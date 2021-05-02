Ferdi: A Free & Open-Source Alternative to Franz & Rambox
A single application to help you manage multiple services comes in handy when you do not want to do everything on your browser. While technically, you can, it may not be the most organized way of doing things.
Hence, options like Rambox and Franz are pretty popular cross-platform solutions to sign in to several services and access all of them at a glance.
Even though they both are available for Linux (and we’ve covered them separately), they offer limited features for free.
In contrast, Ferdi is a fork of Franz offering many premium functionalities for free while aiming to provide a better experience.
