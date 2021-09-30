IBM/Red Hat: Insights Advisor, AlmaLinux, Layoffs, and Puff Pieces
Red Hat Insights is a managed service that continuously analyzes platforms and applications to help enterprises manage hybrid cloud environments. Included with Red Hat subscriptions, Insights uses predictive analytics and deep domain expertise to reduce complex operational tasks from hours to minutes, including identifying security and performance risks, tracking licenses, and managing costs.
The Red Hat Insights team has been developing Advisor recommendations for many years and the focus has been on proactive recommendations to help customers achieve optimal operational experience.
At the same time, we’ve also seen a "gap" between the Advisor recommendations that we’ve provided and other recommendations that could really help our customers but in a different manner. To close this gap, Red Hat Insights now provides a new category of recommendations which are called "Red Hat disabled recommendations."
AlmaLinux’s community manager Jack Aboutboul announced the ELevate project, which is their initiative to allow users to upgrade or migrate between any RHEL-based distro.
The project includes software and methods for migrating CentOS 7 deployments to AlmaLinux 8 without needing to do a lot of heavy lifting and shifting.
But there’s an even better part. Actually, ELevate capabilities aren’t confined only to CentOS to AlmaLinux moves, but can be used with all migrations between different RHEL-based distributions, such as CentOS 7 to AlmaLinux 8, Rocky Linux 8, or Oracle Linux 8. This will allow maintainers and users alike make migrations smooth and easy.
Automation was already on the strategic roadmap of many organizations, but the last couple of years sped up the journey.
“The reality is that the pandemic required organizations to accelerate digital pivots and rapidly automate their businesses,” says Thomas Phelps, CIO of Laserfiche. “Even people-centric processes that were touted as customer-experience differentiators have now been displaced by chatbots, unattended airline check-in kiosks, and self-service checkout lines.”
IT is both piloting company-wide journeys and undergoing its own internal automation transformation: From help desks to infrastructure operations to software testing and security, multiple tasks and processes that once required manual effort are now or will soon be automated.
Various Power Systems Updates And Tweaks - IT Jungle
While many IBM i shops have a lot of their core applications on that platform, there are lots of shops that deploy Windows Server for adjacent databases and applications and in other cases some shops have AIX or Linux as well. Windows Server doesn’t run on Power iron, of course, which we have always thought was a shame and still is almost two decades since Windows had a brief showing on Power before Microsoft and IBM pulled the plug.
But the important thing, here in 2021, is that customers have alternatives if they need certain applications and they want to run them on Power, which is why AIX and Linux support are important for the health and wealth of the Power Systems platform. With IBM owning Red Hat now, we talk quite a bit more about Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the OpenShift container platform that lays on top of it then we do other non-IBM i operating systems. But SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is still important, and obviously so is continued enhancements to IBM’s AIX platform.
Ubuntu Budgie – Ubuntu With Traditional Desktop Experience
Ubuntu Budgie is an official Ubuntu flavour. Budgie gets its name from the desktop environment it uses, the Budgie Desktop environment. Ubuntu Budgie, which was published as an unofficial Ubuntu flavour in 2016, was swiftly adopted by Ubuntu, which released Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 as the first official Ubuntu flavour in 2017. In this article, I will discuss the key features of Ubuntu Budgie as well as who/why it should be used.
If you’ve ever wondered why there are so many Ubuntu flavors, and why each one claims to be distinct despite using the same basic operating system, keep reading to discover out. In this article, I will discuss why Ubuntu has gained popularity that makes other communities follow it or base their ideas on top of it.
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (faad2 and mailman), Fedora (java-11-openjdk, libzapojit, nodejs, python-reportlab, vim, and watchdog), Mageia (ansible, docker-containerd, flatpak, tomcat, and virtualbox), openSUSE (containerd, docker, runc), Oracle (firefox and thunderbird), Red Hat (xstream), Scientific Linux (xstream), SUSE (cairo and containerd, docker, runc), and Ubuntu (apport and mysql-5.7, mysql-8.0).
The security of the OS you deploy is a key determinant of your security online, but is by no means a sure safeguard against malware, rootkits and other attacks. Effective security is dependent upon defense in depth, and other factors including the implementation of security best practices and smart online behavior play a central role in your digital security posture. That being said, choosing a secure OS is of utmost importance, as the OS is the most critical piece of software running on your computer, and Linux is an excellent choice as it has the potential to be highly secure - arguably more so than its proprietary counterparts - due to its open-source code, strict user privilege model, diversity and relatively small user base.
As we rapidly transition to an increasingly digital society, data protection is a greater concern than ever before. Encryption is one of the most effective and widely used methods of securing senstive information from unauthorized parties. In this article, we'll introduce you to eight open-source file and disk encrytion tools we love to help you safeguard critical data and protect your privacy online.
The researchers noted the LightBasin managed to spread the infection via compromised eDNS servers from one telecom company to another via SSH
Games: Big Boy Boxing, Alisa, Steam Deck, Corpse Party, Battle for Wesnoth
Get ready for the punchline! Soupmaster Games announced recently their intent to support Linux with Big Boy Boxing and there's now a demo available on Steam for you to try out.
"Experience the singleplayer action-boss-rush game with pixel-perfect retro aesthetics and inspiration from classic titles like 'Punch-Out!!', and recent indie hits like 'Cuphead'.
Successfully funded on Kickstarter the horror game throwback Alisa is out after suffering a few minor release delays and so far it's looking pretty good.
"Alisa is a classic late-90s style horror-themed action adventure game set in a fantasy universe inspired on the 1920s. You play as an Elite Royal Agent called Alisa. While she is chasing a wanted criminal, she ends up in an old Victorian mansion. She tries to find a way out while being haunted by materialized/mechanized doll-like humanoids. Can you survive the Dollhouse?"
I'm not saying the Steam Deck is destined to fail, I'm saying "if it DOES fail, this is how."
Yes, there's another Corpse Party that's now been released. It can be a little confusing, as there's been a few but this is the latest from XSEED Games titled Corpse Party (2021).
Something of a cult classic that was originally released in 1996, that spawned a few remakes for different platforms and some extra games that mixed in elements of a prequel and sequel. The Windows version landed in 2016, with it then coming to Linux in late 2017.
After more than 2 years of development, the new major Battle for Wesnoth 1.16.0 was finally available to download.
With Wesnoth 1.15.x development releases, it introduced new campaign: Wings of Victory, an Intermediate level Drake campaign with 11 scenarios. A new new single player or coop survival scenario, Isle of Mists is added.
The add-on World Conquest II (now called World Conquest) has translations support. And users now has ability to add translated titles and descriptions to add-ons.
It has overhauled the Dunefolk to improve balance against the six Default factions. Most of the Dunefolk faction’s units have new and-or updated animations. There is also a new unit called falconer, which is a branch in the skirmisher line.
