Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The Coolest Raspberry Pi Projects You'll Find

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of October 2021 12:27:10 PM Filed under
Hardware

When it comes to DIY maker technology, few bits of hardware have had the versatility and outright longevity of the Raspberry Pi. Launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is a silent, energy-efficient, single-board computer that fits inside the palm of your hand—or inside just about anything you might want to make computer-controlled.

The Pi planet has seen four main releases of Raspberry Pi boards, along with various mods and variants, over the last decade, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B the latest and greatest revision. (That will stand, at least, until the Raspberry Pi Foundation reveals the next rumored Pi model in 2022 or 2023.)

Some of the older pre-Pi 4 models, though, are still available for less than the cost of an entrée at your local diner, and the creativity they have spawned is near limitless. Let’s take a look at some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve seen in 2021.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

The Coolest Raspberry Pi Projects You'll Find

When it comes to DIY maker technology, few bits of hardware have had the versatility and outright longevity of the Raspberry Pi. Launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is a silent, energy-efficient, single-board computer that fits inside the palm of your hand—or inside just about anything you might want to make computer-controlled. The Pi planet has seen four main releases of Raspberry Pi boards, along with various mods and variants, over the last decade, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B the latest and greatest revision. (That will stand, at least, until the Raspberry Pi Foundation reveals the next rumored Pi model in 2022 or 2023.) Some of the older pre-Pi 4 models, though, are still available for less than the cost of an entrée at your local diner, and the creativity they have spawned is near limitless. Let’s take a look at some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve seen in 2021. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Development of New Open Source Operating System Distro Is Announced by the Largest Open-Source and Linux Technology User Group in North America, Jeff.pro

    Launched September 11, 2021 to an initial group of 44,000 subscribers on the Telegram app, Jeff.pro is the largest Open-source and Linux User Group in North America. The group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, a new Open Source Operating System "Distro," (Distribution) as a North American cross-border technology project. Veteran technology entrepreneur Jeffrey Peterson said: "Today, our group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, as a North American cross-border technology project, with a special team we are building in America's Southern heartland, in the beautiful city of Mobile, Alabama."

  • An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3 - Phoronix

    GCC 12 isn't seeing its stable release until around March~April as usual, but with feature development slowly wrapping up as approaching the next stage of development next month to focus on fixes, recently I wrapped up some preliminary benchmarks for how GCC 12.0 is currently performing against GCC 11.2 on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) system. This is just an initial look at the GCC 12.0 performance as it stands right now for the speed of the resulting binaries compared to when built under GCC 11.2. The benchmarks under test were built under both GNU Compiler Collection releases with "-O2", "-O3", "-O3 -march=native", and "-O3 -march=native -flto". The results at this time and on this hardware though didn't end up being too eventful. There were no dramatic differences overall but largely on-par with GCC 11 performance while this next compiler release has been busy adding new C/C++ language features, new CPU targets, and other improvements.

  • New tech-preview Images for SUSE Linux Enterprise Base Container Image

    We are happy to announce a brand new set of lightweight hardened tech-preview container images (SLE BCI) targeted to developers and operators. SLE Base Container Images (BCI) are meant to run on any Linux and K8s distributions.

  • Transparent shadow for tables from PPTX in Impress

    Impress is now able to correctly render shadows for table shapes, even if the shadow itself or the fill of the table cells have transparency. The result is now compatible with PowerPoint. First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.

  • RSS is Wonderful

    With blogs came RSS feeds. RSS stands for Real Simple Syndication. It’s a technical specification for a protocol designed to publish content. But over the years RSS became synonymous with other protocols, like Atom, that are designed to do the same thing. With RSS we can curate our own feed of information. We can collect feeds from all the blogs we like, and we can get notified of new posts by subscribing with an RSS Reader. Readers will aggregate posts and list them chronologically for us. When the blog publishes content to their RSS feed, then it will be in our RSS reader without being subject to an invisible ranking algorithm like that which exists in social media. RSS is far more honest in that way.

Programming Leftovers

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: Debian still an excellent choice for Lego builders

    The Debian Lego team saw a lot of activity the last few weeks. All the packages under the team umbrella has been updated to fix packaging, lintian issues and BTS reports. In addition, a new and inspiring team member appeared on both the debian-lego-team Team mailing list and IRC channel #debian-lego. If you are interested in Lego CAD design and LEGO Minestorms programming, check out the team wiki page to see what Debian can offer the Lego enthusiast.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppQuantuccia 0.0.5 on CRAN: Updated and Calendar Focus

    Another new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today, just a couple of days after the previous release. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R. As of this release, it concentrates on calendaring functionality taking advantage of the extensive collection of country-specific holiday information in QuantLib. The release updates the included code to the most recent QuantLib release. We added one calendar (for Brazil) and one utility function (of exporting all business days in a given range, which is the simple complement to the existing holiday list getter).

  • My Favorite Modules: diagnostics | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]

    One of the things the Perl 5 Porters work hard on is issuing diagnostics that are actually diagnostic. I think they do a pretty good job at this, but sometimes I need a bit more explanation than the typical one-line message. Now, there is documentation on all of these in perldiag, but paging through that looking for my message is a pain. Fortunately, there is a module for that: diagnostics. This module causes diagnostics to be expanded into their full explanation as it appears in perldiag. Typically you would not put a use diagnostics; in your Perl code, though of course you could. Instead, you would load it via a command-line option to perl, or maybe via environment variable PERL5OPT.

  • Typeerror: ‘list’ Object is Not Callable [Solved]

    While working in python language, you must have inserted and accessed elements from a list or dictionary several times. We have mainly used the index of that particular element to access it. We must have used the square brackets around the index number to fetch the elements. Whenever a user tries to fetch the list element by using any other brackets, the type error occurs saying: ‘list’ object is not callable. This guide will show how this error occurs and how it could be resolved with a little change using some examples. So, we have been using the Spyder3 python tool to illustrate our examples. Thus, let’s start looking at them.

Security Leftovers

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 188 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 188. This version includes the following changes: 

    * Add support for Python Sphinx inventory files, usually named objects.inv.
* Fix Python bytecode decompilation tests with Python 3.10+.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#278)

  • Popular NPM library hijacked to install password-stealers, miners [Ed: Misleading headline from Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams; what it really should say is that Microsoft is sending malware to loads of machines while blaming the victims (those whom it sends malware to]

    Hackers hijacked the popular UA-Parser-JS NPM library, with millions of downloads a week, to infect Linux and Windows devices with cryptominers and password-stealing trojans in a supply-chain attack.

  • Facebook whistleblower warns ‘dangerous’ encryption will aid espionage by hostile nations

    In her interview, Ms Haugen expressed concern about the impact Facebook algorithms within its Instagram app may have had on British teenager Molly Russell, who took her life just six days before her 15th birthday in 2017.

    Her father, Ian, later accused Instagram of “helping to kill” his daughter after he discovered she had been viewing self-harm and suicide material on the app.

    An inquest is due to be held next year to establish if social media algorithms “overwhelmed” the teenager with the content they showed her, which is yet to be determined.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6