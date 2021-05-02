An Amazon Machine Image (AMI) provides the information required to launch an instance. An EC2 instance can not be launched without an AMI. We can create as many instances as we want from a single AMI when we need multiple instances with the same configuration. To create an instance we can use readily available AMI or we can create our own AMI. To create a custom AMI we need to first launch an instance using one of the available AMIs, make the required configuration on the instance and then use that instance to create an AMI. Instances launched from this new custom AMI include the customizations that we made when we created the AMI. We can create AMIs from either running or stopped instances. Once we create an AMI, we can either keep it private so that only we can use it, or we can share it with a specified list of AWS accounts. We can also make our custom AMI public so that the community can use it.

RabbitMQ is a free, open-source and one of the most popular message broker software. It supports multiple messaging protocols and uses plugins to communicate with popular messaging solutions like MQTT. A message broker is an application that stores messages for an application. Whenever an application wants to send data to another application, the app publishes the message onto the message broker. RabbitMQ can be deployed in distributed configurations to meet high-scale, high-availability requirements. In this post, we will show you how to install and configure RabbitMQ message broker software on Debian 11.

AuthPass is an open-source password manager for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. It is secure and a great way to save your passwords and sensitive information. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up AuthPass on Linux and how to use it too.

YouTube Music is an excellent service. But, sadly, there is no official client for Linux users to enjoy the service. Thankfully, the community has taken it upon itself to create an unofficial YouTube Music app. Here’s how to use it on your system.

Buttercup is an advanced, open-source password vault. It encrypts your passwords with AES 256bit cryptography to keep them safe. If you’re tired of proprietary password solutions on Linux and want something open-source, you’ll love this guide. In this tutorial, we’ll go over how to install Buttercup on Linux. We’ll also show you how to set up your password vault and generate a secure password. Note: Buttercup is also available for iOS and Android in their respective app stores.

Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin: Neo on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to run Nexus repository behind Nginx reverse proxy. Nginx can be configure to proxy HTTP requests. In this setup, Nginx receives requests and passes it onto specified proxied server, fetches the response, and sends it back to the client.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cinnamon on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Cinnamon is the default desktop environment of the Linux Mint distribution which offers advanced features and a traditional user experience. Cinnamon is also available as an optional desktop for other Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, OpenSUSE, etc. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Cinnamon desktop environment on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Add-ons are a powerful way to extend and customize Firefox. At Mozilla, we are committed not only to supporting WebExtensions APIs, but also ensuring the safety and reliability of the ecosystem for the long term. In early June, we discovered add-ons that were misusing the proxy API, which is used by add-ons to control how Firefox connects to the internet. These add-ons interfered with Firefox in a way that prevented users who had installed them from downloading updates, accessing updated blocklists, and updating remotely configured content.

Citizen Lab is reporting that a New York Times journalist was hacked with the NSO Group’s spyware Pegasus, probably by the Saudis. The world needs to do something about these cyberweapons arms manufacturers. This kind of thing isn’t enough; NSO Group is an Israeli company.

New bash programming articles How to use bash aliases Most of the users like to use shortcuts for running commands. There are many commands in Ubuntu that we need to execute regularly. It will be very helpful for us if we can run those common commands by typing shortcut commands. Using bash aliases, Ubuntu users can easily create shortcut commands of the large commands those are used frequently. Bash aliases not only make the task easier but also save the time of the users. The user can declare alias temporary or permanently. The temporary aliases can be used as long as the session of the user exists. If the user wants to use shortcut commands every time the session starts, then he or she has to create permanent alias by using ~/.bashrc and ~/.bash_profile files. This tutorial shows how you can create and use bash aliases in Ubuntu by using some examples.

Bash Arithmetic Operation Using bash aliases, Ubuntu users can easily create shortcut commands of the large commands those are used frequently. Bash aliases not only make the task easier but also save the time of the users. The user can declare alias temporary or permanently. How to use bash aliases is explained in this article.

How to use arrays in Bash When you want to use multiple data using a single variable in any programming language, you have to use array variables. The list of data can be assigned and used using an array variable. Bash is a weakly typed language that does not require defining any data type for declaring the variable. Array declaration in bash is a little bit different from other standard programming languages. Two types of the array can be declared in bash. Numeric array and associative array. If the index of an array is numeric, then it is called a numeric array, and if the index of an array is a string, it is called an associative array. How you can declare a numeric array, associative array, and iterate elements of the array using for loop are described with examples in this tutorial.

Bash Head and Tail Command Many types of commands are available in bash to show the content of a file. Most commonly used commands are ‘cat’, ‘more’, ‘less’, ‘head’ and ‘tail‘ commands. To read the entire file, ‘cat’, ‘more’, and ‘less‘ commands are used. But when the specific part of the file is required to read then ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands are used to do that task. ‘head‘ command is used to read the file from the beginning and the ‘tail‘ command is used to read the file from the ending. How you can use ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands with different options to read the particular portion of a file is shown in this tutorial. You can use any existing file or create any new file to test the functions of ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands. Create two text files named products.txt and employee.txt with the following content to show the use of ‘head‘ and ‘tail‘ commands.

Bash Range You can iterate the sequence of numbers in bash in two ways. One is by using the seq command, and another is by specifying the range in for loop. In the seq command, the sequence starts from one, the number increments by one in each step, and print each number in each line up to the upper limit by default. If the number starts from the upper limit, then it decrements by one in each step. Normally, all numbers are interpreted as a floating-point, but if the sequence starts from an integer, the decimal integers will print. If the seq command can execute successfully, then it returns 0; otherwise, it returns any non-zero number. You can also iterate the sequence of numbers using for loop with range. Both seq command and for loop with range are shown in this tutorial by using examples.

Bash Script User Input In the seq command, the sequence starts from one, the number increments by one in each step, and print each number in each line up to the upper limit by default. If the seq command can execute successfully, then it returns 0; otherwise, it returns any non-zero number. Two ways to generate the sequence of numbers are shown with examples in this article.

BASH while loop examples Three types of loops are used in bash programming. While loop is one of them. Like other loops, a while loop is used to do repetitive tasks. This article shows how you can use a while loop in a bash script by using different examples.