Proprietary Stuff and DRM

  • Library provides free online learning opportunities [Ed: Shilling Microsoft proprietary software under the guise of "training" with LinkedIn (nothing "free" about it); Microsoft spam and vendor lock-in disguised as ‘freebies’ here as well.]

    The Humboldt County Library is providing free online learning and career development opportunities through LinkedIn Learning.

  • Appointments at Royal Free hospitals 'wiped' after IT failure
  • Avast at Web Summit 2021: Taking back control of the internet [Ed: Avast is a notorious spying company which ships secret code; it's not taking back control of anything, it put itself in control of people]
  • California tried to save the nation from the misery of tax filing — then Intuit stepped in

    Stanford professor Joe Bankman helped guide California through a test run of a “return free” tax system and still advocates for the project that he said participants loved. “People were thanking the government for taking something that drove them crazy and improving it.”

    [...]

    An unexpected letter from the state tax board is the kind of thing known to spike blood pressure. But the note that arrived in tens of thousands of Californians’ mailboxes in 2005 promised to ease anxiety.

    The state proposed that these mostly modest-income taxpayers skip the aggravations of hunting for W-2s, the hassling with tax software, the lost evenings and weekends completing returns. Instead, the state could do it for them.

    Californians participating in this test run of a “return free” tax system — a goal tax reformers had been chasing since President Reagan proposed it to the nation in 1985 — were so impressed that the thousands of comments that poured into a survey brought tears of joy to Joe Bankman, the Stanford Law professor who guided the state’s effort, which was branded “ReadyReturn.”

    “They were just so touching,” he said of the comments about ReadyReturn, which was designed as a voluntary offering targeted at taxpayers on the lower end of the income scale. “One said, ‘Finally the government is doing something to make my life better for a change.’ Almost all the comments had the words ‘thank you.’ People were thanking the government for taking something that drove them crazy and improving it.”

  • Canon printers refuse to scan when out of ink – lawsuit • The Register

    Canon USA has been accused of forcing customers to buy ink cartridges when they only want to scan and fax documents using the manufacturer's so-called All-In-One multi-function printers.

    David Leacraft bought a Canon PIXMA MG2522 All-in-One Printer from Walmart in March, and was appalled when his device was incapable of scanning or a faxing documents if it ran low, or out, of ink. Unlike printing, scanning and faxing documents do not ordinarily require ink.

    He wouldn’t have spent the 100 bucks on Canon’s printer if he had known this, his legal team noted. Feeling cheated, Leacraft fired a lawsuit at Canon USA, seeking class-action status on behalf of other disgruntled customers.

The Coolest Raspberry Pi Projects You'll Find

When it comes to DIY maker technology, few bits of hardware have had the versatility and outright longevity of the Raspberry Pi. Launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is a silent, energy-efficient, single-board computer that fits inside the palm of your hand—or inside just about anything you might want to make computer-controlled. The Pi planet has seen four main releases of Raspberry Pi boards, along with various mods and variants, over the last decade, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B the latest and greatest revision. (That will stand, at least, until the Raspberry Pi Foundation reveals the next rumored Pi model in 2022 or 2023.) Some of the older pre-Pi 4 models, though, are still available for less than the cost of an entrée at your local diner, and the creativity they have spawned is near limitless. Let’s take a look at some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve seen in 2021. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Development of New Open Source Operating System Distro Is Announced by the Largest Open-Source and Linux Technology User Group in North America, Jeff.pro

    Launched September 11, 2021 to an initial group of 44,000 subscribers on the Telegram app, Jeff.pro is the largest Open-source and Linux User Group in North America. The group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, a new Open Source Operating System "Distro," (Distribution) as a North American cross-border technology project. Veteran technology entrepreneur Jeffrey Peterson said: "Today, our group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, as a North American cross-border technology project, with a special team we are building in America's Southern heartland, in the beautiful city of Mobile, Alabama."

  • An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3 - Phoronix

    GCC 12 isn't seeing its stable release until around March~April as usual, but with feature development slowly wrapping up as approaching the next stage of development next month to focus on fixes, recently I wrapped up some preliminary benchmarks for how GCC 12.0 is currently performing against GCC 11.2 on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) system. This is just an initial look at the GCC 12.0 performance as it stands right now for the speed of the resulting binaries compared to when built under GCC 11.2. The benchmarks under test were built under both GNU Compiler Collection releases with "-O2", "-O3", "-O3 -march=native", and "-O3 -march=native -flto". The results at this time and on this hardware though didn't end up being too eventful. There were no dramatic differences overall but largely on-par with GCC 11 performance while this next compiler release has been busy adding new C/C++ language features, new CPU targets, and other improvements.

