Red Hat Leftovers
-
Broadcasting from microservices on Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer
In the era of cloud-based applications that divide tasks among multiple dedicated microservices, it is crucial to be able to dispatch events and messaging to multiple clients. This article presents an efficient architecture for broadcasting from a service using a Kubernetes headless service.
-
Davie Street Enterprises’ DevSecOps journey to the hybrid cloud
Davie Street Enterprises, our fictional Red Hat customer that is working its way through real-world digital transformation problems, is automating DevSecOps tooling across their hybrid cloud infrastructure using Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management.
Ok, let’s see it for real.
Last we saw Zachary L. Tureaud, he was in the early days of his promotion by Monique Wallace to lead Davie Street Enterprises' (DSE’s) shift towards DevSecOps. Tureaud laid out a comprehensive DevSecOps solution that includes Red Hat and its security partner ecosystem and is designed to shift security left in the DevOps life cycle. His goal is to not let security slow DSE’s application delivery down.
Wallace was impressed with Tureaud’s solution, but was concerned about the complexities of deployment. She asked Tureaud to test his vision on a new development project, code name "J.A.R.V.I.S", for the DSE Smart Widget. The project allows the DSE Smart Widget’s speech capabilities to be customized to sound like the voices of superheroes. Wallace knew this project’s characteristics presented low security risk to the company, so it was a great opportunity for Tureaud to test these new security controls.
-
Open source powers the RAN evolution
A radio access network (RAN) is responsible for enabling and connecting devices such as smartphones or internet of things (IoT) devices to a mobile network. For communications service providers (CSPs), RAN is a significant network technology and monetary investment, needing to perform intensive and complex processing, and facing rapidly increasing demand from emerging edge and 5G use cases.
CSPs are modernizing their mobile network with container-based and cloud-native implementations of RAN. One study indicates deployment of virtual RAN (vRAN)/Open RAN (oRAN) solutions realize network TCO savings of up to 44% compared to traditional distributed/centralized RAN configurations. In this post, we describe the application of cloud-native technologies in architecting a blueprint for an open source RAN solution.
-
Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.228
These release notes relate to Dynatrace Managed specific changes. To learn about general Dynatrace changes included in this Dynatrace Managed release, see...
-
Dynatrace : OneAgent release notes version 1.227
OneAgent core dump capture logic has been adjusted for compatibility with Red Hat Automatic Bug Reporting Tool (ABRT).
-
Ceph boss Sage Weil resigns: civil rights instead of distributed storage [Ed: Automated translation from German]
According to Weil and Red Hat, Ceph users don’t have to worry – and for several reasons. On the one hand, Red Hat has meanwhile transferred a large part of the responsibility of Ceph to the associated Foundation, which is a bulge of the Linux Foundation. On the other hand, the technical supervision of the storage solution was previously with Sage Weil, but according to his own statement, Sage Weil has it long before his official announcement the handover of all relevant responsibilities has already been initiated. The innermost Ceph circle around him should have known about the change much earlier than the public now, the handover is already underway.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 586 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
XClicker is a Simple Auto Clicker for Linux Desktops
XClXClicker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set.icker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set.
New Videos: Text Editors, KDE, Anime, and 'ArchTitus'
Chromium-Based Brave and Chrome News
today's howtos
Recent comments
54 min 55 sec ago
58 min 30 sec ago
59 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 59 sec ago
9 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 41 sec ago