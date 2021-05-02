New bash programming articles How to use bash aliases Most of the users like to use shortcuts for running commands. There are many commands in Ubuntu that we need to execute regularly. It will be very helpful for us if we can run those common commands by typing shortcut commands. Using bash aliases, Ubuntu users can easily create shortcut commands of the large commands those are used frequently. Bash aliases not only make the task easier but also save the time of the users. The user can declare alias temporary or permanently. The temporary aliases can be used as long as the session of the user exists. If the user wants to use shortcut commands every time the session starts, then he or she has to create permanent alias by using ~/.bashrc and ~/.bash_profile files. This tutorial shows how you can create and use bash aliases in Ubuntu by using some examples.

How to use arrays in Bash When you want to use multiple data using a single variable in any programming language, you have to use array variables. The list of data can be assigned and used using an array variable. Bash is a weakly typed language that does not require defining any data type for declaring the variable. Array declaration in bash is a little bit different from other standard programming languages. Two types of the array can be declared in bash. Numeric array and associative array. If the index of an array is numeric, then it is called a numeric array, and if the index of an array is a string, it is called an associative array. How you can declare a numeric array, associative array, and iterate elements of the array using for loop are described with examples in this tutorial.

Bash Head and Tail Command Many types of commands are available in bash to show the content of a file. Most commonly used commands are ‘cat’, ‘more’, ‘less’, ‘head’ and ‘tail‘ commands. To read the entire file, ‘cat’, ‘more’, and ‘less‘ commands are used. But when the specific part of the file is required to read then ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands are used to do that task. ‘head‘ command is used to read the file from the beginning and the ‘tail‘ command is used to read the file from the ending. How you can use ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands with different options to read the particular portion of a file is shown in this tutorial. You can use any existing file or create any new file to test the functions of ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands. Create two text files named products.txt and employee.txt with the following content to show the use of ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands.

Bash Range You can iterate the sequence of numbers in bash in two ways. One is by using the seq command, and another is by specifying the range in for loop. In the seq command, the sequence starts from one, the number increments by one in each step, and print each number in each line up to the upper limit by default. If the number starts from the upper limit, then it decrements by one in each step. Normally, all numbers are interpreted as a floating-point, but if the sequence starts from an integer, the decimal integers will print. If the seq command can execute successfully, then it returns 0; otherwise, it returns any non-zero number. You can also iterate the sequence of numbers using for loop with range. Both seq command and for loop with range are shown in this tutorial by using examples.

BASH while loop examples Three types of loops are used in bash programming. While loop is one of them. Like other loops, a while loop is used to do repetitive tasks. This article shows how you can use a while loop in a bash script by using different examples.