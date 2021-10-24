In Python, the most elementary data building is the sequence. Each sequence element allotted a number – its index or placement. The starting point of the index is ‘0’, the second point is ‘1’, and so forth. Python offers six in-built types of sequences, but the most important or commonly used are lists, which we would discuss in this guide. Python list is the most useful data type. It can be written within a square bracket, and a comma separates every item in the list.

LDAP is a LIGHTWEIGHT DIRECTORY ACCESS PROTOCOL. It is an internet protocol that works on TCP/IP, and it is used to access/fetch the information from the directories. All the directories are not preferable; it is usually used to access those directories that are active.

In python, when a function returns nothing, it indirectly returns ‘None’. Due to the forthcoming ML (Machine Learning), our focus is now on understanding the None values. The goal behind this is that it is the crucial phase of data preprocessing. Hence, elimination of None values is crucial, so you must know how important it is. Let’s discuss certain techniques in which this is achieved. To replace none in python, we use different techniques such as DataFrame, fillna, or Series. No keyword in python declares the null objects and variables. In python, none refers to the class ‘NoneType’. We can allot None to many variables, and they all point toward a similar object. The interesting fact about none is that we can’t consider false as any. None is a blank string or a 0. Let’s demonstrate it with the help of examples. We use the Spyder compiler or different strategies to explain how python removes null values from the list.

On August 21, 2021, famous Polish mathematician Andrzej Schinzel passed away at the age of 84. He was one of the great minds behind modern number theory. May he rest in peace. I have extended one of my CPAN modules relating to his work and dedicated the release to his memory.

Nowadays, almost every person is familiar with the standard format of JSON. Contrarily, individuals who use Docker are surely familiar with YAML. In simpler words, Docker is a toolkit which permits developers to run, build, deploy, modify as well as stop packages through a single API or commands. YAML is a new but popular language used to serialize data. First of all, we should perceive what data serialization is. Data serialization is the most common way of transforming data objects into byte streams used to store, transfer and distribute data on devices. However, they have similar objectives to store structures and data objects into files but distinctive ways to work. In this article, we first go through the features of JSON and YAML, then compare them in-depth to completely comprehend their advantages, and then briefly discuss which one is better.

While working on a project, I need a calendar library. As I do for every project, I tend to not use previously used libraries and try to learn and use something new. That's how I found Toast.ui, an open-source features-rich UI library for building production-ready apps.

Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), is a programming approach that is used by every developer at some point in their life to organize software design around objects or data rather than logic or functions where an object is an entity that has some properties and some type. The benefits of using the OOP technique include modularity, reusability, security, productivity, flexibility, and is easily scalable and upgradeable.

JavaScript is a programming language that allows us to create and develop web applications and web pages as well as make our websites more dynamic/interactive. Data can be calculated, manipulated, and validated using JavaScript. Like any other language, JavaScript has operators. An operator produces a result by performing some action on a single or multiple operands (data value). Let’s look at an example of 2+2 where the numbers are left and right side operands and the + is the operator. This + operator adds the two numbers together. With examples, we’ll examine and answer the question that what is the difference between the =,==, and === operators in JavaScript in this article.

Gone are the days when manual labor used to go through a rigorous time taking process in order to furnish quality products. Today, organizations have shifted their attention towards automated software. Each software goes through a development lifecycle to meet customer requirements of a high-quality product known as SDLC. In the growing software industry, developers compete to produce high-quality software while remaining within their range of cost and time limits. SDLC Automation helps achieve the above goals with minimum manual labor, time, and cost while maintaining a high level of productivity as well as efficiency. This article expounds upon the need for automation in the SDLC process and further sheds light on some of the aspects that software companies must start automating.

I saw well-intended recommendations not to use schemas in migrations lately. Although the advice of switching to raw SQL is a good one, we don’t have to give up on schemas entirely.

Most projects that interface with the real world need some sort of input device. Obviously this article is being written from a standardized “human interface device” but when the computers become smaller the problem can get more complicated. We can’t hook up a USB keyboard to every microcontroller since we often only need a few buttons, but even buttons can be a little bit too cumbersome for some applications. For something even simpler, we would like to turn your attention to capacitive touch controllers.

In addition to Loongson working on Linux kernel support for their MIPS-derived LoongArch CPU architecture, the first bits of the GNU toolchain support for this Chinese CPU architecture have been merged. The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) LoongArch support hasn't yet been merged but the GNU Binutils archive saw the initial collection of LoongArch patches merged on Sunday morning.

This week has been really educational for Linux fans as we were able to install the UnityX desktop environment on Arch Linux, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on Kubuntu 21.10. In addition, we were able to test drive the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution and Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer. On top of that, this week we saw new releases of the lightweight and systemd-free MX Linux 21 distribution, Gentoo-based Redcore Linux, as well as the Porteus Kiosk distribution for public computers and kisoks.

Rocky Linux: An Enterprise-Ready CentOS Replacement For a long time, CentOS was a reliable choice for a Linux-based servers, because it was effectively a free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). All the features that made RHEL the dominant enterprise-class Linux were included in CentOS. On December 8th, 2020, Red Hat, which had acquired the CentOS project, abruptly announced a change in its focus in the wake of Red Hat’s acquisition by IBM. They announced they would be shifting all of their investment in CentOS Linux from the popular downstream CentOS distribution. This move also meant that CentOS would be upstream of RHEL, rather than downstream, so CentOS users would be in effect beta testers for RHEL. Since there were so many users relying on a CentOS version that would be unsupported sooner than they planned for, the community sensed a need for a new project. In response, the original CentOS founder Gregory Kurtzer is leading the effort to create a new version of the distro, to achieve the original goals of CentOS. Kurtzer told he was thinking about creating a new version of CentOS ever since Red Hat acquired it in 2014.