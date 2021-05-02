Language Selection

Linux 5.15-rc7

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 25th of October 2021 09:33:40 PM
Linux

So the normal Sunday release was spoiled by me spending more time in
airplanes without wifi, and I didn't feel like doing an evening
release while tired, so here we are, midday Monday, and with tc7 a day
later than usual.

But the delay isn't because of any kernel trouble. In fact, the worry
I had last week about a big rc6 turned out to be just a false alarm
due to timing of pulls, and rc7 looks nice and small, right in the
range of normal. Both the number of commits and the diffstat looks
fine. It's all pretty small and flat (meaning mostly small trivial
changes) with just a couple of  peaks for some x86 kvm code, and some
ksmbd changes.

Nothing particularly interesting or scary stands out, and it's a
fairly eclectic mix with networking, kvm, selftests, and some core mm
stuff. With all the usual random small fixes. The appended shortlog
isn't too long to scan to get a feel for the details, but I think the
take-way here is that it all looks pretty normal, and if nothing
special happens this week, this is likely the last rc before final
5.15.

But please do give it a good testing to make sure we've shaken out any
issues. I have yet more travel coming up next week, so it would be
very convenient for me to delay the merge window if I get the excuse
to do so, but right now that looks unlikely.

                             Linus

Also: Linux 5.15-rc7 Released A Day Late Due To Travels

Kernel prepatch 5.15-rc7

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of October 2021 10:35:10 PM.
  • Kernel prepatch 5.15-rc7

    The 5.15-rc7 kernel prepatch is out, rather later than would have normally been expected due to Linus's travel schedule.

Mark Text is a Minimal Open Source Markdown Editor

Markdown is developers’ favorite text writing language. It is so clean, simple and minimal and allows developers to focus only on the writing process itself, rather than the writing syntax or other trivial issues. That’s why, it is essential that you use a minimal, distraction-free and clean markdown editor to write or edit your markdown files, so that you can find comfort in your long writing sessions (E.g for documentation or similar). Luckily, many open source markdown editors exist for all types of users and their use cases. Today we’ll be seeing Mark Text; a minimal open source application for writing markdown documents. Read more

Debian's Antoine Beaupré: The Neo-Colonial Internet

Sergey Brin and Larry Page are the Lewis and Clark of our generation. Just like the latter were sent by Jefferson (the same) to declare sovereignty over the entire US west coast, Google declared sovereignty over all human knowledge, with its mission statement "to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful". (It should be noted that Page somewhat questioned that mission but only because it was not ambitious enough, Google having "outgrown" it.) The Lewis and Clark expedition, just like Google, had a scientific pretext, because that is what you do to colonize a world, presumably. Yet both men were military and had to receive scientific training before they left. The Corps of Discovery was made up of a few dozen enlisted men and a dozen civilians, including York an African American slave owned by Clark and sold after the expedition, with his final fate lost in history. And just like Lewis and Clark, Google has a strong military component. For example, Google Earth was not originally built at Google but is the acquisition of a company called Keyhole which had ties with the CIA. Those ties were brought inside Google during the acquisition. Google's increasing investment inside the military-industrial complex eventually led Google to workers organizing a revolt although it is currently unclear to me how much Google is involved in the military apparatus. Other companies, obviously, do not have such reserve, with Microsoft, Amazon, and plenty of others happily bidding on military contracts all the time. [...] The Internet is, if not neo-colonial, plain colonial. The US colonies had cotton fields and slaves, we have disposable cell phones and Foxconn workers. Canada has its cultural genocide, Facebook has his own genocides in Ethiopia, Myanmar, and mob violence in India. Apple is at least implicitly accepting the Uyghur genocide. And just like the slaves of the colony, those atrocities are what makes the empire run. Read more

