How to Install Nvidia 495.xx Beta Drivers on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Linux Mint come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install the latest bleeding-edge Nvidia Beta Graphic drivers for Linux Mint 20.
-
How To Setup NTP Server and Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install a setup NTP server and client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, NTP (stands for network time protocol) is used to synchronize the system clock of the client system with the clock of the server. The NTP server has features that allow synchronization between two systems with an accuracy of one nanosecond so that the two systems can communicate easily. System time applies not only to the user but also to the computer itself. In fact, time stamps make it easy to communicate between two or more computers and provide network services properly, as well as optimizing the network card.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the configure NTP server and client on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Create a Basic HTML5 Project in Ubuntu Using Netbeans
In this 4-article mobile web development series, we will walk you through setting up Netbeans as an IDE (also known as Integrated Development Environment) in Ubuntu to start developing mobile-friendly and responsive HTML5 web applications.
-
How to Install Keras With TensorFlow Backend on Ubuntu - Unixcop
Keras is an open-source software library that provides a Python interface for artificial neural networks. Keras acts as an interface for the TensorFlow library.
It is a neural network library based on the Python programming language designed to simplify machine-learning applications. Keras runs on top of frameworks such as TensorFlow.
So In this guide, we will show you how to install Keras on Ubuntu systems.
-
How to Install Postman REST Client in Debian 11 – Citizix
In this guide, we are going to explore how to install Postman Client on Debian 11.
Postman is an application used for API testing. Postman is the Complete API Development Environment with Integrated Tools for Every Stage of the API Lifecycle. It is an HTTP client that provides a graphical user interface through which you can tests HTTP requests while obtain different types of responses. Postman allows us to build, test and modify the API.
Postman can run PUT, PATCH, DELETE, and various other request methods as well, and also has utilities to help with developing APIs. Free and paid versions are available for Mac, Windows, Linux, and also as a Chrome app.
-
How to install Etcher on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
balenaEtcher (commonly referred to and formerly known as Etcher) is a free and open-source utility used for writing image files such as .iso and .img files, as well as zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives.
Etcher is primarily used through a graphical user interface. Additionally, there is a command line interface available which is under active development.
Etcher is a good choice even for those who are not particularly tech-savvy.
-
How to install Etcher on Ubuntu - Unixcop
balenaEtcher is a free and open-source utility used for writing image files such as .iso and .img files, as well as zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives.
Etcher is primarily used through a graphical user interface. Additionally, there is a command line interface available which is under active development.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Etcher on Ubuntu with two methods.
-
vcgencmd command not found - blackMORE Ops
I have Debian and Ubuntu running on two separate Raspberry Pi 4 8GB. As these are not your usual Raspbian OS, they didn’t come with vcgencmd binaries. Understandably, I received the following error when I tried to measure temperature on my Raspberry Pi 4.
-
Bash tr Command
`tr` is a very useful UNIX command. It is used to transform strings or delete characters from the string. Various types of transformation can be done by using this command, such as searching and replacing text, transforming string from uppercase to lowercase or vice versa, removing repeated characters from the string, etc. The command can be used for some complicated transformations also. The different uses of the `tr` command have shown in this tutorial.
-
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Smart Power, Raspberry Pi
Reintroducing: Fairphone’s Reuse & Recycle Program
We have relaunched our Reuse and Recycle Program. There are a lot of resources in your old smartphones and we want to make sure we make the most out of them, all the while keeping the environmental impact low and your benefits high. While the old program allowed people to send in their old phones to be reused or recycled, the new program will offer incentives to our community, such as a true market value for their products based on make, model and condition. There’s more to it, of course, but we can’t give away everything in the first paragraph. So read on to learn more about our new and improved Reuse and Recycle Program. The issues We have talked about electronic waste being one of the fastest-growing waste streams on the planet – in 2019 a striking 53.6 Mt of e-waste was created with European citizens contributing around 16kg per person. Globally only 17% of electronic waste (or e-waste) is documented to be collected for recycling, leaving roughly 83% of e-waste undocumented and ending up in shoe boxes or landfills – materials worth around USD 56 billion get lost every year. Additionally, it is estimated that 7-20% of e-waste is set up to be illegally exported, ending up in countries with limited resources and recycling infrastructure – often developing countries – causing enormous health and environmental problems.
Apache Foundation Moves From Mirrors to a CDN to Distribute Software
About a week ago the Apache Software Foundation, home of the Apache Web Server, Hadoop, OpenOffice, and over 350 other open source software projects, announced the end of the line for its system of mirror sites for delivering its software to users, From now on, the foundation will be using a content delivery network instead. Most users of open source software, especially those who have downloaded Linux distributions, will be familiar with download mirroring sites, usually just called “mirrors,” which rose to prominence in the 1990s as the internet became the preferred way to distribute software. Also: The Apache News Round-up: week ending 22 October 2021
