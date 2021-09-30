Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 25th of October 2021 10:55:25 AM

elementary OS is an open-source Ubuntu-based distro and one of the most awesome GNU/Linux distros ever that has gained a lot of traction over the years

elementary OS is usually mentioned only in light of macOS and sometimes Windows, given that it features a beautiful and consistent UI which makes it an ideal replacement; it deserves to stand out more because its active community of developers has not only successfully delivered a unique distro, all of its apps are custom built and they are lovely!

It’s excellent for both Linux beginners and pros which is evident in how artistically comprehensive their online documentation is. The team succeeded in keeping to the 3 core rules of their design philosophy which are: “concision”, “avoid configuration” and “minimal documentation”.

I recently gave elementary OS 6 “Odin” a test drive and here are my thoughts.