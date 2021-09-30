Language Selection

Misc
  • Gaming and the Steam Deck will kill the Windows desktop - TechHQ

    The computer games industry grosses more than the film, music and sports industries, often in combination. It’s the premier sector for innovation in computing, with dedicated teams squeezing out the best performance from today’s and tomorrow’s hardware and software. Put simply, there’s so much money at stake, games developers have to innovate and create literally awesome products to create a return on the substantial investments required to produce an AAA game.

    The announcement a few months ago that Valve, the company behind Steam, was producing a next-generation handheld gaming platform has started a series of events that will irrevocably change the choice of the operating system for the future’s daily driver desktop. Since time immemorial, Microsoft’s Windows has been the prevailing choice not just for gaming, but for any number of industry given the OS’ pervasive penetration.

  • Humble has a Paradox Bundle up with plenty of strategy games and a Halloween sale | GamingOnLinux

    Ready for more games to keep you warm this coming Winter? Check out the Paradox StrataGems Bundle and there's also a nice Humble Store Halloween sale now live.

    For the bundle it's a mixture of native Linux games and a few that work well with Steam Play Proton too.

  • PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps - Phoronix

    PipeWire 0.3.39 continues improving compatibility with JACK applications, offers better Bluetooth device compatibility with more devices now working, its libcamera plug-in has been improved upon, an LD_PRELOAD V4L2 emulation library for running some existing V4L2 targeted applications on top of PipeWire, and the media-session has been moved into a separate module to further its deprecation in favoring it be replaced by WirePlumber.

  • The syslog-ng insider 2021-10: OpenSearch; udp-balancer(); mqtt() destination; process accounting; - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    This is the 95th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

  • The best open source software of 2021 | InfoWorld [Ed: IDG promoting a bunch of Windows junk and dual-licensed stuff as "Open Source", so you know those "Bossie Awards" are more marketing than substance or partly a PR ploy]

    InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie Awards recognize the year’s best open source software for software development, devops, data analytics, and machine learning.

  • In Search Of The First Comment | Hackaday

    Are you writing your code for humans or computers? I wasn’t there, but my guess is that at the dawn of computing, people thought that they were writing for the machines. After all, they were writing in machine language, and whatever bits they flipped into the electronic brain stayed in the electronic brain, unless punched out on paper tape. And the commands made the machine do things, not other people. Code was written strictly for computers.

    Modern programming practice, on the other hand, is aimed firmly at people. Variable and function names are chosen to be long and to describe what they contain or do. “Readability” of code is a prized attribute. Indeed, sometimes the fact that it does the right thing at all almost seems to be an afterthought. (I kid!)

    Somewhere along this path, there was an important evolutionary step, like the first fish using its flippers to walk on land. Comments were integrated into programming languages, formalizing the notes that coders of old surely wrote by hand in the margins of the paper first-drafts before keying it in. So I went looking for the missing link: the first computer language, and ideally the first program, with comments. I came up empty handed.

  • Open Source: Eclipse Foundation achieves OpenChain conformity [Ed: Automated translation from German]

    The Eclipse Foundation has announced that its development and licensing processes for open source software comply with the international OpenChain ISO 5230 standard. This has existed for almost a year and comes from the OpenChain project.

    The project is part of the Linux Foundation and has been defining a standard for an open source compliance program in the form of an OpenChain specification for a long time in order to use open source software in companies in accordance with the license. The specification should be used according to the FAQsTo create trust between companies and to make open source predictable, understandable and usable in internal and external supply chains.

  • OPINION: Legacy Social Media: Free as in beer, not as in speech
  • Thomas L. Knapp: Legacy social media: Free as in beer, not as in speech

    Richard Stallman tells us to "think of 'free speech,' not 'free beer'" when discussing the free software movement. The marriage of legacy social media platforms to government censorship reverses that proposition. Use of the services is "free" (actually, you pay with your data and attention), but you only get to say what the politicians tell those platforms to allow you to say.

  • ESP32-Cam Makes A Dandy Motion Detector | Hackaday

    Halloween is right around the corner and just about every Halloween project needs some kind of motion sensor. Historically, we’ve used IR and ultrasonic sensors but [Makers Mashup] decided to use an ESP32-Cam as a motion sensor in his latest animatronic creation. You can see a video of the device and how it works below.

    The project is a skull that follows you around with a few degrees of motion on a stepper motor. There’s a 3D-printed enclosure to make the hardware assembly easy. The base software was borrowed from [Eloquent Arduino].

XClicker is a Simple Auto Clicker for Linux Desktops

XClXClicker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set.icker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set. Read more

New Videos: Text Editors, KDE, Anime, and 'ArchTitus'

Chromium-Based Brave and Chrome News

  • The Brave search engine is set to the browser by default - TechStony

    It doesn’t seem like it’s giving much to talk about the promising Brave seeker, and yet it is one of the most interesting initiatives that are being taken in favor of an open Internet apart from large corporations, in particular Google, but also others. Are you a Brave user? Get ready then, because Brave search begins to occupy its position in the browser as the default search engine. As we told you at the time, at the beginning of summer it was announced the new Brave seeker, a “feature” not intended for the browser of the co-founder and former CEO of Mozilla that, fortunately, is not only available to Brave users, but to anyone who wants to use an alternative search engine, but powerful and very well designed. All in all, the Brave search engine began its journey – and continues to do so – in beta.

