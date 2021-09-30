Khadas is prepping a “Khadas Vim4” SBC that runs Linux on a new, octa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic A311D2 SoC with support for 16GB RAM. The Vim4 offers 8GB RAM, 802.11ax, dual CSI links, and a micro-HDMI 2.1 input. Shenzhen Wesion’s Khadas project has announced an upgrade of its open-spec Khadas Vim3 SBC with Amlogic’s new octa-core A311D2 in place of the Vim3’s hexa-core A311D. The Khadas Vim4 has the same footprint and much the same layout and feature set, but it boosts the RAM support to 8GB and adds Wi-Fi 6 and several new media interfaces.

Recently, I was reading Alex Callejas' excellent article "Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands," and it inspired me to document how to automate the process using Ansible. [...] I use Ansible to automate this process, making it even more flexible and repeatable. My technique relies on variables to reuse the same automation, allowing me to create different types of VMs with a single command.

ssh allows you to run a command on a remote machine. You may want to use a shell variable in a remote command. You have to be aware of when that variable gets evaluated. This session started with me interactively logged in on a remote system called f34-kernel-test. We’ll call this the server, and the system from which I logged in we’ll call the client. My goal is to type the command on the client, hit enter, and see the hostname of the remote system.

Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it. Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application on Linux, you will need 3D print files. To get access to 3D print files, check out Thingiverse.

This quick tutorial explains How to check the SHA1 hash of a file on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems using the sha1sum or sha1 command. We can use the sha1sum or sha1 command to compute and check SHA1 message digest. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Let us see how to check the SHA1 of a file using the checksum file and command-line options on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems.

Fedora 35 has brought with it many improvements over its predecessor with GNOME 41, Linux Kernel 5.14, and a range of other enhancements front and back end that have made the new release a much quick, fast and powerful release not just on the desktop version but also the server variant as well compared to the more mature Fedora 34. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Fedora 35 on a PC with complete steps, screenshots from creating a USB bootable drive to installing and first time set up.

Many users do not like the purple background in GDM login screen. Here’s how to change it to another image or color in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri. Since GNOME made it hard to hack the GDM login background, some scripts born in Github.com to help users to get rid of the boring purple screen in Ubuntu. And, here’s the one created for Ubuntu 21.10, that support set an image, single color, or gradient color as login background.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Chrome Remote Desktop is a excellent tool to allow you to access your computer’s desktop remotely over the Internet a protocol called Chromoting on Google Chrome browsers. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.