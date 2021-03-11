Vim4 SBC with up to 8GB RAM rides octa-core Amlogic A311D2
Khadas is prepping a “Khadas Vim4” SBC that runs Linux on a new, octa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic A311D2 SoC with support for 16GB RAM. The Vim4 offers 8GB RAM, 802.11ax, dual CSI links, and a micro-HDMI 2.1 input.
Shenzhen Wesion’s Khadas project has announced an upgrade of its open-spec Khadas Vim3 SBC with Amlogic’s new octa-core A311D2 in place of the Vim3’s hexa-core A311D. The Khadas Vim4 has the same footprint and much the same layout and feature set, but it boosts the RAM support to 8GB and adds Wi-Fi 6 and several new media interfaces.
