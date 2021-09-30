today's leftovers
-
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features - Phoronix
While Linux 5.15 isn't even making its debut for another week or two, there is already a lot to look forward to when it comes to Linux 5.16. Here is a look at some of the new features expected for the 5.16 cycle.
Thanks to closely monitoring the many "-next" branches and mailing lists, here is a look at material currently queued and on-deck for Linux 5.16 barring any last minute issues or objections from Linus Torvalds once the 5.16 merge window opens in early November. Of course, stay tuned to Phoronix during the Linux 5.16 merge window for details on other interesting merges and other drama that may ensue followed by benchmarks of the new kernel.
-
Absolute64-20211024 released
Based on Slackware64-current.
Keeping up with the Slackware 15.0 prep
Large code update arox (the Rox-Filer fork Absolute uses as a file manager/image viewer)
-
OpenStack Xena and OpenStack Charms 21.10 | Ubuntu
The release of OpenStack Charms 21.10 brings native support for OpenStack Xena in Charmed OpenStack. This latest version of OpenStack comes with initial support for SmartNICs in Nova and further improvements around Neutron Open Virtual Network (OVN) driver integration.
In order to further simplify the job of the cloud operations teams, the OpenStack Charms 21.10 release offers improved day-2 automation, including additional charm actions and better upgrade experience, and new operations documentation. Charmed OpenStack users will also benefit from a wider choice of Cinder storage backends.
-
Canonical & Ubuntu at Nvidia GTC 2021 | Ubuntu
Canonical is once again proud to be a sponsor of the Nvidia GTC event! Happening virtually on November 8-11, the conference will feature a wide variety of sessions on AI, computer graphics, data science, and more.
-
Mr Beam: A startup’s journey with SUSE and open source
“Some scripts I’d written in 2012 are still working on SUSE. I’ve written scripts like automatically switching the DNS servers, because if I need to connect to Wi-Fi on a German train, for example, these things still work, even though the network stack has changed again. There is a consistency in the SUSE architecture, which is something I highly appreciate.” Teja Philipp, Founder, Mr Beam.
[...]
By embracing SUSE Linux, Mr Beam has enjoyed much faster time to market than others in the laser cutter industry.
-
DiamanteDesk: Free, Open-source Ticketing system for enterprise
DiamanteDesk is an enterprise ticketing support system and help desk solution. It aims to meet all the features that the business needs.
The aim from it is to help businesses and companies to improve customer service.
With it, you can send e-mails, private messages via Facebook. It has the ability to customize software according to your own business logic and add features that get your needs. It has the ability to resolve all queries
[...]
The community edition is released under the Open Software License (OSL 3.0).
-
Time Cop: Flutter-based Privacy-first Open-source Time Tracking app for iOS and Android
The project code is released as an open-source under Apache 2.0 License.
Although you can purchase a compiled packed version from Apple and Google Android App Store, you can download the code, compile it and run it on your machine for free.
-
Bootlin at the SIDO event in Paris, November 10 - Bootlin's blog
The SIDO is a large event dedicated to IoT, AI, robotics in Paris, and it takes place next to the Open Source Experience event, which as the name suggest is dedicated to all things related to open-source. For Bootlin whose activity is precisely at the junction between embedded systems/IoT and open-source, being present at this combined event made complete sense.The SIDO is a large event dedicated to IoT, AI, robotics in Paris, and it takes place next to the Open Source Experience event, which as the name suggest is dedicated to all things related to open-source. For Bootlin whose activity is precisely at the junction between embedded systems/IoT and open-source, being present at this combined event made complete sense.
-
Oliver Propst: Registrations for GNOME.Asia Summit 2021 are open!
GNOME.Asia Summit will take place virtually from November 20th – 21st, 2021. It is the featured annual GNOME conference in Asia, focusing primarily on the GNOME desktop, but also covering applications and platform development tools. The Summit brings together the GNOME community in Asia to provide a forum for users, developers, foundation leaders, governments, and businesses to discuss the present technology and future developments.
-
Jan Schmidt: 2.5 years of Oculus Rift
Once again time has passed, and another update on Oculus Rift support feels due! As always, it feels like I’ve been busy with work and not found enough time for Rift CV1 hacking. Nevertheless, looking back over the history since I last wrote, there’s quite a lot to tell!
-
SMLR 328 – Home Automation projects
-
