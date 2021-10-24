today's howtos
-
Stremio is a media center that allows users to watch movies, TV shows, and even YouTube videos instantaneously. It also supports DLNA and many other features. Here’s how to use Stremio on Linux.
-
For some months now I’ve been working on some patches to Consfigurator to add support for Linux containers. My goal is to make Consfigurator capable of both performing the initial setup of a container and of entering the running container to apply configuration. For the case of unprivileged LXCs running as non-root, my work-in-progress branch can now do both of these things. As Consfigurator enters the container directly using system calls, it should be decently fast at configuring multiple containers on a host, and it will also be possible to have it do this in parallel. The initial setup for the container uses Consfigurator’s existing support for building root filesystems, and it should be easy to extend that to support arbitrary GNU/Linux distributions by teaching Consfigurator how to invoke bootstrapping tools other than debootstrap(8).
-
The presentation, in French, was recorded. I have added English subtitles.
-
Today we are looking at how to install FileZilla on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and much more.
-
Sails.js is a Javascript framework that you can use to easily and quickly build customized enterprise-grade for Node.js. It resembles the MVC architecture from such frameworks as Ruby on Rails, but with improved support for the more data-oriented modern style of developing web applications and is compatible with other front-end including Angular, React, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Sails.js and access the web-based interface by installing and configuring an Nginx reverse proxy setup on Rocky Linux 8.
-
If your job demands that you send many large files, or if you just want an easy way to send a large number of pictures to someone, zip files are a necessity – even on your phone! This article shows how to compress or decompress large files on your Android smartphone.
-
PIP is the standard package manager for installing Python packages. With PIP, you can list, search and download to install packages from the Python Package Index (PyPI). PIP was first included with the Python installer since version 3.4 for Python 3 release and 2.7.9 for Python 2 and is well utilized with many Python projects.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the PIP / PIP2 or PIP3 on Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
-
ogle Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing openSUSE, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome is a straightforward task.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome in three various ways in stable, beta, or unstable versions on openSUSE Leap 15.
-
If you like Reddit but prefer to browse from an app, Giara may be for you. It is a Linux app that allows users to consume Reddit content from the desktop. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install it and use it on your system.
Note: You must have a Reddit account to make use of the Giara application on Linux. To create a new Reddit account, head over to Reddit and click on the new “sign up” button.
-
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave on openSUSE Leap 15.
-
For those using openSUSE 15 Leap, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. This is a common trend in most distributions that focus on the stability of packages and provide only urgent bug or security updates until the subsequent major distribution.
For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the repository will be preferred, but often many require and want the latest version of stable or mainline for updated features. The following tutorial will cover installing the last stable or mainline versions of Nginx on openSUSE 15 Leap.
-
When installing openSUSE, the user account that was created during the initial setup has sudo rights. However, there may be a need to add additional sudo users or make the default user have sudo rights. This is a straightforward process with a few commands.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on any openSUSE system.
-
AppImagePool is an AppImageHub client for Linux. With it, users can easily browse and download AppImages from the AppImageHub store. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.
Security Leftovers
-
Discourse—an open source discussion platform—has released a security advisory to address a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability (CVE-2021-41163) in Discourse versions 2.7.8 and earlier.
-
New York Times journalist Ben Hubbard was repeatedly targeted with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware over a three-year period from June 2018 to June 2021. The targeting took place while he was reporting on Saudi Arabia, and writing a book about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
-
One thing I see every so often is someone talking about how many lines of code a project has as a metric for how good that project is and while it does relate to some aspects, it's by no means the only or even an important measure.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 24th, 2021
This week has been really educational for Linux fans as we were able to install the UnityX desktop environment on Arch Linux, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on Kubuntu 21.10. In addition, we were able to test drive the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution and Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer.
On top of that, this week we saw new releases of the lightweight and systemd-free MX Linux 21 distribution, Gentoo-based Redcore Linux, as well as the Porteus Kiosk distribution for public computers and kisoks.
Programming Leftovers
-
In addition to Loongson working on Linux kernel support for their MIPS-derived LoongArch CPU architecture, the first bits of the GNU toolchain support for this Chinese CPU architecture have been merged.
The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) LoongArch support hasn't yet been merged but the GNU Binutils archive saw the initial collection of LoongArch patches merged on Sunday morning.
