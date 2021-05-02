Openwashing Leftovers
There's nothing Automattic about balancing commercial growth with an open source developer community [Ed: False dichotomy]
Rewriting the code: The commercialisation of computer code collaboration [Ed: A more suitable headline would be, the privatisation or plunder of the Commons by Microsoft and its cohorts, using sieves like GitHub, which is the biggest threat to software freedom]
In the world of the computer and cloud networks however, things are different. In September 1991, Linus Torlvalds, created a family of ‘open source’ operating systems kernels that were similar to Unix, a prevalent operating system at the time for multi-user computing. Being open source, Linux gained quick popularity with computer programmers who wanted to write programs independent of closed operating systems, and since 2004, Linux has been able to run on Windows based operating systems. It also runs seamlessly on Macs and other hardware.
L0phtCrack password auditing tool goes open source [Ed: L0phtCrack is pointless as if you use Microsoft Windows there are already back doors in there. Moreover, L0phtCrack is just being outsourced to Microsoft proprietary software in the pockets of the NSA and management from the NSA.]
Christien Rioux (DilDog), one of the original authors of L0phtCrack while a member of hacker collective L0pht Heavy Industries more than 20 years ago, first said he planned to release an open source version of the tool in early August, around the time of the DEF CON conference.
The Open Group October Virtual Event To Celebrate 25 Years of Open Technology Standards
The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards consortium, is hosting its upcoming “Open Digital Standards” event October 25 – 27, 2021.
The Open Digital Standards event will bring together vendors and end-user organizations from across the globe to discuss how the cross-industry development of open standards is helping businesses become digital-first.
Take Five: Takeaways from KubeCon North America 2021 -- Virtualization Review
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship Kubernetes (K8s) conference, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 (aka "KubeCon"), was held as a live event at the Los Angeles Convention Center and virtually Oct. 13-15, 2021 (with a pre-event on Oct. 11-12). The virtual event had around 17,000 attendees, and around 4,000 attended in person. Below are some of the items that I found especially interesting at KubeCon.
Diversity in Coding: Software bootcamp Makers teams up with Muslamic Makers [Ed: Turning code into a race and religion issue may serve to distract from matters that should count like software freedom and class/topology issues like software "masters" treating users like "slaves"]
DigitalOcean Announces deploy Conference for Developers and Businesses
Forget the 'free' software, the real value of open-source is the collaboration [Ed: No, the Free means freedom, not price. Collaboration is not just a side thing.]
It’s a cliché, but why are we still reinventing wheels?
It is increasingly clear that the real value and opportunity in open-source isn’t so much the actual software itself, but the collaborative mindset and ecosystem that produces and maintains it. All too often, though, it can be a challenge for open-source advocates to persuade risk-averse board members who are used to conventional methods and thinking.
2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards Identify the Most Groundbreaking Products Available to Developers and IT Organizations
The Coolest Raspberry Pi Projects You'll Find
When it comes to DIY maker technology, few bits of hardware have had the versatility and outright longevity of the Raspberry Pi. Launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is a silent, energy-efficient, single-board computer that fits inside the palm of your hand—or inside just about anything you might want to make computer-controlled. The Pi planet has seen four main releases of Raspberry Pi boards, along with various mods and variants, over the last decade, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B the latest and greatest revision. (That will stand, at least, until the Raspberry Pi Foundation reveals the next rumored Pi model in 2022 or 2023.) Some of the older pre-Pi 4 models, though, are still available for less than the cost of an entrée at your local diner, and the creativity they have spawned is near limitless. Let’s take a look at some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve seen in 2021.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
