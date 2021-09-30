An effort going on for a while at Canonical has been to develop a new desktop installer for Ubuntu. With the recent Ubuntu 21.10 release they are still using their classic Ubiquity installer by default but have published a new preview build of Ubuntu 21.10 with their new desktop installer option. Here is a look at Ubuntu's forthcoming new installer. With a new daily preview build of Ubuntu's new installer and today's call for feedback on the new installer, I decided to give it a shot with this fresh ISO.

One of the most criticized things about GNOME 40 is the fact that it broke compatibility with many extensions due to the large number of changes it introduced. Despite this, the extension developers have not given up, so after many months of waiting, Dash to Dock 70 has recently arrived as stable for GNOME 40 compatibility. This means that users no longer have to install Dash to Dock on GNOME 40 manually from the GitHub repository, but can instead go the standard way of going to the corresponding website within the GNOME Extensions site. Also: a href="https://thisweek.gnome.org/posts/2021/10/twig-15/">#15 Sepia and App Updates · This Week in GNOME