How To Install Cinnamon on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cinnamon on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Cinnamon is the default desktop environment of the Linux Mint distribution which offers advanced features and a traditional user experience. Cinnamon is also available as an optional desktop for other Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, OpenSUSE, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Cinnamon desktop environment on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Run Nexus Repository Behind Nginx Reverse Proxy - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to run Nexus repository behind Nginx reverse proxy. Nginx can be configure to proxy HTTP requests. In this setup, Nginx receives requests and passes it onto specified proxied server, fetches the response, and sends it back to the client.
-
Linux Foundation to introduce new DevOps Bootcamp
-
SUSE documentation survey 2021 – some results
-
How to install Friday Night Funkin: Neo on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin: Neo on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to use the Buttercup password manager on Linux
Buttercup is an advanced, open-source password vault. It encrypts your passwords with AES 256bit cryptography to keep them safe. If you’re tired of proprietary password solutions on Linux and want something open-source, you’ll love this guide.
In this tutorial, we’ll go over how to install Buttercup on Linux. We’ll also show you how to set up your password vault and generate a secure password.
Note: Buttercup is also available for iOS and Android in their respective app stores.
-
How to use YouTube Music on the Linux desktop
YouTube Music is an excellent service. But, sadly, there is no official client for Linux users to enjoy the service. Thankfully, the community has taken it upon itself to create an unofficial YouTube Music app. Here’s how to use it on your system.
-
How to use the AuthPass password manager on Linux
AuthPass is an open-source password manager for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. It is secure and a great way to save your passwords and sensitive information. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up AuthPass on Linux and how to use it too.
-
How to install Zoom on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Zoom on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
How to Install and Configure RabbitMQ on Debian 11
RabbitMQ is a free, open-source and one of the most popular message broker software. It supports multiple messaging protocols and uses plugins to communicate with popular messaging solutions like MQTT. A message broker is an application that stores messages for an application. Whenever an application wants to send data to another application, the app publishes the message onto the message broker. RabbitMQ can be deployed in distributed configurations to meet high-scale, high-availability requirements.
In this post, we will show you how to install and configure RabbitMQ message broker software on Debian 11.
-
How to Create an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) and use it on AWS
An Amazon Machine Image (AMI) provides the information required to launch an instance. An EC2 instance can not be launched without an AMI. We can create as many instances as we want from a single AMI when we need multiple instances with the same configuration. To create an instance we can use readily available AMI or we can create our own AMI.
To create a custom AMI we need to first launch an instance using one of the available AMIs, make the required configuration on the instance and then use that instance to create an AMI. Instances launched from this new custom AMI include the customizations that we made when we created the AMI. We can create AMIs from either running or stopped instances.
Once we create an AMI, we can either keep it private so that only we can use it, or we can share it with a specified list of AWS accounts. We can also make our custom AMI public so that the community can use it.
-
Mark Text is a Minimal Open Source Markdown Editor
Markdown is developers’ favorite text writing language. It is so clean, simple and minimal and allows developers to focus only on the writing process itself, rather than the writing syntax or other trivial issues. That’s why, it is essential that you use a minimal, distraction-free and clean markdown editor to write or edit your markdown files, so that you can find comfort in your long writing sessions (E.g for documentation or similar). Luckily, many open source markdown editors exist for all types of users and their use cases. Today we’ll be seeing Mark Text; a minimal open source application for writing markdown documents.
Debian's Antoine Beaupré: The Neo-Colonial Internet
Sergey Brin and Larry Page are the Lewis and Clark of our generation. Just like the latter were sent by Jefferson (the same) to declare sovereignty over the entire US west coast, Google declared sovereignty over all human knowledge, with its mission statement "to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful". (It should be noted that Page somewhat questioned that mission but only because it was not ambitious enough, Google having "outgrown" it.) The Lewis and Clark expedition, just like Google, had a scientific pretext, because that is what you do to colonize a world, presumably. Yet both men were military and had to receive scientific training before they left. The Corps of Discovery was made up of a few dozen enlisted men and a dozen civilians, including York an African American slave owned by Clark and sold after the expedition, with his final fate lost in history. And just like Lewis and Clark, Google has a strong military component. For example, Google Earth was not originally built at Google but is the acquisition of a company called Keyhole which had ties with the CIA. Those ties were brought inside Google during the acquisition. Google's increasing investment inside the military-industrial complex eventually led Google to workers organizing a revolt although it is currently unclear to me how much Google is involved in the military apparatus. Other companies, obviously, do not have such reserve, with Microsoft, Amazon, and plenty of others happily bidding on military contracts all the time. [...] The Internet is, if not neo-colonial, plain colonial. The US colonies had cotton fields and slaves, we have disposable cell phones and Foxconn workers. Canada has its cultural genocide, Facebook has his own genocides in Ethiopia, Myanmar, and mob violence in India. Apple is at least implicitly accepting the Uyghur genocide. And just like the slaves of the colony, those atrocities are what makes the empire run.
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
