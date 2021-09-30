In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Chrome Remote Desktop is a excellent tool to allow you to access your computer’s desktop remotely over the Internet a protocol called Chromoting on Google Chrome browsers.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.