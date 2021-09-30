Language Selection

Kernel: Intel, Vortex86, System76

Linux
  • Intel Posts The "Last Part" To Their AMX Bring-Up For Linux - Phoronix

    While for many years we have been accustomed to seeing Intel land their new hardware feature enablement work in the Linux kernel and related components well ahead of products shipping, occasionally there are lapses due to various internal and external timings. The launch of Sapphire Rapids is quickly approaching and one of the major additions is Advanced Matrix Extensions with its Linux support still being in the works.

    Going back to June of 2020 Intel has been posting patches around AMX for the Linux kernel, the open-source toolchains, and related components. On the Linux kernel side that heavy-lifting is still ongoing with no released Linux kernel yet having the support in place for AMX.

  • Intel Graphics Driver's New Parallel Submission uAPI Landing For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    This multi-LRC / parallel submission code for their GuC engine and exposed as a new user-space API is ready to go for Linux 5.16. This is part of their long ongoing effort around GuC submission handling and improving their user-space API as they integrate the DRM scheduler and make other fundamental improvements. This new uAPI is being worked on since their existing bonding uAPI is considered "broken" when using GuC submission. For those interested in all of the fine technical details on their parallel submission uAPI design and motivation for doing so can see this kernel documentation.

  • Vortex86 Processor Detection Landing For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    Recently I wrote about Vortex86 processors seeing detection work under Linux for improving the state of these aging x86 32-bit SoCs. That work is now slated to be introduced in the upcoming Linux 5.16 cycle for those running these aging SoCs/processors.

    As outlined in the prior article, the motivation for finally having proper Linux kernel detection around Vortex86 processors stems from these in-order processors not being vulnerable to Spectre and Meltdown. However, with current versions of the Linux kernel the Spectre/Meltdown mitigations are applied to these x86 32-bit SoCs for the kernel not knowing that they aren't vulnerable.

  • System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    Patches queued this week into the platform-drivers-x86 "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window will provide some useful improvements to System76 laptop owners.

    Several improvements to the System76 ACPI driver were queued up into this area of the kernel that holds various x86 laptop drivers and more.

XClicker is a Simple Auto Clicker for Linux Desktops

XClXClicker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set.icker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set. Read more

New Videos: Text Editors, KDE, Anime, and 'ArchTitus'

Chromium-Based Brave and Chrome News

  • The Brave search engine is set to the browser by default - TechStony

    It doesn’t seem like it’s giving much to talk about the promising Brave seeker, and yet it is one of the most interesting initiatives that are being taken in favor of an open Internet apart from large corporations, in particular Google, but also others. Are you a Brave user? Get ready then, because Brave search begins to occupy its position in the browser as the default search engine. As we told you at the time, at the beginning of summer it was announced the new Brave seeker, a “feature” not intended for the browser of the co-founder and former CEO of Mozilla that, fortunately, is not only available to Brave users, but to anyone who wants to use an alternative search engine, but powerful and very well designed. All in all, the Brave search engine began its journey – and continues to do so – in beta.

  • Brave Search is now the default search engine for new users in 5 regions in Brave Browser - gHacks Tech News

    Brave announced today that it is switching the default search of the company's Brave Browser from Google Search to Brave Search in five regions for new users. The company launched a public version of Brave Search in June 2021. Brave Search is an independent search engine that does not rely on the indexes of large companies such as Google or Microsoft.

  • Chrome 95 improves payment security and more - TechStony

    That time of the month has come when the children of Chromium begin to release their monthly updates to the world, and if we speak of children of Chromium, Chrome is number one and Chrome 95 its new version. And since you most likely use Chrome, surely you are interested in what it brings. That said, Chrome 95 is a concise version in terms of news, but nothing to do with what happened a year ago, and that is that the competition is more alive than ever in the field of web browsers, badly than everything relevant comes from Chromium … with the notable, but small exception that represents Firefox, needless to add.