  • Brave Search is now the default search engine for new users in 5 regions in Brave Browser - gHacks Tech News

    Brave announced today that it is switching the default search of the company's Brave Browser from Google Search to Brave Search in five regions for new users. The company launched a public version of Brave Search in June 2021. Brave Search is an independent search engine that does not rely on the indexes of large companies such as Google or Microsoft.

  • Chrome 95 improves payment security and more - TechStony

    That time of the month has come when the children of Chromium begin to release their monthly updates to the world, and if we speak of children of Chromium, Chrome is number one and Chrome 95 its new version. And since you most likely use Chrome, surely you are interested in what it brings. That said, Chrome 95 is a concise version in terms of news, but nothing to do with what happened a year ago, and that is that the competition is more alive than ever in the field of web browsers, badly than everything relevant comes from Chromium … with the notable, but small exception that represents Firefox, needless to add.

  • Not just deprecated, but deleted: Google finally strips File Transfer Protocol code from Chrome browser [Ed: Bloated pile of junk wants us to think that a little bit of code for FTP support was the real threat]

    The Chromium team has finally done it – File Transfer Protocol (FTP) support is not just deprecated, but stripped from the codebase in the latest stable build of the Chrome browser, version 95. It has been a while coming. A lack of support for encrypted connections in Chrome's FTP implementation, coupled with a general disinterest from the majority of the browser's users, and more capable third-party alternatives being available has meant that the code has moved from deprecated to gone entirely. [...] As for why FTP has attracted such ire – well, the protocol is over 50 years old and comes from more innocent times, when authentication was not what it is today. More secure options now exist (such as FTPS and SFTP) and, frankly, Google and pals would rather users opted for a dedicated transfer app than bother maintaining the code in the browser. There remain a good few FTP sites out there (such as the US Census Bureau), although many now have alternatives for file transfer. The final ejection of the code from Chrome, which lays claim to a huge userbase, means it really is time to move on. ®

today's howtos

  • How To Install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Chrome Remote Desktop is a excellent tool to allow you to access your computer’s desktop remotely over the Internet a protocol called Chromoting on Google Chrome browsers. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Chrome Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Change Login Screen Background Color / Wallpaper in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    Many users do not like the purple background in GDM login screen. Here’s how to change it to another image or color in Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri. Since GNOME made it hard to hack the GDM login background, some scripts born in Github.com to help users to get rid of the boring purple screen in Ubuntu. And, here’s the one created for Ubuntu 21.10, that support set an image, single color, or gradient color as login background.

  • How to Download & Install Fedora 35 & GNOME 41 from USB Bootable Disk

    Fedora 35 has brought with it many improvements over its predecessor with GNOME 41, Linux Kernel 5.14, and a range of other enhancements front and back end that have made the new release a much quick, fast and powerful release not just on the desktop version but also the server variant as well compared to the more mature Fedora 34. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Fedora 35 on a PC with complete steps, screenshots from creating a USB bootable drive to installing and first time set up.

  • How to Install an Ansible
  • How to check SHA1 hash on Linux, FreeBSD and Unix - nixCraft

    This quick tutorial explains How to check the SHA1 hash of a file on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems using the sha1sum or sha1 command. We can use the sha1sum or sha1 command to compute and check SHA1 message digest. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Often IT vendors provide drivers or BIOS files for your system along with SHA-1 message digest. Hence, we can check the integrity of the downloaded file using the checksums for the file. Let us see how to check the SHA1 of a file using the checksum file and command-line options on Linux, FreeBSD, and Unix-like systems.

  • How to install JetBrains GoLand on Linux

    JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.

  • How to install Prusa Slicer on Linux

    Prusa Slicer is the in-house developed slicer tool built by Prusa for their 3D printers. If you’ve got a Prusa rig and need to slice some 3D files on Linux, you’ll want to install the Prusa Slicer app. Here’s how to do it. Note: To use the Prusa Slicer application on Linux, you will need 3D print files. To get access to 3D print files, check out Thingiverse.

  • How to play Trine Enchanted Edition on Linux

    Trine Enchanted Edition is the updated release for “Trine,” a 2009 side-scrolling platforming video game. Trine takes place in a medieval fantasy setting and was released on Microsoft Windows, PS3, PS4, MacOS, and Linux. Here’s how to play Trine Enchanted Edition on your Linux PC.

  • Remote build of the Linux Kernel via Ironic | Adam Young’s Web Log

    Ampere Computing chips run the ARM64 instruction set. My laptop is a Dell running x86_64. In order to edit locally, but build remotely, I make use of servers in our datacenter. These are the steps I am taking.

  • Shell variable expansion across ssh sessions | Adam Young’s Web Log

    ssh allows you to run a command on a remote machine. You may want to use a shell variable in a remote command. You have to be aware of when that variable gets evaluated. This session started with me interactively logged in on a remote system called f34-kernel-test. We’ll call this the server, and the system from which I logged in we’ll call the client. My goal is to type the command on the client, hit enter, and see the hostname of the remote system.

  • Build a lab in 36 seconds with Ansible | Enable Sysadmin

    Recently, I was reading Alex Callejas' excellent article "Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands," and it inspired me to document how to automate the process using Ansible. [...] I use Ansible to automate this process, making it even more flexible and repeatable. My technique relies on variables to reuse the same automation, allowing me to create different types of VMs with a single command.

  • Cal Command in Linux

    Cal is a terminal command used in Linux to print a calendar. Simply type cal to display the current month calendar. In this tutorial, we learn about cal command in Linux and its options.

