XClicker is a Simple Auto Clicker for Linux Desktops
XClicker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It's a great way to boost your productivity.
Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks.
New Videos: Text Editors, KDE, Anime, and 'ArchTitus'
One of the key components to creating a stunning desktop is picking the right color scheme for your terminal emulators and text editors.
If any Linux YouTuber is going to talk about that person is going to be me and today we're looking a simple shell script to help you stream anime directly from the terminal.
Looking for a new way to install Linux and now just using "ANOTHER" Linux Distribution.
Chromium-Based Brave and Chrome News
It doesn’t seem like it’s giving much to talk about the promising Brave seeker, and yet it is one of the most interesting initiatives that are being taken in favor of an open Internet apart from large corporations, in particular Google, but also others. Are you a Brave user? Get ready then, because Brave search begins to occupy its position in the browser as the default search engine.
As we told you at the time, at the beginning of summer it was announced the new Brave seeker, a “feature” not intended for the browser of the co-founder and former CEO of Mozilla that, fortunately, is not only available to Brave users, but to anyone who wants to use an alternative search engine, but powerful and very well designed. All in all, the Brave search engine began its journey – and continues to do so – in beta.
Brave announced today that it is switching the default search of the company's Brave Browser from Google Search to Brave Search in five regions for new users. The company launched a public version of Brave Search in June 2021. Brave Search is an independent search engine that does not rely on the indexes of large companies such as Google or Microsoft.
That time of the month has come when the children of Chromium begin to release their monthly updates to the world, and if we speak of children of Chromium, Chrome is number one and Chrome 95 its new version. And since you most likely use Chrome, surely you are interested in what it brings.
That said, Chrome 95 is a concise version in terms of news, but nothing to do with what happened a year ago, and that is that the competition is more alive than ever in the field of web browsers, badly than everything relevant comes from Chromium … with the notable, but small exception that represents Firefox, needless to add.
The Chromium team has finally done it – File Transfer Protocol (FTP) support is not just deprecated, but stripped from the codebase in the latest stable build of the Chrome browser, version 95.
It has been a while coming. A lack of support for encrypted connections in Chrome's FTP implementation, coupled with a general disinterest from the majority of the browser's users, and more capable third-party alternatives being available has meant that the code has moved from deprecated to gone entirely.
[...]
As for why FTP has attracted such ire – well, the protocol is over 50 years old and comes from more innocent times, when authentication was not what it is today. More secure options now exist (such as FTPS and SFTP) and, frankly, Google and pals would rather users opted for a dedicated transfer app than bother maintaining the code in the browser.
There remain a good few FTP sites out there (such as the US Census Bureau), although many now have alternatives for file transfer. The final ejection of the code from Chrome, which lays claim to a huge userbase, means it really is time to move on. ®
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Chrome Remote Desktop is a excellent tool to allow you to access your computer’s desktop remotely over the Internet a protocol called Chromoting on Google Chrome browsers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Many users do not like the purple background in GDM login screen. Here’s how to change it to another image or color in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri.
Since GNOME made it hard to hack the GDM login background, some scripts born in Github.com to help users to get rid of the boring purple screen in Ubuntu. And, here’s the one created for Ubuntu 21.10, that support set an image, single color, or gradient color as login background.
Fedora 35 has brought with it many improvements over its predecessor with GNOME 41, Linux Kernel 5.14, and a range of other enhancements front and back end that have made the new release a much quick, fast and powerful release not just on the desktop version but also the server variant as well compared to the more mature Fedora 34.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Fedora 35 on a PC with complete steps, screenshots from creating a USB bootable drive to installing and first time set up.
This quick tutorial explains How to check the SHA1 hash of a file on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems using the sha1sum or sha1 command.
We can use the sha1sum or sha1 command to compute and check SHA1 message digest. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Let us see how to check the SHA1 of a file using the checksum file and command-line options on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems.
JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.
Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it.
Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application on Linux, you will need 3D print files. To get access to 3D print files, check out Thingiverse.
Trine Enchanted Edition is the updated release for “Trine,” a 2009 side-scrolling platforming video game. Trine takes place in a medieval fantasy setting and was released on Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, MacOS, and Linux. Here’s how to play Trine Enchanted Edition on your Linux PC.
Ampere Computing chips run the ARM64 instruction set. My laptop is a Dell running x86_64. In order to edit locally, but build remotely, I make use of servers in our datacenter. These are the steps I am taking.
ssh allows you to run a command on a remote machine. You may want to use a shell variable in a remote command. You have to be aware of when that variable gets evaluated.
This session started with me interactively logged in on a remote system called f34-kernel-test. We’ll call this the server, and the system from which I logged in we’ll call the client. My goal is to type the command on the client, hit enter, and see the hostname of the remote system.
Recently, I was reading Alex Callejas' excellent article "Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands," and it inspired me to document how to automate the process using Ansible.
[...]
I use Ansible to automate this process, making it even more flexible and repeatable. My technique relies on variables to reuse the same automation, allowing me to create different types of VMs with a single command.
Cal is a terminal command used in Linux to print a calendar. Simply type cal to display the current month calendar.
In this tutorial, we learn about cal command in Linux and its options.