  • New tech-preview Images for SUSE Linux Enterprise Base Container Image

    We are happy to announce a brand new set of lightweight hardened tech-preview container images (SLE BCI) targeted to developers and operators. SLE Base Container Images (BCI) are meant to run on any Linux and K8s distributions.

  • Transparent shadow for tables from PPTX in Impress

    Impress is now able to correctly render shadows for table shapes, even if the shadow itself or the fill of the table cells have transparency. The result is now compatible with PowerPoint. First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.

  • RSS is Wonderful

    With blogs came RSS feeds. RSS stands for Real Simple Syndication. It’s a technical specification for a protocol designed to publish content. But over the years RSS became synonymous with other protocols, like Atom, that are designed to do the same thing. With RSS we can curate our own feed of information. We can collect feeds from all the blogs we like, and we can get notified of new posts by subscribing with an RSS Reader. Readers will aggregate posts and list them chronologically for us. When the blog publishes content to their RSS feed, then it will be in our RSS reader without being subject to an invisible ranking algorithm like that which exists in social media. RSS is far more honest in that way.

Programming Leftovers

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: Debian still an excellent choice for Lego builders

    The Debian Lego team saw a lot of activity the last few weeks. All the packages under the team umbrella has been updated to fix packaging, lintian issues and BTS reports. In addition, a new and inspiring team member appeared on both the debian-lego-team Team mailing list and IRC channel #debian-lego. If you are interested in Lego CAD design and LEGO Minestorms programming, check out the team wiki page to see what Debian can offer the Lego enthusiast.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppQuantuccia 0.0.5 on CRAN: Updated and Calendar Focus

    Another new release of RcppQuantuccia arrived on CRAN today, just a couple of days after the previous release. RcppQuantuccia started from the Quantuccia header-only subset / variant of QuantLib which it brings it to R. As of this release, it concentrates on calendaring functionality taking advantage of the extensive collection of country-specific holiday information in QuantLib. The release updates the included code to the most recent QuantLib release. We added one calendar (for Brazil) and one utility function (of exporting all business days in a given range, which is the simple complement to the existing holiday list getter).

  • My Favorite Modules: diagnostics | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]

    One of the things the Perl 5 Porters work hard on is issuing diagnostics that are actually diagnostic. I think they do a pretty good job at this, but sometimes I need a bit more explanation than the typical one-line message. Now, there is documentation on all of these in perldiag, but paging through that looking for my message is a pain. Fortunately, there is a module for that: diagnostics. This module causes diagnostics to be expanded into their full explanation as it appears in perldiag. Typically you would not put a use diagnostics; in your Perl code, though of course you could. Instead, you would load it via a command-line option to perl, or maybe via environment variable PERL5OPT.

  • Typeerror: ‘list’ Object is Not Callable [Solved]

    While working in python language, you must have inserted and accessed elements from a list or dictionary several times. We have mainly used the index of that particular element to access it. We must have used the square brackets around the index number to fetch the elements. Whenever a user tries to fetch the list element by using any other brackets, the type error occurs saying: ‘list’ object is not callable. This guide will show how this error occurs and how it could be resolved with a little change using some examples. So, we have been using the Spyder3 python tool to illustrate our examples. Thus, let’s start looking at them.

Security Leftovers

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 188 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 188. This version includes the following changes: 

    * Add support for Python Sphinx inventory files, usually named objects.inv.
* Fix Python bytecode decompilation tests with Python 3.10+.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#278)

  • Popular NPM library hijacked to install password-stealers, miners [Ed: Misleading headline from Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams; what it really should say is that Microsoft is sending malware to loads of machines while blaming the victims (those whom it sends malware to]

    Hackers hijacked the popular UA-Parser-JS NPM library, with millions of downloads a week, to infect Linux and Windows devices with cryptominers and password-stealing trojans in a supply-chain attack.

  • Facebook whistleblower warns ‘dangerous’ encryption will aid espionage by hostile nations

    In her interview, Ms Haugen expressed concern about the impact Facebook algorithms within its Instagram app may have had on British teenager Molly Russell, who took her life just six days before her 15th birthday in 2017.

    Her father, Ian, later accused Instagram of “helping to kill” his daughter after he discovered she had been viewing self-harm and suicide material on the app.

    An inquest is due to be held next year to establish if social media algorithms “overwhelmed” the teenager with the content they showed her, which is yet to be determined.

