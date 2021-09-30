Programming Leftovers
Petter Reinholdtsen: Debian still an excellent choice for Lego builders
The Debian Lego team saw a lot of activity the last few weeks. All the packages under the team umbrella has been updated to fix packaging, lintian issues and BTS reports. In addition, a new and inspiring team member appeared on both the debian-lego-team Team mailing list and IRC channel #debian-lego. If you are interested in Lego CAD design and LEGO Minestorms programming, check out the team wiki page to see what Debian can offer the Lego enthusiast.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppQuantuccia 0.0.5 on CRAN: Updated and Calendar Focus
Another new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today, just a couple of days after the previous release. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R.
As of this release, it concentrates on calendaring functionality taking advantage of the extensive collection of country-specific holiday information in QuantLib. The release updates the included code to the most recent QuantLib release. We added one calendar (for Brazil) and one utility function (of exporting all business days in a given range, which is the simple complement to the existing holiday list getter).
My Favorite Modules: diagnostics | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
One of the things the Perl 5 Porters work hard on is issuing diagnostics that are actually diagnostic. I think they do a pretty good job at this, but sometimes I need a bit more explanation than the typical one-line message.
Now, there is documentation on all of these in perldiag, but paging through that looking for my message is a pain.
Fortunately, there is a module for that: diagnostics. This module causes diagnostics to be expanded into their full explanation as it appears in perldiag.
Typically you would not put a use diagnostics; in your Perl code, though of course you could. Instead, you would load it via a command-line option to perl, or maybe via environment variable PERL5OPT.
Typeerror: ‘list’ Object is Not Callable [Solved]
While working in python language, you must have inserted and accessed elements from a list or dictionary several times. We have mainly used the index of that particular element to access it. We must have used the square brackets around the index number to fetch the elements. Whenever a user tries to fetch the list element by using any other brackets, the type error occurs saying: ‘list’ object is not callable. This guide will show how this error occurs and how it could be resolved with a little change using some examples. So, we have been using the Spyder3 python tool to illustrate our examples. Thus, let’s start looking at them.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Open source gets dirty with 3D printing
Developing an open source toolchain using a Lua script, in the IceSL slicer with a GUI enables researchers to create and configure their digital soil models, called monoliths. Done without using meshing algorithms or STereoLithography (STL) files because those reduce the model's resolution. Monolith examples are fabricated in polylactic acid using open source fused filament fabrication technology with a layer thickness of 0.20, 0.12, and 0.08 mm. The images generated from the digital model slicing are analyzed using open source ImageJ software. ImageJ provides information about internal geometrical shape (porosity, tortuosity, grain size distribution, and hydraulic conductivities). The results show that the developed script enables designing reproducible numerical models that imitate soil structures with defined pore and grain sizes in a range between coarse sand (from 1 mm diameter) to fine gravel (up to 12 mm diameter).
Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Daily Builds Are Now Available
The development starts for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and daily builds are now available for download.
