Security Leftovers
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 188 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 188. This version includes the following changes:
* Add support for Python Sphinx inventory files, usually named objects.inv. * Fix Python bytecode decompilation tests with Python 3.10+. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#278)
-
Popular NPM library hijacked to install password-stealers, miners [Ed: Misleading headline from Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams; what it really should say is that Microsoft is sending malware to loads of machines while blaming the victims (those whom it sends malware to]
Hackers hijacked the popular UA-Parser-JS NPM library, with millions of downloads a week, to infect Linux and Windows devices with cryptominers and password-stealing trojans in a supply-chain attack.
-
Facebook whistleblower warns ‘dangerous’ encryption will aid espionage by hostile nations
In her interview, Ms Haugen expressed concern about the impact Facebook algorithms within its Instagram app may have had on British teenager Molly Russell, who took her life just six days before her 15th birthday in 2017.
Her father, Ian, later accused Instagram of “helping to kill” his daughter after he discovered she had been viewing self-harm and suicide material on the app.
An inquest is due to be held next year to establish if social media algorithms “overwhelmed” the teenager with the content they showed her, which is yet to be determined.
-
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Open source gets dirty with 3D printing
Developing an open source toolchain using a Lua script, in the IceSL slicer with a GUI enables researchers to create and configure their digital soil models, called monoliths. Done without using meshing algorithms or STereoLithography (STL) files because those reduce the model's resolution. Monolith examples are fabricated in polylactic acid using open source fused filament fabrication technology with a layer thickness of 0.20, 0.12, and 0.08 mm. The images generated from the digital model slicing are analyzed using open source ImageJ software. ImageJ provides information about internal geometrical shape (porosity, tortuosity, grain size distribution, and hydraulic conductivities). The results show that the developed script enables designing reproducible numerical models that imitate soil structures with defined pore and grain sizes in a range between coarse sand (from 1 mm diameter) to fine gravel (up to 12 mm diameter).
Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Daily Builds Are Now Available
The development starts for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and daily builds are now available for download.
