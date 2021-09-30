today's leftovers
Development of New Open Source Operating System Distro Is Announced by the Largest Open-Source and Linux Technology User Group in North America, Jeff.pro
Launched September 11, 2021 to an initial group of 44,000 subscribers on the Telegram app, Jeff.pro is the largest Open-source and Linux User Group in North America.
The group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, a new Open Source Operating System "Distro," (Distribution) as a North American cross-border technology project.
Veteran technology entrepreneur Jeffrey Peterson said: "Today, our group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, as a North American cross-border technology project, with a special team we are building in America's Southern heartland, in the beautiful city of Mobile, Alabama."
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3 - Phoronix
GCC 12 isn't seeing its stable release until around March~April as usual, but with feature development slowly wrapping up as approaching the next stage of development next month to focus on fixes, recently I wrapped up some preliminary benchmarks for how GCC 12.0 is currently performing against GCC 11.2 on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) system.
This is just an initial look at the GCC 12.0 performance as it stands right now for the speed of the resulting binaries compared to when built under GCC 11.2. The benchmarks under test were built under both GNU Compiler Collection releases with "-O2", "-O3", "-O3 -march=native", and "-O3 -march=native -flto".
The results at this time and on this hardware though didn't end up being too eventful. There were no dramatic differences overall but largely on-par with GCC 11 performance while this next compiler release has been busy adding new C/C++ language features, new CPU targets, and other improvements.
New tech-preview Images for SUSE Linux Enterprise Base Container Image
We are happy to announce a brand new set of lightweight hardened tech-preview container images (SLE BCI) targeted to developers and operators.
SLE Base Container Images (BCI) are meant to run on any Linux and K8s distributions.
Transparent shadow for tables from PPTX in Impress
Impress is now able to correctly render shadows for table shapes, even if the shadow itself or the fill of the table cells have transparency. The result is now compatible with PowerPoint.
First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.
RSS is Wonderful
With blogs came RSS feeds. RSS stands for Real Simple Syndication. It’s a technical specification for a protocol designed to publish content. But over the years RSS became synonymous with other protocols, like Atom, that are designed to do the same thing. With RSS we can curate our own feed of information. We can collect feeds from all the blogs we like, and we can get notified of new posts by subscribing with an RSS Reader. Readers will aggregate posts and list them chronologically for us. When the blog publishes content to their RSS feed, then it will be in our RSS reader without being subject to an invisible ranking algorithm like that which exists in social media. RSS is far more honest in that way.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Open source gets dirty with 3D printing
Developing an open source toolchain using a Lua script, in the IceSL slicer with a GUI enables researchers to create and configure their digital soil models, called monoliths. Done without using meshing algorithms or STereoLithography (STL) files because those reduce the model's resolution. Monolith examples are fabricated in polylactic acid using open source fused filament fabrication technology with a layer thickness of 0.20, 0.12, and 0.08 mm. The images generated from the digital model slicing are analyzed using open source ImageJ software. ImageJ provides information about internal geometrical shape (porosity, tortuosity, grain size distribution, and hydraulic conductivities). The results show that the developed script enables designing reproducible numerical models that imitate soil structures with defined pore and grain sizes in a range between coarse sand (from 1 mm diameter) to fine gravel (up to 12 mm diameter).
Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Daily Builds Are Now Available
The development starts for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and daily builds are now available for download.