  • Not just deprecated, but deleted: Google finally strips File Transfer Protocol code from Chrome browser [Ed: Bloated pile of junk wants us to think that a little bit of code for FTP support was the real threat]

    The Chromium team has finally done it – File Transfer Protocol (FTP) support is not just deprecated, but stripped from the codebase in the latest stable build of the Chrome browser, version 95. It has been a while coming. A lack of support for encrypted connections in Chrome's FTP implementation, coupled with a general disinterest from the majority of the browser's users, and more capable third-party alternatives being available has meant that the code has moved from deprecated to gone entirely. [...] As for why FTP has attracted such ire – well, the protocol is over 50 years old and comes from more innocent times, when authentication was not what it is today. More secure options now exist (such as FTPS and SFTP) and, frankly, Google and pals would rather users opted for a dedicated transfer app than bother maintaining the code in the browser. There remain a good few FTP sites out there (such as the US Census Bureau), although many now have alternatives for file transfer. The final ejection of the code from Chrome, which lays claim to a huge userbase, means it really is time to move on. ®

  • How To Install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Chrome Remote Desktop is a excellent tool to allow you to access your computer’s desktop remotely over the Internet a protocol called Chromoting on Google Chrome browsers. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Change Login Screen Background Color / Wallpaper in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    Many users do not like the purple background in GDM login screen. Here’s how to change it to another image or color in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri. Since GNOME made it hard to hack the GDM login background, some scripts born in Github.com to help users to get rid of the boring purple screen in Ubuntu. And, here’s the one created for Ubuntu 21.10, that support set an image, single color, or gradient color as login background.

  • How to Download & Install Fedora 35 & GNOME 41 from USB Bootable Disk

    Fedora 35 has brought with it many improvements over its predecessor with GNOME 41, Linux Kernel 5.14, and a range of other enhancements front and back end that have made the new release a much quick, fast and powerful release not just on the desktop version but also the server variant as well compared to the more mature Fedora 34. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Fedora 35 on a PC with complete steps, screenshots from creating a USB bootable drive to installing and first time set up.

  • How to Install an Ansible
  • How to check SHA1 hash on Linux, FreeBSD and Unix - nixCraft

    This quick tutorial explains How to check the SHA1 hash of a file on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems using the sha1sum or sha1 command. We can use the sha1sum or sha1 command to compute and check SHA1 message digest. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Let us see how to check the SHA1 of a file using the checksum file and command-line options on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems.

  • How to install JetBrains GoLand on Linux

    JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.

  • How to install Prusa Slicer on Linux

    Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it. Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application on Linux, you will need 3D print files. To get access to 3D print files, check out Thingiverse.

  • How to play Trine Enchanted Edition on Linux

    Trine Enchanted Edition is the updated release for “Trine,” a 2009 side-scrolling platforming video game. Trine takes place in a medieval fantasy setting and was released on Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, MacOS, and Linux. Here’s how to play Trine Enchanted Edition on your Linux PC.

  • Remote build of the Linux Kernel via Ironic | Adam Young’s Web Log

    Ampere Computing chips run the ARM64 instruction set. My laptop is a Dell running x86_64. In order to edit locally, but build remotely, I make use of servers in our datacenter. These are the steps I am taking.

  • Shell variable expansion across ssh sessions | Adam Young’s Web Log

    ssh allows you to run a command on a remote machine. You may want to use a shell variable in a remote command. You have to be aware of when that variable gets evaluated. This session started with me interactively logged in on a remote system called f34-kernel-test. We’ll call this the server, and the system from which I logged in we’ll call the client. My goal is to type the command on the client, hit enter, and see the hostname of the remote system.

  • Build a lab in 36 seconds with Ansible | Enable Sysadmin

    Recently, I was reading Alex Callejas' excellent article "Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands," and it inspired me to document how to automate the process using Ansible. [...] I use Ansible to automate this process, making it even more flexible and repeatable. My technique relies on variables to reuse the same automation, allowing me to create different types of VMs with a single command.

  • Cal Command in Linux

    Cal is a terminal command used in Linux to print a calendar. Simply type cal to display the current month calendar. In this tutorial, we learn about cal command in Linux and its options.

