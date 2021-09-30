today's leftovers
-
Gaming and the Steam Deck will kill the Windows desktop - TechHQ
The computer games industry grosses more than the film, music and sports industries, often in combination. It’s the premier sector for innovation in computing, with dedicated teams squeezing out the best performance from today’s and tomorrow’s hardware and software. Put simply, there’s so much money at stake, games developers have to innovate and create literally awesome products to create a return on the substantial investments required to produce an AAA game.
The announcement a few months ago that Valve, the company behind Steam, was producing a next-generation handheld gaming platform has started a series of events that will irrevocably change the choice of the operating system for the future’s daily driver desktop. Since time immemorial, Microsoft’s Windows has been the prevailing choice not just for gaming, but for any number of industry given the OS’ pervasive penetration.
-
Humble has a Paradox Bundle up with plenty of strategy games and a Halloween sale | GamingOnLinux
Ready for more games to keep you warm this coming Winter? Check out the Paradox StrataGems Bundle and there's also a nice Humble Store Halloween sale now live.
For the bundle it's a mixture of native Linux games and a few that work well with Steam Play Proton too.
-
PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps - Phoronix
PipeWire 0.3.39 continues improving compatibility with JACK applications, offers better Bluetooth device compatibility with more devices now working, its libcamera plug-in has been improved upon, an LD_PRELOAD V4L2 emulation library for running some existing V4L2 targeted applications on top of PipeWire, and the media-session has been moved into a separate module to further its deprecation in favoring it be replaced by WirePlumber.
-
The syslog-ng insider 2021-10: OpenSearch; udp-balancer(); mqtt() destination; process accounting; - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
This is the 95th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
The best open source software of 2021 | InfoWorld [Ed: IDG promoting a bunch of Windows junk and dual-licensed stuff as "Open Source", so you know those "Bossie Awards" are more marketing than substance or partly a PR ploy]
InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie Awards recognize the year’s best open source software for software development, devops, data analytics, and machine learning.
-
In Search Of The First Comment | Hackaday
Are you writing your code for humans or computers? I wasn’t there, but my guess is that at the dawn of computing, people thought that they were writing for the machines. After all, they were writing in machine language, and whatever bits they flipped into the electronic brain stayed in the electronic brain, unless punched out on paper tape. And the commands made the machine do things, not other people. Code was written strictly for computers.
Modern programming practice, on the other hand, is aimed firmly at people. Variable and function names are chosen to be long and to describe what they contain or do. “Readability” of code is a prized attribute. Indeed, sometimes the fact that it does the right thing at all almost seems to be an afterthought. (I kid!)
Somewhere along this path, there was an important evolutionary step, like the first fish using its flippers to walk on land. Comments were integrated into programming languages, formalizing the notes that coders of old surely wrote by hand in the margins of the paper first-drafts before keying it in. So I went looking for the missing link: the first computer language, and ideally the first program, with comments. I came up empty handed.
-
Open Source: Eclipse Foundation achieves OpenChain conformity [Ed: Automated translation from German]
The Eclipse Foundation has announced that its development and licensing processes for open source software comply with the international OpenChain ISO 5230 standard. This has existed for almost a year and comes from the OpenChain project.
The project is part of the Linux Foundation and has been defining a standard for an open source compliance program in the form of an OpenChain specification for a long time in order to use open source software in companies in accordance with the license. The specification should be used according to the FAQsTo create trust between companies and to make open source predictable, understandable and usable in internal and external supply chains.
-
OPINION: Legacy Social Media: Free as in beer, not as in speech
-
Thomas L. Knapp: Legacy social media: Free as in beer, not as in speech
Richard Stallman tells us to "think of 'free speech,' not 'free beer'" when discussing the free software movement. The marriage of legacy social media platforms to government censorship reverses that proposition. Use of the services is "free" (actually, you pay with your data and attention), but you only get to say what the politicians tell those platforms to allow you to say.
-
ESP32-Cam Makes A Dandy Motion Detector | Hackaday
Halloween is right around the corner and just about every Halloween project needs some kind of motion sensor. Historically, we’ve used IR and ultrasonic sensors but [Makers Mashup] decided to use an ESP32-Cam as a motion sensor in his latest animatronic creation. You can see a video of the device and how it works below.
The project is a skull that follows you around with a few degrees of motion on a stepper motor. There’s a 3D-printed enclosure to make the hardware assembly easy. The base software was borrowed from [Eloquent Arduino].
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 561 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
XClicker is a Simple Auto Clicker for Linux Desktops
XClXClicker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set.icker is an auto clicker software for Linux that automates mouse clicks and helps you automate repetitive tasks. It’s a great way to boost your productivity. Mouse auto clickers are incredibly useful in scenarios that require you to repeat mouse movements and clicks. If you are tired of clicking the mouse a thousand times while carrying out routine and laborious tasks, auto clicker tools help you solve that problem. In short, the software tool makes automatic clicks. So, auto clickers are usually used to mimic clicks. However, this is mostly used in online games. All you need to do is press the hotkey designed to initiate the clicks and you’re all set.
New Videos: Text Editors, KDE, Anime, and 'ArchTitus'
Chromium-Based Brave and Chrome News
today's howtos
Recent comments
54 min 55 sec ago
58 min 30 sec ago
59 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 59 sec ago
9 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 41 sec ago