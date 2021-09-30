today's howtos
-
Create and Manage KVM Virtual Machines via Command Line
KVM (Kernel based Virtual Machine) is an opensource virtualization technology built for Linux machines. It comprises a kernel module – kvm.ko which provides the core virtualization platform and a processor-specific module ( kvm-intel.ko for Intel processors or kvm-amd.ko for AMD processors ).
There are two ways of creating virtual machines using KVM. You can leverage the virt-manager tool which is an X11 server that provides a GUI interface for creating virtual machines. Additionally, you can use the command line to create a virtual machine by defining various parameters associated with the virtual machine you want to deploy.
-
How to Install Gitea using Docker on Ubuntu 20.04
Gitea is a free and open-source software package for self-hosting a Git server. It also offers collaborative features like bug tracking, wikis, and code review. Gitea is a community-driven and lightweight code solution written in Go.
Developers need to regularly merge their code changes into a central repository when working. It can happen that you need to have a private central repository for your team that you will host and manage by yourself. You can use Gitea for this purpose. It is similar to GitHub, Bitbucket, and so on.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install Gitea using docker on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to Install Mono Framework on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable [Ed: Better avoided. Microsoft trap.]
Mono is a free, open-source development platform based on the .NET Framework. Mono’s .NET implementation is based on the ECMA/ISO standards for C# and the Common Language Infrastructure. The Mono project has been in development for over a decade and continues to feature in many applications.
In the following tutorial, you will know how to install and configure Mono on your Linux Mint 20 system.
-
[Fixed] Permission Denied: Are You Root? Error in Ubuntu
You follow some tutorial on the internet that tells you to install a certain program or run some command. Probably it is something to do with a server.
But when you run the command, you encounter this error:
E: Could not open lock file /var/lib/dpkg/lock-frontend – open (13: Permission denied)
E: Unable to acquire the dpkg frontend lock (/var/lib/dpkg/lock-frontend), are you root?
-
How to Install Python 3.10 on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms.
-
How to Install Rust Programming Language on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Rust is an open-source systems programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality. Rust is syntactically similar to C++ but can guarantee memory safety by using a borrow checker for validating references.
For users, especially developers wanting to try out Rust Programming language, you will know how to install Rust Programming Language on Linux Mint 20.
-
How to Install SVN on RHEL-Based Linux Distributions
Written in C programming language, Apache Subversion, colloquially abbreviated as SVN, is a free and open-source versioning control system that keeps track of historical versions of files and directories.
Simply put, SVN is simply a version tracker that allows users to send changes made to files to a repository that tracks who made the changes in each file. The repository is similar to a file server. The difference is that it tracks changes and allows you to recover older versions of code or probe the history of the file changes.
-
How to Sync Files in Two-Way Using Osync Script in Linux
You might ask yourself, why do I need a two-way/bidirectional file synchronization solution?
[...]
This stateful synchronizer acts as a rsync wrapper. Osync is attributed as stateful because it is not obligated to monitor the targeted files for changes. This attribute also makes it agentless.
Between two runs, osync will compare replica file lists. These runs can be local-to-local or local-to-remote. The local-to-local replication run takes approximately 2 seconds whereas the local-to-remote replication run takes approximately 7 seconds.
-
How to change the default Editor from Nano in Ubuntu/Debian
In this guide we are going to explore how to change the default editor in Ubuntu/Debian from nano to any other editor of your choice
Linux configuration are mostly text based. Most Linux utilities use a text editor to allow you to edit configuration options and files. An example of this is utilities like crontab and visudo which will use the default editor defined to allow you to change the configurations.
-
How to delete Git tags – TecAdmin
Tags work as an additional identifier for a particular incident. And in the case of Git, Tags are used as the reference points in your development workflow and it denotes special events like a new version release or new commit. You can create a new tag to give a reference for your newly launched version.
We use tags for future reference of our previous releases and commits. And we can create and delete as per our convenience.
-
How to install Java 17 On Rocky Linux 8/Centos 8 – Citizix
In this guide we are going to explore how to install Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Developer Kit (JDK) in Rocky Linux 8. This guide also works for Centos 8/Rhel 8/Alma Linux 8
Java and the JVM (Java’s virtual machine) are required for many kinds of software, including Tomcat, Jetty, Glassfish, Cassandra and Jenkins.
Java is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible. Java was developed by Sun Microsystems (which is now the subsidiary of Oracle) in the year 1995. James Gosling is known as the father of Java.
-
don’t do clever things in configure scripts – Ariadne's Space
Recently, a new version of ncurses was released and pushed to Alpine. The maintainer of ncurses in Alpine successfully built it on his machine, so he pushed it to the builders, expecting it to build fine on them. Of course, it promptly failed to build from source on the builders, because make install did not install the pkg-config .pc files to the right location.
You might think, what a weird regression, and you’d be right. After all, pkg-config files are usually just installed to $libdir/pkgconfig in any sort of autotools-based build system. Indeed, in the past, this is what ncurses did as well.
-
Build Kubernetes pods with Podman play kube | Enable Sysadmin
Enhancements include building images and tearing down pods with play kube and support for Kubernetes-style init containers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 540 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Spellchecking with QML
QML is a nice technology but it sometimes feels that some parts of KDE Frameworks aren’t neatly integrated with it. For example, until recently KNotification didn’t have QML bindings, which was the same for KSyntaxHighlighting. Thankfully Volker Krause took care of both. Another part of the often-used KDE Frameworks but had missing QML bindings was Sonnet. Sonnet is a very nice KDE framework powering KDE text areas with spell checking. The good news, Sonnet will, in the next KF5 release, supports QML apps too!
Looking ahead to Fedora Linux 35
As Fedora gears up for the new release of Fedora Linux 35, let’s take a moment to learn about how Fedora assembles each new distribution and what to expect in the upcoming Fedora Linux 35 release. Thanks to Ben for responding to this interview. We previously interviewed Ben as part of “How do you Fedora?” in 2020. Fedora Linux releases every six months — at the end of April and October. Development begins when the previous release branches from Rawhide, which is our rolling development branch. Fedora Linux 35 branched on 10 August, so at that point anything that lands in Rawhide will be for Fedora Linux 36.
Android Leftovers
File Searching on deepin OS
This tutorial explains how user can search for files and folders on a deepin OS computer. deepin OS, formerly Hiweed, is a Chinese computer operating system first launched in 2004 and comes with its own user interface that is beautifully unique called DDE. This involves File Manager, the file manager of deepin OS, and in this article we use the OS version 20 and the program version 5.2. Let's start. On deepin OS, your file manager's name is File Manager.
Recent comments
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
23 hours 19 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago