is equivalent to picking up a random thumb-drive off the sidewalk and plugging it into your machine.”

This explanation article is for beginners in The Free Software and GNU/Linux Community. You will certainly meet terms like amd64, i386, and ppc64el as choices when getting copy of a software or an operating system. In short, these terms refer to choices of computer's CPU products (also known as processors) which would determine choices of software and operating systems that you can run on it. In practice, knowing these terms may benefit you to select correctly software and operating systems for your computer. Now let's start learning! Most PCs and laptops today are amd64. Most PCs and laptops produced in 1990's and before 2011 are i386. Several latest technology computers aimed for the future and could be replacing amd64 and i386 produced as ppc64el. For example, PCs with Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Althlon Classic are all i386 (also known as PC 32-bit) while today PCs with Intel Core 2 Duo and AMD Phenom onwards are all amd64 (also known as PC 64-bit).

today's howtos Here's How To Install Pop!_OS's COSMIC On Manjaro A lot of people in the Linux community love Pop!_OS mainly because of its altered GNOME (now COSMIC) desktop environment. One of the best features is Auto-tiling, which makes you focus less on moving your mouse and more on getting work done using keyboard shortcuts. But there are people who like COSMIC but not Ubuntu (Since Pop!_OS is Ubuntu-based), or some tend to like Arch more because of the package management. One of the beauties of GNU/Linux and open source is the teams of different OSes working together to bring stuff that people like in one or the other distribution. Thanks to the integration of COSMIC with GNOME 40 in Pop!_OS 21.10, COSMIC has also been ported to Manjaro.

8 Commands to Check Linux CPU Usage - ByteXD Sometimes, due to the high utilization of resources, system applications get slow or unresponsive. All the programs must share the finite resources of the CPU, and some processes use more of it than others. In this case, the rest of the pending requests must wait until the CPU is free or available for processing. As a Linux system administrator, you can find out how much CPU is consumed by each process.

How To Install Django on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Django is a free and open-source full-featured Python web framework used to develop dynamic frameworks and applications. Django’s primary goals are simplicity, re-usability, rapid development, and scalability. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Django web framework on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How to Install a C Compiler on Linux Whether you're coding in C or building a Linux program from the source, you'll have to install a C compiler. The two major ones on Linux are the venerable GCC and the newer Clang.

How to install lighttpd web server on Debian 11 Bullseye or Ubuntu 20.04 lighttpd (lighty) is a web server that requires far fewer resources than Apache, for example, and is therefore particularly suitable for very large loads or very weak systems. It was developed by Jan Kneschke and can be expanded with modules. FastCGI, for example, enables PHP code to be executed. SCGI supplements lighty with Ruby or Python.

Master the Vim Text Editor on Linux Using Vimtutor Vim is one of the most powerful command-line text editors for Linux and other Unix-based operating systems. It has grown largely in terms of popularity, to an extent that a lot of Linux distributions ship it as the default terminal-based text editor. As powerful as it may be, Vim is also infamous for not being the easiest or the most intuitive text editor for a beginner to come across. Vimtutor is a command-line application that will help you master the ins and outs of this editor in an interactive fashion.