-
Most projects that interface with the real world need some sort of input device. Obviously this article is being written from a standardized “human interface device” but when the computers become smaller the problem can get more complicated. We can’t hook up a USB keyboard to every microcontroller since we often only need a few buttons, but even buttons can be a little bit too cumbersome for some applications. For something even simpler, we would like to turn your attention to capacitive touch controllers.
-
Meson 0.60 was released on Sunday as the newest version of this increasingly popular and widely-used cross-platform build system.
-
I saw well-intended recommendations not to use schemas in migrations lately. Although the advice of switching to raw SQL is a good one, we don’t have to give up on schemas entirely.
-
Gone are the days when manual labor used to go through a rigorous time taking process in order to furnish quality products. Today, organizations have shifted their attention towards automated software. Each software goes through a development lifecycle to meet customer requirements of a high-quality product known as SDLC. In the growing software industry, developers compete to produce high-quality software while remaining within their range of cost and time limits.
SDLC Automation helps achieve the above goals with minimum manual labor, time, and cost while maintaining a high level of productivity as well as efficiency. This article expounds upon the need for automation in the SDLC process and further sheds light on some of the aspects that software companies must start automating.
-
JavaScript is a programming language that allows us to create and develop web applications and web pages as well as make our websites more dynamic/interactive. Data can be calculated, manipulated, and validated using JavaScript.
Like any other language, JavaScript has operators. An operator produces a result by performing some action on a single or multiple operands (data value). Let’s look at an example of 2+2 where the numbers are left and right side operands and the + is the operator. This + operator adds the two numbers together.
With examples, we’ll examine and answer the question that what is the difference between the =,==, and === operators in JavaScript in this article.
-
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), is a programming approach that is used by every developer at some point in their life to organize software design around objects or data rather than logic or functions where an object is an entity that has some properties and some type. The benefits of using the OOP technique include modularity, reusability, security, productivity, flexibility, and is easily scalable and upgradeable.
-
While working on a project, I need a calendar library. As I do for every project, I tend to not use previously used libraries and try to learn and use something new.
That's how I found Toast.ui, an open-source features-rich UI library for building production-ready apps.
-
Nowadays, almost every person is familiar with the standard format of JSON. Contrarily, individuals who use Docker are surely familiar with YAML. In simpler words, Docker is a toolkit which permits developers to run, build, deploy, modify as well as stop packages through a single API or commands. YAML is a new but popular language used to serialize data. First of all, we should perceive what data serialization is. Data serialization is the most common way of transforming data objects into byte streams used to store, transfer and distribute data on devices. However, they have similar objectives to store structures and data objects into files but distinctive ways to work.
In this article, we first go through the features of JSON and YAML, then compare them in-depth to completely comprehend their advantages, and then briefly discuss which one is better.
-
On August 21, 2021, famous Polish mathematician Andrzej Schinzel passed away at the age of 84. He was one of the great minds behind modern number theory. May he rest in peace. I have extended one of my CPAN modules relating to his work and dedicated the release to his memory.
-
In python, when a function returns nothing, it indirectly returns ‘None’. Due to the forthcoming ML (Machine Learning), our focus is now on understanding the None values. The goal behind this is that it is the crucial phase of data preprocessing. Hence, elimination of None values is crucial, so you must know how important it is. Let’s discuss certain techniques in which this is achieved. To replace none in python, we use different techniques such as DataFrame, fillna, or Series. No keyword in python declares the null objects and variables. In python, none refers to the class ‘NoneType’.
We can allot None to many variables, and they all point toward a similar object. The interesting fact about none is that we can’t consider false as any. None is a blank string or a 0. Let’s demonstrate it with the help of examples. We use the Spyder compiler or different strategies to explain how python removes null values from the list.
-
LDAP is a LIGHTWEIGHT DIRECTORY ACCESS PROTOCOL. It is an internet protocol that works on TCP/IP, and it is used to access/fetch the information from the directories. All the directories are not preferable; it is usually used to access those directories that are active.
-
In Python, the most elementary data building is the sequence. Each sequence element allotted a number – its index or placement. The starting point of the index is ‘0’, the second point is ‘1’, and so forth. Python offers six in-built types of sequences, but the most important or commonly used are lists, which we would discuss in this guide. Python list is the most useful data type. It can be written within a square bracket, and a comma separates every item in the list.
