Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 25th of October 2021 11:20:40 AM

QML is a nice technology but it sometimes feels that some parts of KDE Frameworks aren’t neatly integrated with it. For example, until recently KNotification didn’t have QML bindings, which was the same for KSyntaxHighlighting. Thankfully Volker Krause took care of both.

Another part of the often-used KDE Frameworks but had missing QML bindings was Sonnet. Sonnet is a very nice KDE framework powering KDE text areas with spell checking.

The good news, Sonnet will, in the next KF5 release, supports QML apps too!