How To Install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Chrome Remote Desktop is a excellent tool to allow you to access your computer’s desktop remotely over the Internet a protocol called Chromoting on Google Chrome browsers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Change Login Screen Background Color / Wallpaper in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
Many users do not like the purple background in GDM login screen. Here’s how to change it to another image or color in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri.
Since GNOME made it hard to hack the GDM login background, some scripts born in Github.com to help users to get rid of the boring purple screen in Ubuntu. And, here’s the one created for Ubuntu 21.10, that support set an image, single color, or gradient color as login background.
How to Download & Install Fedora 35 & GNOME 41 from USB Bootable Disk
Fedora 35 has brought with it many improvements over its predecessor with GNOME 41, Linux Kernel 5.14, and a range of other enhancements front and back end that have made the new release a much quick, fast and powerful release not just on the desktop version but also the server variant as well compared to the more mature Fedora 34.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Fedora 35 on a PC with complete steps, screenshots from creating a USB bootable drive to installing and first time set up.
How to Install an Ansible
How to check SHA1 hash on Linux, FreeBSD and Unix - nixCraft
This quick tutorial explains How to check the SHA1 hash of a file on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems using the sha1sum or sha1 command.
We can use the sha1sum or sha1 command to compute and check SHA1 message digest. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Let us see how to check the SHA1 of a file using the checksum file and command-line options on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems.
How to install JetBrains GoLand on Linux
JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.
How to install Prusa Slicer on Linux
Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it.
Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application on Linux, you will need 3D print files. To get access to 3D print files, check out Thingiverse.
How to play Trine Enchanted Edition on Linux
Trine Enchanted Edition is the updated release for “Trine,” a 2009 side-scrolling platforming video game. Trine takes place in a medieval fantasy setting and was released on Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, MacOS, and Linux. Here’s how to play Trine Enchanted Edition on your Linux PC.
Remote build of the Linux Kernel via Ironic | Adam Young’s Web Log
Ampere Computing chips run the ARM64 instruction set. My laptop is a Dell running x86_64. In order to edit locally, but build remotely, I make use of servers in our datacenter. These are the steps I am taking.
Shell variable expansion across ssh sessions | Adam Young’s Web Log
ssh allows you to run a command on a remote machine. You may want to use a shell variable in a remote command. You have to be aware of when that variable gets evaluated.
This session started with me interactively logged in on a remote system called f34-kernel-test. We’ll call this the server, and the system from which I logged in we’ll call the client. My goal is to type the command on the client, hit enter, and see the hostname of the remote system.
Build a lab in 36 seconds with Ansible | Enable Sysadmin
Recently, I was reading Alex Callejas' excellent article "Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands," and it inspired me to document how to automate the process using Ansible.
[...]
I use Ansible to automate this process, making it even more flexible and repeatable. My technique relies on variables to reuse the same automation, allowing me to create different types of VMs with a single command.
Cal Command in Linux
Cal is a terminal command used in Linux to print a calendar. Simply type cal to display the current month calendar.
In this tutorial, we learn about cal command in Linux and its options.
Vim4 SBC with up to 8GB RAM rides octa-core Amlogic A311D2
Khadas is prepping a “Khadas Vim4” SBC that runs Linux on a new, octa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic A311D2 SoC with support for 16GB RAM. The Vim4 offers 8GB RAM, 802.11ax, dual CSI links, and a micro-HDMI 2.1 input. Shenzhen Wesion’s Khadas project has announced an upgrade of its open-spec Khadas Vim3 SBC with Amlogic’s new octa-core A311D2 in place of the Vim3’s hexa-core A311D. The Khadas Vim4 has the same footprint and much the same layout and feature set, but it boosts the RAM support to 8GB and adds Wi-Fi 6 and several new media interfaces.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
You may have migrated over from Windows or Mac OS X to the wonderful world of Linux. You’ve selected a Linux distro (after a bit of fruitful distro hopping), chosen a desktop environment, and studied the basic Linux commands. Or you’ve been using Linux for decades, know the operating system like the back of your hand. Whatever your level of experience, you want some really useful free utilities. Software that enriches your workflow, offers new opportunities, and allows you to tap into new innovations. Renaming files or folders can be very cumbersome, especially if you want to rename a high number of files. But it is not necessary to click on every single file individually, make some changes just to take the same procedure at the next file. Instead what you need is a batch renamer.
