Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of October 2021 09:28:51 AM Filed under
Security
  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 188 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 188. This version includes the following changes:

    * Add support for Python Sphinx inventory files, usually named objects.inv.
* Fix Python bytecode decompilation tests with Python 3.10+.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#278)

  • Popular NPM library hijacked to install password-stealers, miners [Ed: Misleading headline from Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams; what it really should say is that Microsoft is sending malware to loads of machines while blaming the victims (those whom it sends malware to]

    Hackers hijacked the popular UA-Parser-JS NPM library, with millions of downloads a week, to infect Linux and Windows devices with cryptominers and password-stealing trojans in a supply-chain attack.

  • Facebook whistleblower warns ‘dangerous’ encryption will aid espionage by hostile nations

    In her interview, Ms Haugen expressed concern about the impact Facebook algorithms within its Instagram app may have had on British teenager Molly Russell, who took her life just six days before her 15th birthday in 2017.

    Her father, Ian, later accused Instagram of “helping to kill” his daughter after he discovered she had been viewing self-harm and suicide material on the app.

    An inquest is due to be held next year to establish if social media algorithms “overwhelmed” the teenager with the content they showed her, which is yet to be determined.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • Iterating on how we do NFS at Wikimedia Cloud Services
  • Iterating on how we do NFS at Wikimedia Cloud Services

    NFS is a central piece of technology for some of the services that the Wikimedia Cloud Services team offers to the community. We have several shares that power different use cases: Toolforge user home directories live on NFS, and Cloud VPS users can also access dumps using this protocol. The current setup involves several physical hardware servers, with about 20TB of storage, offering shares over 10G links to the cloud. For the system to be more fault-tolerant, we duplicate each share for redundancy using DRBD. Running NFS on dedicated hardware servers has traditionally offered us advantages: mostly on the performance and the capacity fields. As time has passed, we have been enumerating more and more reasons to review how we do NFS. For one, the current setup is in violation of some of our internal rules regarding realm separation. Additionally, we had been longing for additional flexibility managing our servers: we wanted to use virtual machines managed by Openstack Nova. The DRBD-based high-availability system required mostly a hand-crafted procedure for failover/failback. There’s also some scalability concerns as NFS is easy to grow up, but not to grow horizontally, and of course, we have to be able to keep the tenancy setup while doing so, something that NFS does by using LDAP/Unix users and may get complicated too when growing. In general, the servers have become ‘too big to fail’, clearly technical debt, and it has taken us years to decide on taking on the task to rethink the architecture. It’s worth mentioning that in an ideal world, we wouldn’t depend on NFS, but the truth is that it will still be a central piece of infrastructure for years to come in services like Toolforge.

  • How To Install Google Cloud SDK on Debian 11

    Google Cloud Platform is Google’s solution for cloud computing. Now in this post, you will learn how to install the Google Cloud SDK on Debian 11 through a step-by-step guide.

  • How To Install Prospect Mail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Prospect Mail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Microsoft has yet to release a native Linux client for its Outlook email service. To get Outlook on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions, you’ll have to settle for a workaround app called Prospect Mail (an unofficial Outlook client for Linux) powered by Electron. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Prospect Mail Unofficial Outlook 365 Client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Fixing hardware profiling and xorgwizard

    As the old saying goes "the devil is in the details". Testing the Xorg Video Wizard, in the situation of fixing broken video, have run into issues with hardware-profiling of the video and module blacklisting. For Xorg video hardware profiling, the profile was a combination of the GPU PCI IDs and a checksum of the monitor edid. However, when no DRM GPU kernel module is loaded, unable to get the edid checksum, which means get a different hardware-profile, which confuses the Xorg Wizard.

  • Run Nexus Repository Manager Behind Apache Reverse Proxy - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this tutorial to learn how to run Nexus repository manager behind Apache reverse proxy. According Reverse proxy guide page, Apache, apart from functioning as a “basic” web server, and providing static and dynamic content to end-users, it ca also act as a reverse proxy server, also-known-as a “gateway” server.

Android Leftovers

Open source gets dirty with 3D printing

Developing an open source toolchain using a Lua script, in the IceSL slicer with a GUI enables researchers to create and configure their digital soil models, called monoliths. Done without using meshing algorithms or STereoLithography (STL) files because those reduce the model's resolution. Monolith examples are fabricated in polylactic acid using open source fused filament fabrication technology with a layer thickness of 0.20, 0.12, and 0.08 mm. The images generated from the digital model slicing are analyzed using open source ImageJ software. ImageJ provides information about internal geometrical shape (porosity, tortuosity, grain size distribution, and hydraulic conductivities). The results show that the developed script enables designing reproducible numerical models that imitate soil structures with defined pore and grain sizes in a range between coarse sand (from 1 mm diameter) to fine gravel (up to 12 mm diameter). Read more

Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Daily Builds Are Now Available

The development starts for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and daily builds are now available for download. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6