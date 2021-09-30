today's leftovers
Firefox 93.0 SFS created
I have created Firefox version 93.0 SFS for EasyOS 3.x.
If you are running EasyOS 3.x, click on "sfsget" icon on the desktop, and you can download and install the Firefox SFS.
Celebrating our brand, people and culture during We Are Red Hat Week [Ed: Between the lines one can read that yet another executive quit Red Hat; I've lost count of them and no doubt IBM is quickly destroying Red Hat, driving away if not laying off key workers; those who can, already leave or job-hunt because IBM is a dying company. DeLisa Alexander left the firm this year, not long after the IBM takeover and 20 years after joining. I think it’s a big deal when your “Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer” leaves way before retirement age and months before Jim AllowHurst leaves too. What do they know?]
When I joined as chief people officer in April of this year, I had a feeling that Red Hat was going to be the right place for me because of the culture and our values. The last seven months have proven that intuition correct. Red Hatters not only welcomed me, but they embraced me and my ideas, despite coming from outside the company, and I’ve had incredible opportunities to see our open culture in action.
We talk about culture a lot. It’s become a bit of a buzz word around the industry, but too often it refers to casual dress codes, free candy and ping pong tables. But culture is so much more than that. At Red Hat, it’s about how we work, how we treat each other, how we develop ideas, and having a shared passion and purpose. That’s what makes Red Hat unique. (We do have plenty of fun too!)
Innovating Freely with Kubernetes
The opportunity and impetus to innovate have never been greater. Around the world, enterprises understand their future success will hinge on their ability to differentiate through digital innovation. As a result, technology leaders are now in a race to put differentiated applications into production, and deploy them in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
In this recent article, I discussed the factors organisations need to consider in building a robust hybrid and multi-cloud strategy. In another article, we looked at how Kubernetes fosters innovation across hybrid, multi-cloud and edge environments and the capabilities a Kubernetes platform needs to have to address the requirements of both development and operations teams.
Now let’s talk about how organisations can innovate freely with Kubernetes. Kubernetes has quickly become a foundational technology because it is able to abstract the complexity surrounding hybrid and multi-cloud environments and enables digital innovation.
Getting to know Fuchsia, Google's open-source operating system
Fuchsia is not a Linux-based OS.
This means Fuchsia doesn’t use Linux as its . Instead, it uses a new kernel (specifically, a ) called
. Generally, microkernels tend to follow the principle of minimality, but although Zircon applies many of the concepts popularized by microkernels, it does not strive to be minimal. Fuchsia’s microkernel architecture helps to reduce the amount of trusted code running in the system.
Here’s a simple comparison between general OS kernel services and Zircon kernel services: [...]
Iron Gate tease the upcoming Mistlands update for Valheim, plus updates for Mountains | GamingOnLinux
With the Hearth & Home update now behind them, Iron Gate are focusing on the next major biome update for Valheim with the Mistlands and some smaller updates too.
Hearth & Home took quite some time to be released since they're still quite a small team, although it was received positively once it was out as it added plenty to build and the combat was nicely overhauled to be a lot more dynamic.
Spellchecking with QML
QML is a nice technology but it sometimes feels that some parts of KDE Frameworks aren’t neatly integrated with it. For example, until recently KNotification didn’t have QML bindings, which was the same for KSyntaxHighlighting. Thankfully Volker Krause took care of both. Another part of the often-used KDE Frameworks but had missing QML bindings was Sonnet. Sonnet is a very nice KDE framework powering KDE text areas with spell checking. The good news, Sonnet will, in the next KF5 release, supports QML apps too!
Looking ahead to Fedora Linux 35
As Fedora gears up for the new release of Fedora Linux 35, let’s take a moment to learn about how Fedora assembles each new distribution and what to expect in the upcoming Fedora Linux 35 release. Thanks to Ben for responding to this interview. We previously interviewed Ben as part of “How do you Fedora?” in 2020. Fedora Linux releases every six months — at the end of April and October. Development begins when the previous release branches from Rawhide, which is our rolling development branch. Fedora Linux 35 branched on 10 August, so at that point anything that lands in Rawhide will be for Fedora Linux 36.
Android Leftovers
File Searching on deepin OS
This tutorial explains how user can search for files and folders on a deepin OS computer. deepin OS, formerly Hiweed, is a Chinese computer operating system first launched in 2004 and comes with its own user interface that is beautifully unique called DDE. This involves File Manager, the file manager of deepin OS, and in this article we use the OS version 20 and the program version 5.2. Let's start. On deepin OS, your file manager's name is File Manager.
