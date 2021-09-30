today's howtos
How To Install vnStat on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install vnStat on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, vnStat is a console-based utility that monitors network traffic ( transmit and received ) on the selected network interface and stores it. To generate the logs, vnStat uses the information provided by the kernel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the vnStat monitor network traffic on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How do I Redirect Output to a File in Linux
Redirecting is a method of changing the standard input and output devices when executing a command. Linux commands work by taking input and producing an output.
We can use redirection to send and use the data present in the system so far. By using Redirect, we will not send copies of our data to the system. The following article explains how to use redirect output to a file in Linux.
How To Install Gitea on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Gitea is an open-source Git service written in the Go language. It is a version control platform similar to GitHub. It is robust, scalable, and offers many features including issues and time tracking, repository branching, file locking, and tagging, merging, and many others. Since Gitea was created using the Go language, it supports a lot of operating systems includes Linux, macOS, and Windows, on architectures like amd64, i386, ARM, PowerPC, and others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Gitea on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Easily Send Files Between Devices With Sharik | Tom's Hardware
The quickest and easiest way to install Sharik is via snap – integrated into the Software Store from Ubuntu 16.04 or later, or you can install it directly from the command line.
$ sudo snap install sharik-app
At time of writing, the latest version for Ubuntu 20.04 on snap was 2.5. If you want the very latest version – 3.0 – then install it through its own repo instead.
1. Open a terminal and use curl to download the GPG key and add it to your list of approved keys. This gives us assurance and security that the repository which stores the application is secure.
How Do I Force Kill a Screen Session Linux
Almost everyone uses different tools and software in their system to complete their daily tasks efficiently. However, sometimes bugs and glitches create trouble for the software. These glitches can clog the system screen, and it gets hard to close the program. That’s why many operating systems offer a feature to force-kill a screen session. So, in this article, we will explain the procedure to force-kill a screen in Linux.
How Do I Create a Dedicated Crontab History Log
Scripts and commands can run automatically at a set date and time by using cron jobs. Cron jobs are logged by default to a file called /var/log/Syslog. To view the most recent entries, we can use the systemctl command. So Crontab is a great command option, but many users do not know how to create or check the history. If you also don’t know how to do it, read this blog from start to end, as we will provide a brief on how to create a dedicated crontab history log.
How do I Remove Lines from a File Using the SED Command
The sed command is known as a stream editor. The sed command is used in Linux to do basic text transformation.
One of the many essential commands of Linux is also the sed command which plays a vital role in file manipulation. It is used for many purposes; some of the main ones are as follows.
Remove or delete that particular line that matches the given patterns.
How do I whitelist an IP address on fail2ban?
This tutorial explains how to whitelist IP addresses using fail2ban and includes instructions for fail2ban installation on Debian and other Linux distributions.
How to Use Sed Command with Regex
The sed command has longlist of supported operations that can be performed to ease the process of editing text files. It allows the users to apply the expressions that are usually used in programming languages; one of the core supported expressions is Regular Expression (regex).
The regex is used to manage text inside text files, with the help of regex a pattern that consists of string and these patterns are then used to match or locate the text. The regex is widely used in programming languages such as Python, Perl, Java and its support is also available for command line programs such as grep and several text editors too like sed.
Although the simple searching and sorting can be performed using sed command, using regex with sed enables advanced level matching in text files. The regex works on the directions of characters used; these characters guide the sed command to perform the directed tasks. In this article, we will demonstrate the use of regex with sed command and followed by the examples that will show the application of regex.
How to Use Sed to Edit File in Place
Linux supports various types of command line utilities to automate the tasks which makes Linux in the leading line of OS; because of its importance and usage, it has hundreds of distributions that are based on Linux and they do support numerous commands to perform actions automatically.
There is a huge pool of commands available for Ubuntu and sed command utility is one of them; the sed command can be used to perform fundamental operations on text files like editing, deleting text inside a file.
If your domain is not sending email, set these DNS settings to avoid spoofing and phishing
As you may know, email spoofing allows attackers to pose as someone else to gain illegal profit. For example, I only use webmaster@cyberciti.biz for communication, but someone might create a spoofed-up email, say info@opensourceflare.com, to trick someone.
New Features of Synology DSM 7
Disk Station Manager, or DSM in short, is the operating system for the Synology NAS devices. Synology released DSM 7 recently – the latest version of the DSM operating system for Synology NAS devices.
You can upgrade the DSM operating system software of your Synology NAS if you’re running DSM 6.2 or later and your NAS has more than 1 GB of RAM/memory installed.
Remove All Files with Extension Linux Command Line
Every file consists of a specific extension. If we want to delete files of the same or different extensions from our Linux system, we must follow many different types of commands. In this article, we will see how to remove all files with the extension Linux command line.
Setup Sudo No Password for Specific Command Only
Are you a Linux or Unix operating system user? Then yes, sudo is your extensive helper command in Linux. On the Linux operating system, you can run commands as another user using the sudo command. Sudo is the most commonly used tool in the Linux system. But before running commands, sudo needs user authentication.
Users need to log in using their user ID and password before using the command. But entering the password every time might become hectic. This article will discuss the sudo command, how to use the sudo command, and set up the sudo no password for commands in the next sections.
Using a root account, you must be done with the initial setup before running the commands. You can access the root by using the $sudo command. But you must know the password initially.
cd Up One Level Linux
We often use directories when working on a computer system. The directory is nothing but a folder or a location where a file is stored. We store our files in different directories. And sometimes we may need to change the folders. Instead of going to the folder directly, we can do this using cd (Change Directory) command.
On Linux and other Unix-like operating systems, the cd command can change the current working directory. Working in the current directory of a computer is also referred to as the user’s current directory. In this article, we will dive deeper into the cd command and give you a brief on cd up one level Linux.
Bash Print All Environment Variables and Values
Your shell compiles multiple types of information while interacting with the server from the shell session. It provides information about the shell behavior and its access to the resources. Configuration settings contain some of these settings, and user input determines others.
In this way, the shell keeps track of all settings and information to maintain the environment. Shells build an environment each time they start a session that contains variables that define a system’s properties. So, if you want to know the methods to bash print all environment variables and values, then read this blog to get a brief on it.
What are umask bits and How to Use Them in Linux?
In Linux, every file and directory has some permissions that help to manage the access level of every user on the system. User file creation mode mask bits set the permissions for newly created files or directories. Linux umask consists of nine bits: three bits for the user(owner), group, and other users. The umask changes the default permission of newly created files to prevent other users from accessing them. We can change these permissions by using umask commands.
Case files of a TSE: A CoW ate my filesystem
Accessing the internet from the terminal with the curl command | FOSS Linux
CURL is a command-line utility that developers use to transfer data via several network protocols. Client URL (cURL) or (curl) is considered a non-interactive web browser that uses URL syntax to transfer data to and from servers. It can pull information from the internet and display it in your terminal or save it to a file in your local drive.
This is essentially what web browsers like Firefox or Chromium do, except they render the information. However, curl downloads and displays basic information. Curl is powered by ‘libcurl’, a free and easy-to-use client-side URL transfer library.
cURL works without user interaction, unlike popular web browsers like Firefox. To use cURL, you launch the curl command while at the same time you issue the web address. You also have to specify if you want the data saved to a file or displayed in the terminal. Therefore, using curl for novice users can create a few challenges, especially when interacting with a site that requires authentication or an API.
Tunneling and Port Forwarding
The process of network traffic redirection from one port to another port is called Port Forwarding or Tunneling. Port Forwarding provides numerous advantages, i.e., it can be used for secure communication between two systems. It can also be used for communications that aren’t possible in cases where a port has been blocked but needs to be accessed locally or remotely. This article provides a brief overview of tunneling and port forwarding the network traffic locally and remotely using different techniques, i.e., SSH Tunneling, Rinetd, ngrok.
Raspberry Pi BMO is Fully Assembled and Ready for OctoPrint
RaspberryIn a recent episode of our weekly Raspberry Pi podcast, The PiCast, we had the honor of featuring developer and Artist Geeky Faye Art who’s been hard at work creating a huge BMO figure, a character from the show Adventure Time, with a Raspberry Pi inside. According to Geeky Faye Art, the goal of this project is to create a figure that looks like BMO, talks like BMO, and runs OctoPrint, an open-source system developed just for the Raspberry Pi to help manage and control 3D printers. Inside BMO, you’ll find a Raspberry Pi with a dedicated screen where BMO’s face usually is. A speaker is mounted inside the body for audio output. A custom PCB was developed to make the front-facing buttons functional. These buttons look just like the originals found on BMO and are printed using PLA filament. Pi BMO is Fully Assembled and Ready for OctoPrint Also: Create a Nintendo Switch clone with a Raspberry Pi | ITIGIC
Android Leftovers
A Look At Alacritty The OpenGL Powered Terminal Application
There are more terminal applications for Linux systems than you can shake a stick at... And frankly, most of them are like choosing what socks to wear; very little difference, save maybe for some special purposes, like thermal socks, or tiling terminals...But, every once and a while I come across one that does things a little differently, and makes me curious to check it out further; such as Alacritty. Right off the hop something to mention about Alacritty is that this terminal application is GPU powered, using OpenGL; which gives it a much smoother and faster appearance. Does this make it install your software faster? No...but it does look and feel very nice, for what it is. However, this isn’t the only feature of the application; other such features include...
Linux Application Ecosystem Salon 2021 Changsha
This weekend I traveled to Changsha for the Linux Application Ecosystem Salon 2021 Changsha, which is held by Ubuntu Kylin in the campus of Central South University. The journey itself is uneventful. I’ve never been to any offline Linux events before, I wanted to go to FOSDEM, but then the COVID hit. So anyway, it’s a first time for me. You can view the full news in Ubuntu Kylin’s post My first Open Source contributing is the writing of KWeather for KDE Plasma Mobile. And then I’ve became KDE developer and join the Plasma Mobile team. In the whole process I didn’t meet any Chinese developer online, and actually I didn’t know if there is any Chinese contributer out there. Thanks to Ubuntu Kylin reached out to KDE which in turn reached out to me, I can meet some Chinese contributors. There were six contributers given talks in event. Felix Yan from Arch Linux unfortunately can’t come in person due to COVID. Talking with KDE people online is really fun, more so in person! Houge is especially humorous! After the meeting, Handsome Feng, Houges, Burgess Chang and me with the support team all went for dinner together. During the dinner, it’s really interesting to hear Houge sharing his stories as a doctor.
