Proprietary Stuff and DRM
Library provides free online learning opportunities [Ed: Shilling Microsoft proprietary software under the guise of "training" with LinkedIn (nothing "free" about it); Microsoft spam and vendor lock-in disguised as ‘freebies’ here as well.]
The Humboldt County Library is providing free online learning and career development opportunities through LinkedIn Learning.
Avast at Web Summit 2021: Taking back control of the internet [Ed: Avast is a notorious spying company which ships secret code; it's not taking back control of anything, it put itself in control of people]
Stanford professor Joe Bankman helped guide California through a test run of a “return free” tax system and still advocates for the project that he said participants loved. “People were thanking the government for taking something that drove them crazy and improving it.”
An unexpected letter from the state tax board is the kind of thing known to spike blood pressure. But the note that arrived in tens of thousands of Californians’ mailboxes in 2005 promised to ease anxiety.
The state proposed that these mostly modest-income taxpayers skip the aggravations of hunting for W-2s, the hassling with tax software, the lost evenings and weekends completing returns. Instead, the state could do it for them.
Californians participating in this test run of a “return free” tax system — a goal tax reformers had been chasing since President Reagan proposed it to the nation in 1985 — were so impressed that the thousands of comments that poured into a survey brought tears of joy to Joe Bankman, the Stanford Law professor who guided the state’s effort, which was branded “ReadyReturn.”
“They were just so touching,” he said of the comments about ReadyReturn, which was designed as a voluntary offering targeted at taxpayers on the lower end of the income scale. “One said, ‘Finally the government is doing something to make my life better for a change.’ Almost all the comments had the words ‘thank you.’ People were thanking the government for taking something that drove them crazy and improving it.”
Canon USA has been accused of forcing customers to buy ink cartridges when they only want to scan and fax documents using the manufacturer's so-called All-In-One multi-function printers.
David Leacraft bought a Canon PIXMA MG2522 All-in-One Printer from Walmart in March, and was appalled when his device was incapable of scanning or a faxing documents if it ran low, or out, of ink. Unlike printing, scanning and faxing documents do not ordinarily require ink.
He wouldn’t have spent the 100 bucks on Canon’s printer if he had known this, his legal team noted. Feeling cheated, Leacraft fired a lawsuit at Canon USA, seeking class-action status on behalf of other disgruntled customers.
Security Leftovers
IoT Device Security: Getting Started [Ed: Maybe start without resorting to unhelpful buzzwords and without requiring that site visitors run proprietary JavaScript programs just to access and to merely mender text]
AMD's Secure Memory Encryption (SME) feature has been found to be causing issues to certain Linux systems and as such, the feature will be disabled by default from now on. The issue was discovered on October 5 by Linux engineer Paul Menzel.
The SME feature is apparently causing boot failures on certain AMD Raven Ridge systems The issue was detected on a Ryzen 3 2200G system which was paired up with an MSI B350M MORTAR motherboard. In other Ryzen PCs, with SME enabled, black screen problems - something AMD is closely familiar with - have also been reported. Hence, the problem might be present on other Zen-based processor families too.
3 top Chrome VPN extensions for 2021 [Ed: Some people choose #privacy tools online and then they use Chrome. But Chrome itself is not trustworthy.]
A quick search on the Chrome Web Store can give us hundreds of results for VPNs. Some of those services can be as malicious as the sites we’re trying to protect ourselves from when online. It is hard to know which VPN extensions are safe, secure, and easy to use. To help you choose, here are 3 of the top Google Chrome-compatible providers that you can trust. The list is based on the security, reliability, and performance of each service. Let’s start with a little bit more information about Google Chrome.
REvil ransomware shuts down again after Tor sites were hijacked[Ed: This (REvil) is a Microsoft Windows problem, but Microsoft's booster Lawrence Abram leaves that part out completely. How can one write and publish an entire article about Microsoft Windows ransomware without mentioning Windows even once? It's intentional.]
The REvil ransomware operation has likely shut down once again after an unknown person hijacked their Tor payment portal and data leak blog.
After REvil conducted a massive attack on companies through a zero-day vulnerability in the Kaseya MSP platform, the REvil operation suddenly shut down, and their public-facing representative, Unknown, disappeared.
The Coolest Raspberry Pi Projects You'll Find
When it comes to DIY maker technology, few bits of hardware have had the versatility and outright longevity of the Raspberry Pi. Launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi is a silent, energy-efficient, single-board computer that fits inside the palm of your hand—or inside just about anything you might want to make computer-controlled.
The Pi planet has seen four main releases of Raspberry Pi boards, along with various mods and variants, over the last decade, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B the latest and greatest revision. (That will stand, at least, until the Raspberry Pi Foundation reveals the next rumored Pi model in 2022 or 2023.)
Some of the older pre-Pi 4 models, though, are still available for less than the cost of an entrée at your local diner, and the creativity they have spawned is near limitless. Let’s take a look at some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we’ve seen in 2021.
today's leftovers
Launched September 11, 2021 to an initial group of 44,000 subscribers on the Telegram app, Jeff.pro is the largest Open-source and Linux User Group in North America.
The group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, a new Open Source Operating System "Distro," (Distribution) as a North American cross-border technology project.
Veteran technology entrepreneur Jeffrey Peterson said: "Today, our group announced plans to develop Mobile Linux, as a North American cross-border technology project, with a special team we are building in America's Southern heartland, in the beautiful city of Mobile, Alabama."
GCC 12 isn't seeing its stable release until around March~April as usual, but with feature development slowly wrapping up as approaching the next stage of development next month to focus on fixes, recently I wrapped up some preliminary benchmarks for how GCC 12.0 is currently performing against GCC 11.2 on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3) system.
This is just an initial look at the GCC 12.0 performance as it stands right now for the speed of the resulting binaries compared to when built under GCC 11.2. The benchmarks under test were built under both GNU Compiler Collection releases with "-O2", "-O3", "-O3 -march=native", and "-O3 -march=native -flto".
The results at this time and on this hardware though didn't end up being too eventful. There were no dramatic differences overall but largely on-par with GCC 11 performance while this next compiler release has been busy adding new C/C++ language features, new CPU targets, and other improvements.
We are happy to announce a brand new set of lightweight hardened tech-preview container images (SLE BCI) targeted to developers and operators.
SLE Base Container Images (BCI) are meant to run on any Linux and K8s distributions.
Impress is now able to correctly render shadows for table shapes, even if the shadow itself or the fill of the table cells have transparency. The result is now compatible with PowerPoint.
First, thanks to our partner SUSE for working with Collabora to make this possible.
With blogs came RSS feeds. RSS stands for Real Simple Syndication. It’s a technical specification for a protocol designed to publish content. But over the years RSS became synonymous with other protocols, like Atom, that are designed to do the same thing. With RSS we can curate our own feed of information. We can collect feeds from all the blogs we like, and we can get notified of new posts by subscribing with an RSS Reader. Readers will aggregate posts and list them chronologically for us. When the blog publishes content to their RSS feed, then it will be in our RSS reader without being subject to an invisible ranking algorithm like that which exists in social media. RSS is far more honest in that way.
