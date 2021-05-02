Security Leftovers
IoT Device Security: Getting Started [Ed: Maybe start without resorting to unhelpful buzzwords and without requiring that site visitors run proprietary JavaScript programs just to access and to merely mender text]
Microsoft asks admins to patch PowerShell to fix WDAC bypass [Ed: The real solution is to delete this stuff because Microsoft works for the NSA and security isn't the goal, not even an afterthought; the goal is back doors, based on NSA leaks.]
AMD SME causing boot failures and black screen issues on Ryzen Linux systems [Ed: Marketed as 'security', it only gives you defects; meanwhile, all those AMD chips come with NSA back doors (PSP). So security is a mirage.]
AMD's Secure Memory Encryption (SME) feature has been found to be causing issues to certain Linux systems and as such, the feature will be disabled by default from now on. The issue was discovered on October 5 by Linux engineer Paul Menzel.
The SME feature is apparently causing boot failures on certain AMD Raven Ridge systems The issue was detected on a Ryzen 3 2200G system which was paired up with an MSI B350M MORTAR motherboard. In other Ryzen PCs, with SME enabled, black screen problems - something AMD is closely familiar with - have also been reported. Hence, the problem might be present on other Zen-based processor families too.
3 top Chrome VPN extensions for 2021 [Ed: Some people choose #privacy tools online and then they use Chrome. But Chrome itself is not trustworthy.]
A quick search on the Chrome Web Store can give us hundreds of results for VPNs. Some of those services can be as malicious as the sites we’re trying to protect ourselves from when online. It is hard to know which VPN extensions are safe, secure, and easy to use. To help you choose, here are 3 of the top Google Chrome-compatible providers that you can trust. The list is based on the security, reliability, and performance of each service. Let’s start with a little bit more information about Google Chrome.
REvil ransomware shuts down again after Tor sites were hijacked[Ed: This (REvil) is a Microsoft Windows problem, but Microsoft's booster Lawrence Abram leaves that part out completely. How can one write and publish an entire article about Microsoft Windows ransomware without mentioning Windows even once? It's intentional.]
The REvil ransomware operation has likely shut down once again after an unknown person hijacked their Tor payment portal and data leak blog.
[...]
After REvil conducted a massive attack on companies through a zero-day vulnerability in the Kaseya MSP platform, the REvil operation suddenly shut down, and their public-facing representative, Unknown, disappeared.
New OpenSSF GM Sets Open Source Security Course
The Coolest Raspberry Pi Projects You'll Find
When it comes to DIY maker technology, few bits of hardware have had the versatility and outright longevity of the Raspberry Pi. Launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is a silent, energy-efficient, single-board computer that fits inside the palm of your hand—or inside just about anything you might want to make computer-controlled. The Pi planet has seen four main releases of Raspberry Pi boards, along with various mods and variants, over the last decade, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B the latest and greatest revision. (That will stand, at least, until the Raspberry Pi Foundation reveals the next rumored Pi model in 2022 or 2023.) Some of the older pre-Pi 4 models, though, are still available for less than the cost of an entrée at your local diner, and the creativity they have spawned is near limitless. Let’s take a look at some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve seen in 2021.
